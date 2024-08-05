the airport local 

| By
Arts and Culture, Poetry
When it’s dark and cold 
you can wait for the bus 
          at the airport 
          for home 

the 292 is the airport local 
          it trundles from SOMA 
          down the bay through 
          San Mateo County 
          South City and 
          Burlingame 

rich people take an uber or taxi 
          or even a bart train 
          but when you go 
          everyday, each way 
          twenty-five dollars is more 
          than four and some change 
          that half hour 
          each way, you save 
          on the train 
          isn’t worth the 
          twenty some you net 
          per hour 

        
          so you get 
          on the bus 

but you’re not alone 

in the wee hours of the morning 
every seat on the late buses 
are filled north and south 
with people trying to sleep 
                    inside 
                    somewhere 
          even if that somewhere 
          is bright 
          and the seats are 
          ill-designed for 
          recumbent comfort 

if they cared about people 
          having a place to sleep 
          
          they just need to have 
          some place for this bus to stop 
          where people choosing the 292 
          for shelter, could get off 

          and go to sleep, in a safe place
 
                    and doing so would also 
                    help those people 
                    who need to take the bus 
                    for its intended purpose 

         
         to get to and from the airport 
                    down from the city 
                    and up 
                              from the Hillsdale Mall 
                              and all spots in between 

                   but they don’t 

          me and a really tiny Chinese lady 
          sit on the floor 
          surrounded by a chorus 
                            of snores 
       
         a melody 
                singing the song of 
                                societal neglect

Charlie Getter is the author of four poetry collections. He’s a founding member of the Collaborative Arts Insurgency, the group who created of the 16th & Mission street arts workshop that takes place every Thursday in San Francisco.