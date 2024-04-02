Street Spirit Events Calendar: April 2024

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Tues, April 2

What Will It Take to De-fence People’s Park?: A Night of Strategy in the Archives

We’ll start with a short presentation on the park’s history and Telegraph Ave in the 80s and 90s, with flyers and newspaper clippings from the time. Let’s create a youth-centered space for open-ended conversation. The UC wants us to believe the struggle is over, but we’ll look at the legacies of anti-apartheid and homeless direct action in the Bay for inspiration of continuing resistance after heavy repression. Masks required, snacks provided.

Tamarack

1501 Harrison St., Oakland, 6–9PM

Fri, April 5

The People’s Clinic: Abolitionist Wellness and Recovery Center

Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP)

The People’s Clinic is an abolitionist wellness and recovery center for people impacted by state/police violence and frontline organizers taking action against genocide. Join us at The People’s House in West Oakland every 1st and 3rd Friday. Free services include private and community acupuncture, herbal consultations, and chiropractic massage. Clinic focuses on symptoms of PTSD, addiction, and chronic pain. Healing tools library and workshops offered monthly. Community acupuncture and herbal consultations available on drop-in basis. Appointment required for 1-on-1 acupuncture and chiropractic massage. Make an appointment at: calendly.com/healingjustice_team

Masks will be required and provided.

The People’s House

893 Willow St., Oakland, 3–7PM

Recurring dates: April 19

March for People’s Park

People’s Park Berkeley

Join us rain or shine to be in community, to speak out against UC development on People’s Park, and to march together through Southside. We will meet at Willard Park and are looking for speakers, poets, singers, and chanters—all are welcome! We will also have a van to support accessibility needs so that all who wish to join are able to.

Willard Park

2730 Hillegass Ave., Berkeley, 5–7PM

Sat, April 6

QuArtz: Queer Arts Marketspace

QuArtz Market

Queer arts community mystical marketplace featuring tinctures, tarot, adornments, salves, meals, vintage, books, prints, fetishwear, crystals, oils, pottery, and more.

Oakland Secret

577 5th St., Oakland, 1–6PM

Community Climate Healing Gathering

Mobilize Berkeley

Come out to MLK Jr. Civic Center Park to be in community with people passionate about climate change and wellness. We’re mobilizing Berkeley towards climate resilience and healthy communities. Join us in listening to amazing performances and speakers, engaging with tabling from community organizations, receive care from our various practioners, and enjoy the adjacent Berkeley Farmers Market. We will also be cleaning up the park by picking up trash, and leaving it better than we found it.

Civic Center Park

2151 Martin Luther King Way, Berkeley

10AM–2PM

Sun, April 7

People’s Park Teach-in and Tunes

A musical and story-telling approach to sharing history.

Teach-in and Tunes with activists/musicians David Axelrod and Carol Denney. David Axelrod is one of People’s Park’s attorneys and the original field coordinator for the People’s Park Project Native Plant Forum. Carol Denney is one of the original People’s Park SLAPP-suit defendants, co-founder of the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group, and a park activist and musician since 1972. Open mic to follow.

Art House Gallery and Cultural Center

2905 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 3–5PM

Ceasefire Banner Making

Bay Resistance

Come make a big banner for the next action! Materials and paints will be supplied. If you can’t make it, you can also get a banner toolkit with ideas to make your own banner at home. Address will be sent with RSVP confirmation. tinyurl.com/artintoactionbanner

Masking required inside studio.

Richmond, CA, 2–6PM

Live from Jenin

UUSF Human Rights Working Group

An afternoon of comedy for Palestine with Alaa Shehada, a benefit for the Jenin Freedom Theater, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. The Jenin Freedom Theater offers women, children, and youth in the Jenin refugee camp in Palestine a space for healing and empowerment through theater and the arts. The program begins with lunch at 1PM followed by a performance, conversation, and Q&A. Donation at the door. All funds raised will go to benefit the Jenin Freedom Theater.

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 Franklin St., San Francisco, 1–3PM

Our Destination is Self-Determination: The Impact of CRC’s Black Solidarity Fund

Community Ready Corps (CRC)

Join CRC and Black Solidarity Fund (BSF) grantees for a panel discussion about the impact, strategy, and vision of CRC’s work toward actualizing Black self-determination! Panelists will share their experience working with CRC and the BSF, the impact of CRC’s strategy of change, and what’s possible in the next ten years. This event will include a fundraising invitation, particularly for white allies, as white people collectively hold the majority of the wealth in this country. In a time where we’re inundated with news of hate and destruction, it’s important that we come together to lift up and celebrate work that builds community and is rooted in love for the people.

Virtual event, 2–4PM

RSVP at tinyurl.com/our-destination

Thurs, April 11

LifeLong Dental Mobile

LifeLong Street Medicine

Unhoused and have Medi-Cal? Need dental care? Come to Central Library every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month for dental services. Medi-Cal recipients will receive care coordination, exams, screening, dental hygiene, extractions, treatment for cavities, etc. Intake and services will take place directly in the mobile van.

Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch

2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley

9AM–4PM

Recurring Dates: April 25

Eviction Defense Center

The Evicition Defense Center

Need help with housing matters or facing eviction? Come to the library for assistance with substandard housing conditions, subsidized housing, rent increases, fair housing matters, and eviction defense. The Eviction Defense Center also handles Rental Assistance Applications for the City of Berkeley. For more information, call (510) 981-6240 or drop-in on the day of the event.

Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch

(Program will be held in the “Commons”)

2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley

10AM–12PM

Sat, April 13

Spanish Mixer

Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC)

Come practice Spanish with us at Two Pitchers Brewing Company. Help build Spanish fluency in the tenant union and make organizing accessible! All fluency levels welcome.

2344 Webster St., Oakland, 7PM

Sat, April 20

People’s Park 55th Anniversary Celebration

People’s Park Berkeley

Come celebrate the spirit of People’s Park on historic Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, CA with a day of free food, live performances, healing spaces, arts and crafts, open mics, and more!

Telegraph Ave. & Haste St., Berkeley, 1PM–?

Mon, April 22

Sweep the Courts! Rally and March

Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP), Coalition on Homelessness (COH), Love & Justice in the Streets, Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), SF Poster Syndicate, POOR Magazine, and Street Spirit

Bay Area community organizations join others nationwide in a day of simultaneous protest on the day of the Supreme Court hearing of Johnson v. Grants Pass. As they try to make us disappear, we are building our power and fighting back. We will not disappear nor cease to exist! Art, music, and celebration of our community’s strength and beauty! Meet at the Phillip Burton Federal Building with a march to the State Building and San Francisco City Hall.

Phillip Burton Federal Building

450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco

10AM–1PM