From Street Spirit to You

Vernon Dailey speaks at a Street Spirit fundraiser in Berkeley, August 2023. (Ian Castro)

Hello friends, family, readers,

Yes, it’s been a long time coming, but Street Spirit is back. We done it with your help and we are still doing it, but it don’t stop here. We still continuously need your donations so this will never happen again, as I stand out in front of my three favorite stores to sell papers: mornings at Good Earth in Fairfax, CA; afternoons at Berkeley Bowl in Berkeley, CA; and evenings at the Lakeshore Trader Joe’s in Oakland, CA.

I love my job. Yes, I said job, because a lot of people do not know that this is my job and I write for the paper from time to time. People have been asking me when I would be writing for Street Spirit again because they enjoy reading my articles.

In my first article I wrote for the paper, I told the story of my life, how I lost everything, that my wife died of cancer. My second article I wrote that I needed a car badly, which I received. In the next article I talked about housing, and you know what, I won the lottery. Some very good friends, a couple in Fairfax, helped me with first and last month’s rent. You know who you are, so thank you, with love and respect. I love you guys.

I want to give the people of Fairfax props because if someone needed an arm, and if arms could be detached, a lot of people in Fairfax would be armless. They would lend you their arm in a heartbeat, that’s the best way I can describe the love in that town.

I also want to thank the Berkeley supporters as well as the Oakland supporters. This is just a little piece I wrote to thank everyone and let you know that we are back—by your demand! Take care!

P.S. More to come before the year is out.