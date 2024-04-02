Street Spirit Horoscopes: April 2024

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are going to be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Welcome back, Street Spirit! Free People’s Park and Free Palestine!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month you will accept powerful change within your life. This may give you peace of mind, as it revolves around letting things go. Be authentic and be genuine. Be unapologetic about who you are in this colonizer world. There will be a fiery climax to your journey with resolutions coming soon. Ask elders and ancestors for wisdom and guidance, this tough cycle will approach its end soon enough.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): You’ve been feeling burnt out lately from the exhaustion that capitalism brings into this world. For your own safety, waiting things out would be the best approach. You and your loved ones are safe for the time being but do keep in mind that communication is a way to maintain human connections. Confront your fears and ask yourself what does the world look like without money or colonial wealth. Embrace the unknown.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Know that nothing is set in stone, be open to explore what love means to you. Just let things happen. Let it take its course. New relationships will come into fruition for you. These human connections will be a beginning of serenity and relaxation. Navigate through your trauma with exercises of meditation and reflection. Lastly, commitment is important to keep in mind as you begin connecting with new people.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Whatever issues arise, they will be resolved soon enough. Take the time to explore your spirituality and your day-to-day relationship with it. There will be huge changes that will come along with building your confidence and fierceness. Making the first move will always bring you abundance and prosperity. Communicate your needs and your wants. Hold on to your dreams and your vision of what type of world you want to reside in.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Remember that your ancestors are by your side. Your fiery spirit is burning around your aura as we speak. There is sadness and horror in this world. Your heart is grieving. There is death all around us and this is a sign that you need to create a meaningful relationship with death. Talk about it with loved ones, prepare for when that time comes.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month is an important time for you to reflect on the past. Take time to relax, decompress, and breathe in and out of your spirit. Be with your loved ones and watch cartoons, do catch up with what’s been happening in your life. Another activity to consider is to go on a hike with friends and talk about childhood memories.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is a time where you must let go of relationships that have fallen apart. Don’t be discouraged, there will be opportunities where you’ll connect with others in meaningful ways while you honor your own solitude. Step out of your comfort zones, try new ways of interacting and being intimate with other people. Find new ways of socializing such as going to outdoor events, but please wear masks! Lastly, abundance and prosperity are approaching on your path, so navigate through it wisely.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Always have a plan B as you navigate your goals and dreams. You are close to achieving said goals and it’s best to keep the momentum going. This will be an intense moment in your life. Get ready for a bumpy ride because big changes are coming your way. When in doubt, reach out to your ancestors through meditation and prayer. Lastly, do some introspection within yourself and reflect how much you’ve grown over the last year or so. Again, this will be an emotional time, so be gentle with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Your commitment to living your best life is being tested. Love yourself and practice self-care this month. It feels uncomfortable at first, but you will get used to it. Many intense moments will arise, so get ready to feel lost and uncertain about life. Depression and oppression are your obstacles, and if it begins to feel overwhelming, reach out to your friends and loved ones. Check in and see if they’re okay as well. If you still feel lost, reach out to your ancestors.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Face your fears this month, working through them will help you learn more about yourself. Whether you get over your fears or not, it is worth the journey. Travel to places outside of your comfort zone, but be safe while traveling. Please wear a mask and take other COVID safety precautions.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Have faith in your dreams as you transform throughout this month. These changes will be important for your sense of self and identity. Blossom into a butterfly and be graceful towards yourself. Show the world the real you, show the genuine parts of you that go beyond gender and beyond perception of reality.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Honor your fierceness as the world burns around you. Gain momentum with your own energy. Receive guidance from your loved ones as you grow into your own confidence. Lean into your family and your community. Whatever questions you have in mind will be answered soon enough. Lastly, take care of yourself, take a bath, and know that you’re closer to your ultimate true form.