BWYB News: The Goldilocks cover-up

The Goldilocks Cover-Up! This just in tonight:

Goldilocks breaks in Three Bears home.



Three Bears charged Goldilocks, a.k.a. the Golden Bandit, with illegal entry among several other crimes implicated early Tuesday morning.



Witnesses say the intrusion took place just after the family left for a walk in the woods. It was stated, when Golden Bandit knocked on the door, and no one answered, she let herself in. Moments after the alleged entry, a witness on the wing said:



I saw Bandit steal and consume Bears’ food, vandalize the furniture, and sleep in Baby Bear’s bed.

Investigators confirmed strands of blonde hair found in Baby Bear’s bed did match those of Golden Bandit. Further investigations proved that the fried chicken, cornbread, sweet potatoes, and collard greens found on soiled clothing of Golden Bandit were indeed taken from Bears’ stove day of alleged break-in.



However, despite evidence leaning heavily against Golden Bandit, Bandit stated,

“When the Bears arrived home from their walk in the woods, I feared for my life.”

A witness on the prowl confirmed Bandit’s accusation stating, that he in fact saw Bandit flee from Bears’ home, screaming repeated allegations of rape and attempted murder.



Bandit’s father, a superior court judge, stated he would prosecute the Bears to the fullest extent of the law, and signed warrants for their arrest.



Mr. & Mrs. Bear, now held in Mad-Poly-Trick County Jail, sued Golden Bandit for illegal entry, theft, vandalism, loitering, and defamation of character. The Bears also sued for Reparation they claim is due for injustices such as these recurring in their family’s history for the past five hundred plus years.



Sadly however, Child Protection Services have placed Baby Bear in foster care until courts can further decide whether or not Mr. & Mrs. Bear are fit parents to raise Baby in a safe, healthy environment.



