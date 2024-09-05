Street Spirit horoscopes: September 2024

Divined by: Boudia Crow Lafleur

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Create a world where all of our gifts and skills are embraced. This Autumn begins with the Fall of the Empire!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month is a time of rebirth. Time to examine your current boundaries within your relationships. What feels right for you at this very moment? Think about how you’ve been connecting with other people lately. Does it spark joy? Many questions will come up for you as you search for your own sense of identity. Take your time with this journey. You will be able to come through many adventures and take chances.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month is a good time to practice mutual aid and community care. It’s an important way to balance it out by practicing self-care. Focus on the issues that matter to you the most in this world. It is time to have your Spirit awakened. A call to action will happen as this world burns and crumbles. Follow their intuition. Follow the instructions from Mother Earth. Time is sensitive now.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This is a time to indulge in your pleasures. Hedonism is the way. Compassion is the way of connection. Embrace hope and nihilism as the ways to move forward with life. Don’t be afraid to have a little fun once in a while. Lastly, check in with yourself on ways to improve and grow as a person in your spiritual journey.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Be bold and take action in life. Surrender to the Divine as your Spirit is calling you to do the work. Be gentle with yourself as you heal. When it’s time to take a step back, you will respect it. There will be signs of warning, so be aware of your surroundings and be careful on how you move through this world.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Embrace the many spirits within you. Travel to many places to explore the world. Give yourself the freedom that you’ve always wanted. Take your time to figure out what needs to be done in this journey. You’ve been working hard and you deserve a break. Celebrate your life and how far you’ve come. Celebrate it with your friends and loved ones.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): The answers to your questions will come through this month. They will manifest through visualization and meditation. This will involve communicating with your ancestors. The steps in this journey are simple and full of ease. The answers are memories of the past; they reside in the skies. Give yourself grace as these answers will provide visions and revelations.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is a time to do the things and activities that give you joy. Follow your goals and dreams. This energy will be powerful and emotional, so do keep this in mind. Embrace the passion of your Spirit, the feeling of being alive is so fierce, terrifying, and beautiful all at the same time. Mother Chaos is by your side.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): There are many changes that we must embrace and adapt to in order to move forward with life. Focus on your own sense of empowerment. Focus on owning your emotions and feelings. You are an autonomous being whose life is precious. Welcome love into your livelihood, and be the change that you want to see on Earth.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This is a time to take care of your vessel as it holds your Spirit. Be patient with your own growth. It is not to be rushed whatsoever. Don’t expect there to be perfection; we are all messy after all. At first, there will be explosive sparks that alter your livelihood, but as you take care of yourself, it will get easy.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This month is a time of grief and sorrow. Reach out to the ancestors and deities that you walk with. Ask for spiritual guidance. Remember: What you do with the information and the messages given to you is very important to keep in mind. What is your intention with healing and growth? Lastly, this is also a time for you to pause and make room for honoring your mourning journey.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There will be moments where you feel lost and don’t know where to go from here. This month is part of a transition. It relates to your connection to the Spirit World. It especially relates to your connection with the deceased. We all must come together to celebrate their life and honor their legacies. Figure out your purpose on this Earth that is your ancestral mother.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your Spirit is telling you to go with the flow. Be home with the motion in the ocean. Your next birth comes from the depth of waters. It is a time to work through your fears and insecurities, whether it would be reaching out for guidance or traveling to your ancestral homelands. Adjust to these new changes in your life. Nothing is going to be set in stone. Everything is always fluid. Be with your community, and know that your Spirit has a plan for you.