Street Spirit horoscopes: June 2024 

Disclaimer: This is only for entertainment and recreational purposes, the horoscopes listed down below are going to be manifested through my skill of divination, which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. If these readings do resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. May Corporations and Cops stay out of Pride! End Rainbow Capitalism! Long Live the Intifada!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month is a time to reconnect with family and your ancestral homelands. This is a chance for you to practice ancestral healing and to end intergenerational cycles of abuse. Take care of yourself, take herbal baths, and release catharsis into the universe. Take that leap of faith and see where it will lead you to.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Take time to celebrate overcoming your fears and insecurities. Honor your softness and tenderness. Look how far you’ve come into this world where people attempt to put you down and make you experience depression and low self-esteem. What’s next in your path is for you to decide how you honor the vessel and spirit.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Take time to meditate and reflect on the last 6 months that you’ve experienced. You are with people that love and care about you. Expect there to be powerful change regarding growth and process. Lastly, get your shit together and figure out what needs to be done from here. It’s all about creating that balance within your life and within your social circles.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This month is a time of exploration and sensuality. You may feel lost in the fog at first, but with time and grace, it will become easier. It is a journey of learning more about yourself and your true boundaries and limitations and openness. Go with the flow and let the tides guide you into your true sense of identity. Lastly, look at the bigger picture of what’s been going on globally. Take it all in and ask yourself, what are you going to do about it?

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month, there will be such opportunities for you to be moving forward to. Whatever opportunity comes to you, always check in with yourself, use your intuition, and see if it feels right for you. This is also a time of struggle and a time for healing. Ask yourself, what do you desire in life and what will free you from the chains of oppression?

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This is a wonderful month to be focusing on your commitment to mental and spiritual health. Dive deep into the subconscious and create a balance within your foundation. Explore your passions and dreams. Lastly, when in doubt, reach out to your ancestors and receive their guidance as a gift to you. Their messages will be helpful for your current journey to healing.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Learn what freedom means to you in the context of today’s global struggles, including your own struggles. Reach out to people and communicate with them about this. Have philosophical and productive conversations on the material change of your current society. Hold on to your visions and dreams, and accept the bleak reality we’re in. Nothing wrong with embracing nihilism as much as embracing hope. Honor your boundaries and limitations. Lastly, take that leap of faith and go with the flow.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This is a time to seek clarity on the questions you’ll ask this month. Visualize your questions and meditate on them. Just know that you are good enough, and there will be changes that will come with asking your questions. Rebirth is the main theme here. Lastly, just know that things will work out and you’ll always be around your loved ones for when you need support in this journey.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This month is a time to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to being honest and practicing good communication. Look, things are still stressful and you’re distracted and burned out by everything. That’s what needs to be acknowledged here. Don’t let it bottle up or else arrogance is shown through your decisions and actions. There will be a lot of challenges this month. Give yourself grace.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Things will calm down this month for you. Take a step back and reflect on the past and your mistakes and the lessons that you’ve learned. Honor your primordial roots, cherish it for as long as your vessel lives. This is a time of transformation. You are close to achieving your goals and dreams and you’ve been working very hard. I am proud of you.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month is important to be committed to learning more about global struggles. To be aware about the world around you that is causing suffering through the means of colonialism and imperialism. When processing knowledge, take time to reflect, relax, and rest. Everyone has their own boundaries of what they can do and what they want to do. It is up to you to decide.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Give yourself compassion and water your spirit. Then, provide compassion to those in need, and water them with love and community. Protect those around you, including yourself. Learn self-defense. Listen to your intuition and your ancestors as they will guide you to a path of authenticity. Show the world the real you.