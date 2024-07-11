Recovery

| By
Arts and Culture, Poetry
east Oakland is dilapidated
“Angel Grove City.” all our power-
rangers became crack heads
or died. or moved

to a city with less sunlight
and more problems or more
problems and fewer professionals
or a tent with a softer landing

and the most Zords. Rita Repulsa
struck down more than she
laughed and that’s only because
the birth of monsters is a tireless
thankless job. all of Zordon’s

kids are still waiting for their
smoke break which won’t
actually happen until their
first year of college, the year
they make it back just in time

to take another another smoke
break before the next semester
starts and the local community
job fair beacons a hush over
everyone’s “it’s morphin time!” jokes.

that kid shaking under his thermal
blasting heavy metal, hoping he
makes it home alive before his
chicken sandwich gets cold,
just wants to continue his
saturday morning routine.
Kimberly is already pregnant.
Tommy is asleep.

Joshua Merchant is a Black Queer native of East Oakland exploring what it means to be human as an intersectional being.