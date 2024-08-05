Rooms

Rooms never belonged to me
Until I owned them they were another’s
The history the structure elicits of some multidimensional space
Am I remembering some capsule?
I sat in the room for hours until I fell asleep
Rooms never belonged to me
When I awoke I wondered what I could have missed to find dinner’s on its way
The history the structure elicits of some multidimensional space
I wish we still had a piano
I sat in the room for hours until I fell asleep
I wish my brother still played it
Rooms never belonged to me

Olivia Rudd is a writer, dancer, and a Performing Arts and Social Justice major at the University of San Francisco. 