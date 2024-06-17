Home that Passes through the River 

I’ve always got a feeling of being unstable in one place, at one time, knowing that I won’t be here any longer.

Houses from big to small.

Houses with family and friends and acquaintances and strangers.

I felt scared, I felt frightened by the idea that I’ll be in the streets begging for food.

My body would be taken advantage of by the rough hands of men.

I was almost kicked out for honoring my body’s way of telling me to change.

I was lucky to be couch surfing and living in housing programs.

I feel disgust towards the state for their mission of assimilation and genocide. We shall never forget.

Being queer is no game, it is class war. My spirit is a hurricane thrashing with fury. I am water that is unstable and violent as long as genocide is a reality.