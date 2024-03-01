Street Spirit Events Calendar: March 2024

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups.
Sat, March 2
The Decolonized Kitchen with Maribel Garcia
The Decolonized Kitchen
The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering for anyone looking to learn in community about indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking! Join Maribel Garcia for a morning of connection and reclamation while we learn about our native plant relatives one recipe at a time. This session includes a discussion, a presentation, and a cook along.
Oakland Public Library, Dimond Branch
3565 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland
11AM–12:30PM
QuArtz: Coven
QuArtz Market
Queer arts community mystical marketplace featuring tinctures, tarot, adornments, salves, meals, vintage, books, prints, fetishwear, crystals, oils, pottery, and more.
Oakland Secret
577 5th St., Oakland, 1–6PM
West Oakland Bike Summit
The Crucible
The West Oakland Bike Summit is an opportunity for bike lovers of all ages to come together, connect with the community, and learn more about local bike resources. Enjoy free bike repairs, panel discussions, local vendors, a group ride, food, drinks, and so much more.
1300 7th St., Oakland
(lot down the street from the Crucible)
10AM–4PM
Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Statehouse Assemblies
Poor People’s Campaign
Eighteen million people in California are living with no or low income. Come on out with your demands—living wages now; quality housing, education and health care for all; guaranteed care income; end deadly systemic poverty created by policy violence. The California Poor People’s Campaign will be joining other states for a day of action to call for action to address the needs and concerns of 140 million people, including 18 million in CA, poor, no/low income wealth. Help us send a message to the legislators responsible for the unrelenting policy violence that’s causing unnecessary suffering and early death. See you in the streets.
California State Capitol, West Steps
1128 L St., Sacramento, 11AM–1PM
Sun, March 3
Help for Renters
Oakland Tenant’s Union
Do you rent your home? Do you have questions? Oakland Tenant’s Union (OTU) volunteers are providing advice hours *in person* for Oakland tenants every first Sunday of the month. They can answer questions or provide resources about evictions, landlords, your rights, and more. Tenants will be helped on a first-come first-served basis. For any assistance with registration, please call (510) 704-5276.
Oakland Public Library, Main Branch
125 14th St., Oakland, 3–5PM
Wed, March 6
Free Basic Tax Help
Oakland Public Library
No cost tax preparation with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance). Available in English and Spanish. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/tax-help-opl.
Oakland Public Library, West Oakland Branch
1801 Adeline St., Oakland, 10AM–6:30PM
Recurring Dates: March 13, 20, 27
Thu, March 7
Street Newsroom
POOR Magazine
Non-hierarchical circle for decisions about all of our broadcast, written, televised, photographed, and spoken news.
8032 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 1–2PM
Thursday Night Panther Prowl
Panther Skate Plaza
A free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. An official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music, and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.
DeFremery Park
1651 Adeline St., Oakland, 6–9PM
Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28
Community Connections
Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services
Mental health specialists from Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services offer outreach and support for people who are unhoused with a mental health need.
Oakland Public Library, Main Branch
125 14th St., Oakland, 12–1PM
Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28
Veteran Housing & Food Resources
Insight Housing
Insight Housing (formerly Berkeley Food and Housing Project) provides veterans emergency food and shelter, transitional housing, rapid rehousing, and permanent supportive housing with support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Hygiene kits, snacks, water, socks; information about local resources; and ongoing wellness checks.
Oakland Public Library, Main Branch
125 14th St., Oakland
11:30AM–12:30PM
Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28
Lawyer Appointments
Legal Access Alameda & Berkeley Public Library
The Lawyers in the Library program is a free information and referral program staffed by volunteer lawyers and hosted by libraries throughout Alameda County. If legal help is required, people are referred to other agencies. The program is co-sponsored by Alameda County Bar Association, Legal Access Alameda. This program does not take place onsite at the library. We are able to offer a limited number of phone appointments, on the first two Thursday evenings a month. To register, fill out the form at: bit.ly/legal-access-alameda
Virtual event, 6–8PM
Sat, March 9
Spanish Mixer
Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC)
Come practice Spanish with us Two Pitchers Brewing Company. Help build Spanish fluency in the tenant union and make organizing accessible! All fluency levels welcome.
2344 Webster St., Oakland, 7PM
Thu, March 14
LifeLong Dental Mobile
LifeLong Street Medicine
Have Medi-Cal? Need dental care? Come to Central Library every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month for dental services. Medi-Cal recipients will receive care coordination, exams, screening, dental hygiene, extractions, treatment for cavities, etc. Intake and services will take place directly in the mobile van.
Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch
2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley
9AM–4PM
Recurring Dates: March 28
Eviction Defense Center
The Evicition Defense Center
Need help with housing matters or facing eviction? Come to the library for assistance with substandard housing conditions, subsidized housing, rent increases, fair housing matters, and eviction defense. The Eviction Defense Center also handles Rental Assistance Applications for the City of Berkeley. For more information, call (510) 981-6240 or drop-in on the day of the event.
Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch
(Program will be held in the “Commons”)
2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley
10AM–12PM
Mon, March 18
Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness
UC Berkeley Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (ISSI)
Please join us in-person or on Zoom for a discussion of Alex V. Barnard’s new book, Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness. The book analyzes conservatorship, a legal system used to take legal guardianship over individuals deemed unable to meet their own basic needs. This controversial system, which has come under fire from civil liberties and disability rights groups, is at the center of state policies for mental illness, homelessness, and addiction. Through interviews with policy makers, professionals, families, and conservatees, Barnard shows how the system operates, and its many shortcomings. Barnard will be joined by Lauren Rettagliata, whose comments on her lived experience of the system will complement his discussion of his research. Moderated by Jonathan Simon, Lance Robbins Professor of Criminal Justice Law at Berkeley Law.
820 Social Sciences Building, UC Berkeley
12–1:30PM
Sun, March 24
At The Lake: A Record and Maker Fair
Lower Grand Radio
Records, jewelry, ceramics, vintage, and much more. An eclectic maker fair just like our programming.
Lakeside Park Garden Center
666 Bellevue Ave., Oakland
11AM–5PM
Recurring Events and Resources
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Hot meals, legal services, housing resources, footwashing, haircutting, hygiene supplies, and general wellness.
First Presbyterian Church
2407 Dana St., Berkeley (entrance on Haste St.)
Tuesdays 6:30–8:30PM
Women & Children’s Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Hot meals, childcare, housing resources, massage, footwashing, nail painting, hygiene supplies, and basic needs supplies.
LIFE Adventist Church
2236 Parker St., Berkeley
Mondays 6:30–9PM, dinner at 7PM
Youth & LGBTQ+ Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Hot meals, health and hygiene supplies, housing and employment services, medical and dental referrals, massage, and wellness.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley
Mondays 6–9PM
Sexual Health Clinic
Berkeley Free Clinic
Services are available to people of all genders age 12 and up. Routine STI testing, concerns about STI symptoms, known exposures to STIs, or treatment for positive tests at other clinics. We’re also able to see clients with suspected urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Berkeley Free Clinic
2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley
Wednesdays 7–9PM
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley NEED
Location #1: Across from the Berkeley Free Clinic (2329 Durant Ave. Berkeley, CA) on Sundays from 6–8PM
Location #2: Long Haul Infoshop (3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA) on Tuesdays from 4–6PM
Location #3: University & Ninth St. (near 1007 University Ave.) Berkeley, CA on Thursdays from 6–8PM
Sliding Scale Cafe
POOR Magazine
Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine.
8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Thursdays 12PM
Curbside Care Clinic
West Oakland Punks With Lunch
Do you need harm reduction supplies or free food? We have free bubbles, straights, needles, hygiene supplies, food, and more.
Sundays:
35th & Peralta, 3:30–5:30PM
Tuesdays:
23rd & MLK, 10:15–12PM
Wednesdays:
24th & Wood, 2–3PM
20th & Campbell, 3–4PM
Thursdays:
6th & Brush, 6–7PM
5th & Kirkham, 7–8PM