Windy Midnight Linen

The wind takes me in waves down sidewalks of the living rooms into windows of lives we see streetside survival in the eyes of hungry love. It swooshes my cigarette smoke into an S of a cloud of a fog inching closer to the ground as night falls on the streets in sheets like midnight linen

Cover us. Protect us. our hair, the strands wildly splaying flailing arms of firecrackers spread out to rest on the underside of a kind of bedding only you can provide