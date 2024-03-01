Street Spirit Horoscopes: March 2024

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed down below are going to be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. If these readings resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey. It is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Welcome back, Street Spirit! Free People’s Park and Free Palestine!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month for you is all about searching for purpose in life. Asking yourself what truly brings pleasure into your life as the whole world burns around you. Don’t let arrogance get in the way of your happiness. You are close to achieving your dreams and it’s always best to reach out to loved ones when in doubt.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This month is a good time for you to do some introspection on the past. Reflect on the things that you’ve had to endure and reflect on the present moment and where you are now. Visualize your dreams and manifest them into reality. Create a vision board or a bucket list of things that you’ve never had the chance to do until now. Live your dreams now.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Be aware of your surroundings. This month is a good time for you to build your intuition and have it radiate beyond the stars where your ancestors reside. The end of a tough cycle approaches for you. Power and empowerment are the main subjects for this month. One thing to remember is that you have the ability to redistribute the wealth and power onto the people, into your communities.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This month is a time for you to release energy into a productive activity. There will be personal issues that need to be resolved by the end of this March. Communication is key to figuring out productive solutions to the problem. Whatever questions you have will be answered very soon enough. Lastly, give back to the community and be bold enough to practice direct action.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This month is an important time for you to reflect on who you surround yourself with. Who influences you to be your best self? Who needs to be let go? Give yourself a pause from social spaces. Reset yourself into solitude in order to learn more about yourself. Lastly, reflect on your strengths and vulnerabilities. Embrace your passions.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Things will simmer down for you this month, as this is a time for more opportunities regarding living the life that you envision. Things will shine as you show your authentic self to the world. Reach out to the Divine for guidance, watch for fiery changes, and lastly, know what goals to achieve this month.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This is an important month to do some introspection onto yourself about the inner beauty and the inner self. Explore being sensual with yourself and have solo dates to increase self-love. Go to restaurants and parks by yourself. Step out of your comfort zones to embrace solitude and develop the relationship with the self. You’ll begin to understand the wisdom that comes with solitude and build a stronger connection with your intuition. Lastly, reach out to the ancestors and Spirit when you’re in doubt about your current journey with life.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): New relationships and friendships are coming into fruition this spring. Your dreams need backup plans in case things don’t work out your way. Keep in mind that communicating with new loved ones is essential. Adapting to your new environment is essential for the upcoming experiences to be pleasurable. Take gentle breaks if needed, and keep in mind that commitment is important for maintaining these new relationships and friendships.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This month is a time to reflect on the past and be at peace with the present moment. Gain momentum with life while you can. As you survive in this colonizer world, take the time to be creative and clever. The purpose of this journey for all of you Sagittarius beauties is to reach the goal of thriving, not surviving.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): You are called to look within yourself and practice gender exploration. Dismantle the colonial gender binary. The conclusions of this journey will make itself known soon enough. Give yourself grace, and adapt to your environment as it changes. Lastly, there will be an end of old relationships and a beginning of new relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Underneath the scales, there is a lineage of survival and the primordial. As you navigate this bleak world, it is time to call to your ancestors to guide you in this journey. There’s a shell that you’re hiding in, and it’s not going to help you unless you get out of a stressful situation. At times you feel that you need to numb yourself to survive but all you actually need is rest. Take the time to pause and enjoy peaceful dormancy.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a time of healing and self-care. You will regain your sense of what love and happiness means to you. You need to rest so that things will work out for you at the end. It is all about balance, and you’ve been in burnout all this time. Now, it is time to take care of your body and be sensual about it.