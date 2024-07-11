Tent collects Moisture from her breath Wind rains it back she Pulls the gift blanket Over her head and Waits for dusk Will gather Chamomile and Yerba Buena in the Places Stripped of Concrete or Blacktop Urban refugee doe Tent in a rainstorm Pulls her person mask into Place Heats water for tea

Kim Shuck was born and raised in San Francisco. The pepperwood trees probably taught her to poem. She is the seventh San Francisco Poet Laureate Emerita. “Under the Freeway Doe” appears in Deer/A-wi by Kim Shuck and Denise Low out of Mammoth Press.