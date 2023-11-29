Echolocation

Collage by Jaz Colibri.

out from behind a locked

empty dumpster

tucked in a

dead end street

armed with

security cameras

that read

“SMILE! …or we’ll shoot :)”

a slick but groggy Malice

slips out of bed

into tailored times scare

gucci suits

stitched & shackled panels read:

“insert your ad here”

“mm mm good jailbird”

“did you know geico can’t save you

15% or more

on a life sentence?”

where all the convicts sing,

“verizon hired us”

and

“join our sprint scamily”

“starbucks: drips of Crips in every cup!”

“amazon:

shirk hard,

have none,

fuck history”

“walmart: slave money, shiv better”

and victoria’s no secret

peeling back

this technicolor scheme cloak

Malice

showcases

it’s crushed velvet lining

streaming

netflix

hulu

disney plus

while corners of his lips

curl around the phrase,

“you wanna buy a watch?”

cuz there’s a time and place to feel things

places with space

for bodies expected

to pull bootstraps

with their necks under boots

who can still get

prime two-day deliveries

just in time

for that vay-kay portal

to all the ways

that we’re making it

to taste something

that sets us

apart

coming up for air

in denial of the price

we pay to breathe it

open peeled pockets

reveal a hall of mirrors

with only half disguised dead ends

of grime exposed concrete

who peek along

the edges of shattered glass

that warp and mar

the lines they carve in our faces

and the scars they spanned

from our backs to our marrow

cracking with the memory

of those who bloodied their fists

to break thru a wall

knowing full well

another wall may lay behind that wall

blocking these suns and moons

from seeing

being

growing this world beautiful

blood

scabbing

caking

like drying cement between the glass

in the face of those of us

who turn down our eyes

without lifting a finger

in this maze

that demands witnessing

a mirror is the first thing

that will make you afraid to love

more inclined to try to buy

all the things they sell us

that will prove we are deserving

as we move thru

this labyrinthian concrete jungle

of sand, soda ash, limestone

in an isolated cringe

lost in this genocidal glittering gauntlet

where you can spend

as long as you like

free of charge

most people close their eyes

before too long tho

who prefer to stumble blindly

and bump up against cool glass

rather than

rise up against

the cold “facts”

of our reflection

a barrel of a gun

who’s ammunition is too costly

eyes tight shut

bodies grope the paths of ignorance

minds rattling off

an inner wandering

passed down

guiding us to stay the course:

“may our children’s cries

not crack

against leering concrete

the way they accused

our shouts

of slitting their wrists

on the falling shards

of their skyscrapers

let us not forget

that laughter, tears and screams

are part of the weather

that moves mountains

the riots of our myriad tongues

must cacophanize

the pews and pulpits

of the ivory churches of slaughter

to cease

the shepherding of bodies

thru their cultural paper shredder

refusing our ashes

to be sentenced

like dust on a chalkboard

tossed out

in favor

of the pearly allure of dry erase

making it that much easier

for Malice to

dematerialize

what we lived,

live,

and dream

bolstering

the so-called objective truth

that there is such thing

as a clean slate

a slate with no experience

a slate that for all its emptiness

leaves no room for grief

and even if granted

the temporality

of limitless ink

that passes over

and vanishes from

the shallow plastic of this slates body

these magic marks of modern innovation

will be little solace

if the lines our children

are taught to trace

are an alphabet of dementia

—a brisk collision

of unsuspecting bodies—

snaps lids back into heads

as a trickling crowd

totter to the edge

of a fountain

at the heart

of the mirror maze

Malice’s voice

crackles over a megaphone

hocks it’s wares

bobbing and weaving

round the ear cavities of

winded defunct human shells

gathered at this wishing well

downcast eyes lost

in the reflection of

50% off “everything must go”

a clearance sale of apathy

broken only by splashes

of tossed expired credit cards

Malice

the criss-cross stranger on a train

forces their smiles

with tongue depressors

that must be bought

separately from popsicle sticks

prodding

the roof

of some

long-since

foreclosed mouth

gaping

now

at the futility

of breaking

the numb gnawing

ambivalent silence

who always cuts to the front of the line

slicing

so many throats

begging air

to pass thru

in a chord

with

the mercy

of echoes

of sounds

bouncing back off

stone and bark

maybe even

the bleached brow of a skeptic

lodging a vibration

of translated resonance

back into the marrow

from which the prayer

sprung in the first place

Malice

scans it’s consumer’s

moldy half-eaten glazed donut eyes

unable to penetrate

past the corneas

where their fried synapses

light candles for their dead

Malice

abruptly withdraws

the sad mouth organ sticks

from the jaws

of a child’s

lil dumpy lips

smacking back together

a reflexive hum of pain

that even startles the toddlers mouth

snaps the crowd

out of their white noise stupor

the child

presses their lips

to inquisitive sounds

toward insistent sounds

again

and again

till sustaining

a trail of hums

headed nowhere in particular

but certainly away

from the conveyor belt

of Malice’s

10 step program

onto the lips of the crowd

who little by little

experiment

harmonize

feeling the voices of many

the voices of always

ever were ever will be

moving thru our lips

voices that climb over prison walls

voices that will stop a bullet in its tracks

voices that prove

there can be no cost of living

other than the care we give each other

voices of mothers breathing life into dead children

voices wrapping their arms around hulls

to sink ships of military cargo

before they can reach detonation

voices that tear the price tags off mama earth

knowing no one can make demands

of stolen land they have not cared for

voices that reclaim their labor

from lazy wealth hoarders

to serve the people and only the people

the people united

voices resisting the urge

to turn on one another

when the world on our shoulders

is too much to bear

voices that ride

behind jokes punching up

in a world who’s humor

always seems to punch down

voices that fall like rain

over blood gorged heads of state

to let them know

an age old newborn season is coming

voices tasked with being

the bearers of stories

that were never written down

voices that cradle

soul lullabies

birthed within us

when we’re alone and afraid

voices whose notes can trace

the trail of a tear

voices hissing

like the tea kettle before the scream

voices that smell like a stew

made from all the shit in the fridge

that was about to go bad

voices that reprimand

out of love

or rather

fear

fear of a world that hurt them

voices that ring

like instruments cracked

under the weight of singing truth

voices telling each other

how beautiful we are

when we stand in our power

voices that chide

“how dare you forget you are loved”

voices that grow the rose in the dark

voices that break

so light can shine thru them

voices that carve out love

from the most unlikely places

voices that travel on echoes

so when any one of us speaks

we know we are not speaking alone

voices crafted in all our many tongues

that devote our lives

to live meaning

into a word like justice

voices

humming songs

Malice can’t market

wanting to be filled with all our names

We are carbonados!

Metals no match for us!

We are carbonados!

Concrete is bound to bust!

We are carbonados!

Water that’s life will smooth us over!

We are carbonados!

Your cold walls just make us sharper!

We are carbonados!

Flash a reflection you can’t hide from!

We are carbonados!

Your lights can’t pierce, frame nor disguise us!

We are carbonados!

We can take the heat!

For when we’re cast in fire

Your metal will melt and set us free!

We are carbonados!

Grounded in the depths of the sea!

While when wrapped in water

Your metal will rust down in the deep!

We are carbonados!

In the wind our stones will ring!

But too much time out in the air

Will turn your metals face to green!

We are carbonados!

We emerged out from the earth!

How long can you lie steal twist and deny

What we both share in birth!

Malice

ineptly attempting

to shove tongue depressors

back into mouths

only making the notes louder

now

raucous bellows

uncontainable

by Malice’s

callous decorum

rhythms rippling the fountain pool

soon hit their bodies in waves

quaking them to twist and shake

unearthing

footprints left from dances

that were paved over long ago

drawing bodies

into kaleidoscopic whirlpools of touch

and departure

spanning the distance of

eyes locked from across the room

to tongues

cloying for the words

we keep caged

in the back of our throats

hands searching our bodies for comfort

a scent to take us home

a moment of reckoning

with the soil, waters, and stars

of the womb we all live in

an attentiveness

to an intimate expansive knowing

of the many spaces within and without us

interweaving our multiplicitous singularities

and communalities

that dissolve the sediment

that is every nation state

and defy identification

within the naturalization

of settler imaginaries

bridges

across

our

difference

like a table of people

with long spoons

filling the bellies

of those across from them

at the first sign

of rumblings

of this hunger without borders

that still respects

autonomous boundaries

that determine our accountability

to one another

that till the soil

making space for us to grow

bloom,

splash,

soar,

and burn

the many soundings of our erotics

no longer kept in the confines

of Malice’s blood money fetish

beyond the sexual

a mapping of existence as pleasure

pleasure as power

power we can activate

in our acts of mutual otherness

tanking the ratings

of Malice’s

hallmark channel

with physicalizations of desires

too raw to be televised

rounding sacred circles

woven like baskets by river veins

that cradle a world

perpetually becoming

beyond the limits

of infinite perfectibility

Malice

desperately

shoves wood slats

down sounding throats

only easing and expanding

the channel for breath

to dip deep

into the forgotten corners

of the diaphragm

and excavate those sounds

born

from the

paper thin cocoon

of

for the moment

indiscernible feeling

whose echoes

leave handprints

in rock

of something

wondrous

beyond

sur-

viv-

al