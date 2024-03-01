Street Spirit Events Calendar: March 2024

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups.

Sat, March 2

The Decolonized Kitchen with Maribel Garcia

The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering for anyone looking to learn in community about indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking! Join Maribel Garcia for a morning of connection and reclamation while we learn about our native plant relatives one recipe at a time. This session includes a discussion, a presentation, and a cook along.

Oakland Public Library, Dimond Branch

3565 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland

11AM–12:30PM QuArtz: Coven

QuArtz Market

Queer arts community mystical marketplace featuring tinctures, tarot, adornments, salves, meals, vintage, books, prints, fetishwear, crystals, oils, pottery, and more.

Oakland Secret

577 5th St., Oakland, 1–6PM

West Oakland Bike Summit

The Crucible

The West Oakland Bike Summit is an opportunity for bike lovers of all ages to come together, connect with the community, and learn more about local bike resources. Enjoy free bike repairs, panel discussions, local vendors, a group ride, food, drinks, and so much more.

1300 7th St., Oakland

(lot down the street from the Crucible)

10AM–4PM

Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Statehouse Assemblies

Poor People’s Campaign

Eighteen million people in California are living with no or low income. Come on out with your demands—living wages now; quality housing, education and health care for all; guaranteed care income; end deadly systemic poverty created by policy violence. The California Poor People’s Campaign will be joining other states for a day of action to call for action to address the needs and concerns of 140 million people, including 18 million in CA, poor, no/low income wealth. Help us send a message to the legislators responsible for the unrelenting policy violence that’s causing unnecessary suffering and early death. See you in the streets.

California State Capitol, West Steps

1128 L St., Sacramento, 11AM–1PM

Sun, March 3

Help for Renters

Oakland Tenant’s Union

Do you rent your home? Do you have questions? Oakland Tenant’s Union (OTU) volunteers are providing advice hours *in person* for Oakland tenants every first Sunday of the month. They can answer questions or provide resources about evictions, landlords, your rights, and more. Tenants will be helped on a first-come first-served basis. For any assistance with registration, please call (510) 704-5276.

Oakland Public Library, Main Branch

125 14th St., Oakland, 3–5PM

Wed, March 6

Free Basic Tax Help

Oakland Public Library

No cost tax preparation with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance). Available in English and Spanish. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/tax-help-opl.

Oakland Public Library, West Oakland Branch

1801 Adeline St., Oakland, 10AM–6:30PM

Recurring Dates: March 13, 20, 27

Thu, March 7

Street Newsroom

POOR Magazine

Non-hierarchical circle for decisions about all of our broadcast, written, televised, photographed, and spoken news.

8032 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 1–2PM

Thursday Night Panther Prowl

Panther Skate Plaza

A free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. An official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music, and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.

DeFremery Park

1651 Adeline St., Oakland, 6–9PM

Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28

Community Connections

Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services

Mental health specialists from Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services offer outreach and support for people who are unhoused with a mental health need.

Oakland Public Library, Main Branch

125 14th St., Oakland, 12–1PM

Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28

Veteran Housing & Food Resources

Insight Housing

Insight Housing (formerly Berkeley Food and Housing Project) provides veterans emergency food and shelter, transitional housing, rapid rehousing, and permanent supportive housing with support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Hygiene kits, snacks, water, socks; information about local resources; and ongoing wellness checks.

Oakland Public Library, Main Branch

125 14th St., Oakland

11:30AM–12:30PM

Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28

Lawyer Appointments

Legal Access Alameda & Berkeley Public Library

The Lawyers in the Library program is a free information and referral program staffed by volunteer lawyers and hosted by libraries throughout Alameda County. If legal help is required, people are referred to other agencies. The program is co-sponsored by Alameda County Bar Association, Legal Access Alameda. This program does not take place onsite at the library. We are able to offer a limited number of phone appointments, on the first two Thursday evenings a month. To register, fill out the form at: bit.ly/legal-access-alameda

Virtual event, 6–8PM

Sat, March 9

Spanish Mixer

Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC)

Come practice Spanish with us Two Pitchers Brewing Company. Help build Spanish fluency in the tenant union and make organizing accessible! All fluency levels welcome.

2344 Webster St., Oakland, 7PM

Thu, March 14

LifeLong Dental Mobile

LifeLong Street Medicine

Have Medi-Cal? Need dental care? Come to Central Library every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month for dental services. Medi-Cal recipients will receive care coordination, exams, screening, dental hygiene, extractions, treatment for cavities, etc. Intake and services will take place directly in the mobile van.

Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch

2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley

9AM–4PM

Recurring Dates: March 28

Eviction Defense Center

The Evicition Defense Center

Need help with housing matters or facing eviction? Come to the library for assistance with substandard housing conditions, subsidized housing, rent increases, fair housing matters, and eviction defense. The Eviction Defense Center also handles Rental Assistance Applications for the City of Berkeley. For more information, call (510) 981-6240 or drop-in on the day of the event.

Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch

(Program will be held in the “Commons”)

2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley

10AM–12PM

Mon, March 18

Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness

UC Berkeley Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (ISSI)

Please join us in-person or on Zoom for a discussion of Alex V. Barnard’s new book, Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness. The book analyzes conservatorship, a legal system used to take legal guardianship over individuals deemed unable to meet their own basic needs. This controversial system, which has come under fire from civil liberties and disability rights groups, is at the center of state policies for mental illness, homelessness, and addiction. Through interviews with policy makers, professionals, families, and conservatees, Barnard shows how the system operates, and its many shortcomings. Barnard will be joined by Lauren Rettagliata, whose comments on her lived experience of the system will complement his discussion of his research. Moderated by Jonathan Simon, Lance Robbins Professor of Criminal Justice Law at Berkeley Law.

820 Social Sciences Building, UC Berkeley

12–1:30PM

Sun, March 24

At The Lake: A Record and Maker Fair

Lower Grand Radio

Records, jewelry, ceramics, vintage, and much more. An eclectic maker fair just like our programming.

Lakeside Park Garden Center

666 Bellevue Ave., Oakland

11AM–5PM

Recurring Events and Resources

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Hot meals, legal services, housing resources, footwashing, haircutting, hygiene supplies, and general wellness.

First Presbyterian Church

2407 Dana St., Berkeley (entrance on Haste St.)

Tuesdays 6:30–8:30PM

Women & Children’s Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Hot meals, childcare, housing resources, massage, footwashing, nail painting, hygiene supplies, and basic needs supplies.

LIFE Adventist Church

2236 Parker St., Berkeley

Mondays 6:30–9PM, dinner at 7PM

Youth & LGBTQ+ Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Hot meals, health and hygiene supplies, housing and employment services, medical and dental referrals, massage, and wellness.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley

Mondays 6–9PM

Sexual Health Clinic

Berkeley Free Clinic

Services are available to people of all genders age 12 and up. Routine STI testing, concerns about STI symptoms, known exposures to STIs, or treatment for positive tests at other clinics. We’re also able to see clients with suspected urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Berkeley Free Clinic

2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley

Wednesdays 7–9PM

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley NEED

Location #1: Across from the Berkeley Free Clinic (2329 Durant Ave. Berkeley, CA) on Sundays from 6–8PM

Location #2: Long Haul Infoshop (3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA) on Tuesdays from 4–6PM

Location #3: University & Ninth St. (near 1007 University Ave.) Berkeley, CA on Thursdays from 6–8PM

Sliding Scale Cafe

POOR Magazine

Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine.

8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Thursdays 12PM

Curbside Care Clinic

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Do you need harm reduction supplies or free food? We have free bubbles, straights, needles, hygiene supplies, food, and more.

Sundays:

35th & Peralta, 3:30–5:30PM

Tuesdays:

23rd & MLK, 10:15–12PM

Wednesdays:

24th & Wood, 2–3PM

20th & Campbell, 3–4PM

Thursdays:

6th & Brush, 6–7PM

5th & Kirkham, 7–8PM