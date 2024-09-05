Loving Oakland is a Plywood Maw

Where the doors to the store used to be

The atm scraped along through glass and twisted metal.

Of watching dumped cars along our block dwindle

each day a tire, a wheel, a seat, a window—

‘till only a lonely frame sits propped up

like a dead cockroach.

Of waking to a string of M80s

knocking the pictures off the walls

car alarms wailing

it feels war torn

and I’ll never understand the thrill.

The neighbor’s kids filling my steps

basketballs against the house

bicycles upside down and worked on in the driveway

A van with a bullet hole through the windshield

Is the bike shop and kids from all over

come to tinker on theirs here as well.

—A swerving thread of dread heads and Edgar cuts

up and down and over the speed bumps

a car makes the block gas, brake, dip

but the kids ride joyfully into the smoke.

Loving Oakland

is a series of tripping

with no luggage

Of baggage without a place

to put it down.

Gunplay and robbery hurt

when it’s the cupcake lady

or one of your old friend’s kids—

Stores are emptied out

and traffic stopped by machete-wielding fiends.

The necklace of lights

the scum and brackish waters

the monsters guarding

the steel gray gate of us.

This is a story of home

of maybe you can claim a city

if you can say I used to live there

or work over here—

walk to the daycare and the WIC store

if you still call International, E. 14th

There were always some—

who climbed through that small crack

between the lake and crumbling asphalt of E. 12th

left hollowed dirt beds in the ground.

But there weren’t tents and trucks and literal shanties

sprouting up all the way around.

There was one homeless man

on my daily walk to BART

He carried trash bags

through the turnstile

one at a time

one day I saw a little mouse crawl out

and run across the train station’s floor.

What I’m saying to y’all is when I first stayed

over here my homie Leonard

born and raised told me:

“See, we don’t have homeless over here

like you got in the city.

See, we have family

We have houses.

We ain’t got to be sleeping in the streets.”

Now I hear an OG in Uptown say:

“Everyone I grew up with in West Oakland

lives in a tent.”

Or in the East yesterday,

When a man on a motor-scooter declared:

“I did twenty six years.

Come home to find

Oakland turned into a third world country.”