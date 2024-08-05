View Articles in Other Categories

Rooms never belonged to me Until I owned them they were another’s The history the structure elicits of some multidimensional space Am I remembering some capsule? I sat in the room for hours until I fell asleep Rooms never belonged to me When I awoke I wondered what I could have missed to find dinner’s on its way The history the structure elicits of some multidimensional space I wish we still had a piano I sat in the room for hours until I fell asleep I wish my brother still played it Rooms never belonged to me