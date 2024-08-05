Street Spirit horoscopes: August 2024

Divined by: Boudia Crow Lafleur

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are manifested through my skill of divination, which involves the use of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. The Supreme Court has Officially Criminalized Homelessness! Let’s Take Care of Our Unhoused Neighbors and All Our Relatives!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month for the fiery babes is all about going with the flow. Embracing the motion in the ocean. Cool down the fire in your heart, and take time to reflect on your sense of creativity. Reflect on the ways you’ve been surviving. Surrender to the divine and reach out to the Spirit. This is the beginning of a new era of politics and revolution so rest up and be ready! Know that your hard work and dedication is paying off.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): What is something that needs to be released into the universe this month? Faith is testing your patience. Moving forward and honoring your emotions is part of the process. Look inward as the Spirit needs you to recognize the beauty of your heart. Immerse yourself into the world of pleasure and hedonism.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): It is a good time to reflect your purpose on Mother Earth. Your struggle will ease over time. Be gentle with your pace. Be patient with yourself. It is also a good time to practice mutual aid and community care. This will give you wisdom and a strong heart when navigating through this colonizer world. Figure out ways to live life outside of systems of oppression. Create something new out of this experience.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): The key to love is understanding. Begin the journey of spiritual practice. Embrace new opportunities for human connection. Being vulnerable with other people will provide you with lessons of the Self. Ask yourself how you’ve been coping with this world for so long. How long have you been asleep? Wake up your spirit and fight with all you have. This is a new era for healing from colonial trauma. Look at the bigger picture of the world.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month is a good time for you to break out of your shell. Explore outside of your comfort zone step by step. Honor the senses that your body feels. Learn more about the world and realize what the truth brings to the table. There will be moments where you feel numb and disconnected from your own spirit. Therefore, there shall be an ego death, and once that happens, there will be a surge of confidence that will nourish your soul.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Take time to heal and process past and current traumas. Adapt to your surroundings and take one step at a time. Show the world your authentic self. Be proud of your own individual and collective identity. There will be a tendency to latch onto the past for the sake of comfort. Yet, remember that there are opportunities of abundance. There will be moments of prosperity to look forward to. There will be a time where it will exist outside of capitalism. Dismantle the scarcity mindset.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): There will be a learning journey for you this month. There will be lessons on patience and boundaries. Take the time to get to know more about yourself. Visualize how you want to grow and change. Take action and practice accountability for your own behavior. When in doubt, ask the ancestors for guidance. Lastly, take time to be in solitude for a bit so that you will be able to reflect on your evolution of the Self.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This month is the end of a cycle of abuse. There is a bleak reality where compassion is in danger of disintegration. You always wonder what is out there for you. What will guide you through this horrific roller coaster of emotions? The ride of grief and pain. Expand your circles. Expand across the world. Let yourself be immersed in the love of your fellow comrades.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): It’s a good time to relax and enjoy some tranquility created by your hands. During these apocalyptic moments of Earth hurting and mourning, we must enjoy life out of pure joy and rage. We need to look at what’s going on in the world and react accordingly. There will be new friendships and camaraderie amongst people you’ll meet. At the end of days, there will always be those who have your back.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Things are scary right now, and it’s ok to acknowledge that. Yet you must understand that shit is serious and something needs to be done about it. Planning is key to success. When we hope for the better and prepare for the worst, true healing is happening. Communicate with your friends and loved ones about your own needs and wants. Protect one another. Restore balance on Earth and within the Universe.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Expand your knowledge about the world this summer. Read books or travel the world safely. This will bring philosophical questions about the meaning of life. Two of these questions will be: what is your purpose on this Earth? What is your role in the community? The answer will lie within lessons about survival and creativity. Free yourself from the chains of colonialism and embrace love altogether.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month will be filled with challenges and obstacles on your path. Don’t feel discouraged, there is a way to overcome them. It’s ok to rest up at each stop at a time. There will be moments of disconnection in the realities. You will feel as though there is something bigger than you that you can’t comprehend. Just know that in the end, there will be calmness and grace.