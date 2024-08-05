a numbers game 

| By
Arts and Culture, News, Poetry
16,000,000
housing units sit vacant on Turtle Island
with more than
650,000
people living on Turtle Island’s streets

everyone could be housed
with over
15,000,000
housing units to spare
if slum lords and wealth hoarders
actually cared

in occupied Huichin
so-called oakland
more than
10,000
housing units sit empty and meek
while more than
5,000
people are out on these streets
more than enough
to provide everyone a home
in a matter of weeks

but instead
slum lords and wealth hoarders
would rather spend
blood money on sweeps

ed's reiskin the biscuit when he says
KOCB's homeless encampment crews:

“annual personnel cost is…
$2.9 million”

desperately needed to respond
to
311
callers

“in addition staff estimates that O&M expenditures… is
$3.5 million”

crucial to keeping our offices
neat and free of squalor

“combined with personnel, these direct costs total to
$6.4 million”

annual funding they score
for cops and bulldozers
to play whack a mole with the poor

1 year of sweeps comes to:
$6,400,000
EMP passed in
2020
to the sound of sobs and hollers
4 years of sweeps approximate coffers:
$25,600,000

Temporary shelter annually slaughters:
$28,355,999

Between shelters and sweeps
that recycle us on, off,
and back on these streets,
in a fiscal year reap
around:
$35,000,000
that us poor people never see

poor people prodded and ping ponged
across
a meager
2,300
lane miles of streets
from sweeps to shelters
and back from shelters to sweeps

Just
this year for
$6,400,000
sweeps put over
3,000
of our
unhoused
loved
ones
6
feet
deep

say what you will about our lives
but our deaths ain't cheap
costs less to put us in a house
than to bury us in these streets

in the last 5 years
so-called california spent
$24,000,000,000
on homelessness programs
yet more people have found a home in the ground
before they ever get to see a house
5 years
$24,000,000,000
over 70,000 dead
how many got housed?
california says they,
“don't have the numbers”

settler pundits
turn our erasure
into a numbers game
we're born with a number
before anyone knows our name
churning our lives and deaths into data
as if those are the same
lord knows they'd love
to keep it that way
cuz when it comes down to
numbers and names
a number's easy to forget
at the end of the day

Jaz Colibri is a member of the Wood Street Community and a houseless trans organizer who provides mutual aid support to houseless communities experiencing evictions across occupied Huichin (oakland).