When it’s dark and cold you can wait for the bus at the airport for home the 292 is the airport local it trundles from SOMA down the bay through San Mateo County South City and Burlingame rich people take an uber or taxi or even a bart train but when you go everyday, each way twenty-five dollars is more than four and some change that half hour each way, you save on the train isn’t worth the twenty some you net per hour so you get on the bus but you’re not alone in the wee hours of the morning every seat on the late buses are filled north and south with people trying to sleep inside somewhere even if that somewhere is bright and the seats are ill-designed for recumbent comfort if they cared about people having a place to sleep they just need to have some place for this bus to stop where people choosing the 292 for shelter, could get off and go to sleep, in a safe place and doing so would also help those people who need to take the bus for its intended purpose to get to and from the airport down from the city and up from the Hillsdale Mall and all spots in between but they don’t me and a really tiny Chinese lady sit on the floor surrounded by a chorus of snores a melody singing the song of societal neglect

Charlie Getter is the author of four poetry collections. He’s a founding member of the Collaborative Arts Insurgency, the group who created of the 16th & Mission street arts workshop that takes place every Thursday in San Francisco.