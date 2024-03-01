Street Spirit Events Calendar: March 2024

Arts and Culture, Community Events

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups.

Sat, March 2 

The Decolonized Kitchen with Maribel Garcia 
The Decolonized Kitchen 
The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering for anyone looking to learn in community about indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking! Join Maribel Garcia for a morning of connection and reclamation while we learn about our native plant relatives one recipe at a time. This session includes a discussion, a presentation, and a cook along. 
Oakland Public Library, Dimond Branch 
3565 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland 
11AM–12:30PM 

QuArtz: Coven 
QuArtz Market 
Queer arts community mystical marketplace featuring tinctures, tarot, adornments, salves, meals, vintage, books, prints, fetishwear, crystals, oils, pottery, and more. 
Oakland Secret 
577 5th St., Oakland, 1–6PM 

West Oakland Bike Summit 
The Crucible 
The West Oakland Bike Summit is an opportunity for bike lovers of all ages to come together, connect with the community, and learn more about local bike resources. Enjoy free bike repairs, panel discussions, local vendors, a group ride, food, drinks, and so much more. 
1300 7th St., Oakland 
(lot down the street from the Crucible) 
10AM–4PM 

Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Statehouse Assemblies 
Poor People’s Campaign 
Eighteen million people in California are living with no or low income. Come on out with your demands—living wages now; quality housing, education and health care for all; guaranteed care income; end deadly systemic poverty created by policy violence. The California Poor People’s Campaign will be joining other states for a day of action to call for action to address the needs and concerns of 140 million people, including 18 million in CA, poor, no/low income wealth. Help us send a message to the legislators responsible for the unrelenting policy violence that’s causing unnecessary suffering and early death. See you in the streets. 
California State Capitol, West Steps 
1128 L St., Sacramento, 11AM–1PM 

Sun, March 3 

Help for Renters 
Oakland Tenant’s Union 
Do you rent your home? Do you have questions? Oakland Tenant’s Union (OTU) volunteers are providing advice hours *in person* for Oakland tenants every first Sunday of the month. They can answer questions or provide resources about evictions, landlords, your rights, and more. Tenants will be helped on a first-come first-served basis. For any assistance with registration, please call (510) 704-5276. 
Oakland Public Library, Main Branch 
125 14th St., Oakland, 3–5PM 

Wed, March 6 

Free Basic Tax Help 
Oakland Public Library 
No cost tax preparation with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance). Available in English and Spanish. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/tax-help-opl. 
Oakland Public Library, West Oakland Branch 
1801 Adeline St., Oakland, 10AM–6:30PM 
Recurring Dates: March 13, 20, 27 

Thu, March 7 

Street Newsroom 
POOR Magazine 
Non-hierarchical circle for decisions about all of our broadcast, written, televised, photographed, and spoken news. 
8032 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 1–2PM 

Thursday Night Panther Prowl 
Panther Skate Plaza 
A free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. An official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music, and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost. 
DeFremery Park 
1651 Adeline St., Oakland, 6–9PM 
Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28 

Community Connections 
Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services 
Mental health specialists from Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services offer outreach and support for people who are unhoused with a mental health need. 
Oakland Public Library, Main Branch 
125 14th St., Oakland, 12–1PM 
Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28 

Veteran Housing & Food Resources 
Insight Housing 
Insight Housing (formerly Berkeley Food and Housing Project) provides veterans emergency food and shelter, transitional housing, rapid rehousing, and permanent supportive housing with support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Hygiene kits, snacks, water, socks; information about local resources; and ongoing wellness checks. 
Oakland Public Library, Main Branch 
125 14th St., Oakland 
11:30AM–12:30PM 
Recurring Dates: March 14, 21, 28

Lawyer Appointments 
Legal Access Alameda & Berkeley Public Library 
The Lawyers in the Library program is a free information and referral program staffed by volunteer lawyers and hosted by libraries throughout Alameda County. If legal help is required, people are referred to other agencies. The program is co-sponsored by Alameda County Bar Association, Legal Access Alameda. This program does not take place onsite at the library. We are able to offer a limited number of phone appointments, on the first two Thursday evenings a month. To register, fill out the form at: bit.ly/legal-access-alameda 
Virtual event, 6–8PM 

Sat, March 9 

Spanish Mixer 
Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC) 
Come practice Spanish with us Two Pitchers Brewing Company. Help build Spanish fluency in the tenant union and make organizing accessible! All fluency levels welcome. 
2344 Webster St., Oakland, 7PM 

Thu, March 14 

LifeLong Dental Mobile 
LifeLong Street Medicine 
Have Medi-Cal? Need dental care? Come to Central Library every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month for dental services. Medi-Cal recipients will receive care coordination, exams, screening, dental hygiene, extractions, treatment for cavities, etc. Intake and services will take place directly in the mobile van. 
Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch 
2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley 
9AM–4PM 
Recurring Dates: March 28 

Eviction Defense Center 
The Evicition Defense Center 
Need help with housing matters or facing eviction? Come to the library for assistance with substandard housing conditions, subsidized housing, rent increases, fair housing matters, and eviction defense. The Eviction Defense Center also handles Rental Assistance Applications for the City of Berkeley. For more information, call (510) 981-6240 or drop-in on the day of the event. 
Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch 
(Program will be held in the “Commons”) 
2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley 
10AM–12PM 

Mon, March 18 

Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness 
UC Berkeley Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (ISSI) 
Please join us in-person or on Zoom for a discussion of Alex V. Barnard’s new book, Conservatorship: Inside California’s System of Coercion and Care for Mental Illness. The book analyzes conservatorship, a legal system used to take legal guardianship over individuals deemed unable to meet their own basic needs. This controversial system, which has come under fire from civil liberties and disability rights groups, is at the center of state policies for mental illness, homelessness, and addiction. Through interviews with policy makers, professionals, families, and conservatees, Barnard shows how the system operates, and its many shortcomings. Barnard will be joined by Lauren Rettagliata, whose comments on her lived experience of the system will complement his discussion of his research. Moderated by Jonathan Simon, Lance Robbins Professor of Criminal Justice Law at Berkeley Law. 
820 Social Sciences Building, UC Berkeley 
12–1:30PM 

Sun, March 24 

At The Lake: A Record and Maker Fair 
Lower Grand Radio 
Records, jewelry, ceramics, vintage, and much more. An eclectic maker fair just like our programming. 
Lakeside Park Garden Center 
666 Bellevue Ave., Oakland 
11AM–5PM 

Recurring Events and Resources

General Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
Hot meals, legal services, housing resources, footwashing, haircutting, hygiene supplies, and general wellness. 
First Presbyterian Church 
2407 Dana St., Berkeley (entrance on Haste St.) 
Tuesdays 6:30–8:30PM 

Women & Children’s Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
Hot meals, childcare, housing resources, massage, footwashing, nail painting, hygiene supplies, and basic needs supplies. 
LIFE Adventist Church 
2236 Parker St., Berkeley 
Mondays 6:30–9PM, dinner at 7PM 

Youth & LGBTQ+ Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
Hot meals, health and hygiene supplies, housing and employment services, medical and dental referrals, massage, and wellness. 
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 
2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley 
Mondays 6–9PM 

Sexual Health Clinic 
Berkeley Free Clinic 
Services are available to people of all genders age 12 and up. Routine STI testing, concerns about STI symptoms, known exposures to STIs, or treatment for positive tests at other clinics. We’re also able to see clients with suspected urinary tract infections (UTIs). 
Berkeley Free Clinic 
2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley 
Wednesdays 7–9PM 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction 
Berkeley NEED 
Location #1: Across from the Berkeley Free Clinic (2329 Durant Ave. Berkeley, CA) on Sundays from 6–8PM 
Location #2: Long Haul Infoshop (3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA) on Tuesdays from 4–6PM 
Location #3: University & Ninth St. (near 1007 University Ave.) Berkeley, CA on Thursdays from 6–8PM 

Sliding Scale Cafe 
POOR Magazine 
Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine. 
8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland 
Thursdays 12PM 

Curbside Care Clinic 
West Oakland Punks With Lunch 
Do you need harm reduction supplies or free food? We have free bubbles, straights, needles, hygiene supplies, food, and more. 

Sundays: 
35th & Peralta, 3:30–5:30PM 

Tuesdays: 
23rd & MLK, 10:15–12PM 

Wednesdays: 
24th & Wood, 2–3PM 
20th & Campbell, 3–4PM 

Thursdays: 
6th & Brush, 6–7PM 
5th & Kirkham, 7–8PM