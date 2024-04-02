Street Spirit has a new office!

Original screen print artwork by David Solnit. The print depicts the “Where Do We Go” tents, an installation by Suzi Garner, which sat on the highway onramp at University Avenue in Berkeley for about six weeks in 2019. The piece was made in collaboration with residents of the Seabreeze encampment. Solnit’s artwork is based on a photo by Mark Leong. These prints will be for sale in the coming months—stay tuned! Photo by Lincoln Cushing.

Exciting news, y’all! We’ve teamed up with Where Do We Go (WDWG) to establish a community drop-in and work space in the heart of South Berkeley, which will serve as a hub for newspaper distribution, outreach, material support, and legal services for unhoused people in the East Bay.

Street Spirit staff will be on site Monday through Thursday, 10AM–5PM for newspaper distribution and new vendor onboarding while we work on upcoming issues and projects. We have a number of ideas about how to utilize the space moving forward, so stay tuned for updates as we begin our newest chapter as an independent publication.

WDWG is a Berkeley-based advocacy organization born out of the Seabreeze encampment evictions in 2019. Engaged in consistent outreach and material support, WDWG’s goal is to fulfill all needs of the people, whether that be legal aid, supplying tents, clothes, and food, or driving an injured person to the emergency room. WDWG also provides advocacy for people residing in shelters, hotel programs, and community cabins to ensure they are receiving safe and dignified care.

If you would like to get in contact with WDWG regarding their services, support, and advocacy projects, give them a call at (510) 999-WDWG.

Stop by for a cup of coffee, the newest issue of Street Spirit, a cute jacket off the clothing rack, and a number of other items or supplies.

2726 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Berkeley, CA 94703

Monday through Thursday, 10AM–5PM