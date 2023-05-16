STREET SPIRIT HOROSCOPES: MAY 2023

Disclaimer: The horoscopes listed below will be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to thrive in a new world outside these systems of oppression. Remember to pass down the ancestral knowledge of living and thriving. Connect with your Ancestors!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month is a time of commitment to being around those you love and care about. Commitment to growth is important when connecting with other people. Don’t be deceived by those who will use you for abusive and heinous reasons. Always look out for red flags and power dynamics.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Honor your passions this month. This is about an end of a cycle and letting things go in order to pursue your own happiness. Enjoy the days that will come. Enjoy your rest. This is also a good time to explore intimacy, whether with other people or with yourself. Walk down to the cellar of subconscious to reach in for your desires.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Answers will be coming your way. Don’t let anyone rain on your parade. You are good enough. Reach into your brain, as it holds the answers. As you do, you will heal in time. Lastly, once you start the healing process, take action and fuck shit up.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This is a time where you need to reevaluate what benefits your mental health. Explore what makes you vulnerable. Explore what makes you resilient in times of struggle. A path of crossroads will appear in front of you to make an important decision. Either you take on the path of existence or you take on the path of the numbness.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): You’re close to achieving your goals and dreams. Take the time to relax and care for your vessel. Free yourself of the confines of exploitative labor. Communicate with your peers about these dreams and expand on them together. Communicate with your ancestors and the understand purpose of your existence.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Visualize your desires and speak them into existence. Explore them with wonder. When in doubt, seek guidance from your friends and family. Take time to relax and perhaps make a vision board.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Submerge into the deepest levels of your mind. Somewhere there is a memory working through its gears to reveal truths to you. Think about all the things that have impacted your life. Remember the ancestral and visceral memories that only your spirit can recognize.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): You have the power of own your body and spirit. The capitalist machine is damaging you and your loved ones. Gain wisdom from elders who fought against the oppressors. Take time to heal from the trauma of this legacy of horrors. Go about this in your own pace and know that not every fear will come true.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Honor your warrior spirit. It is time to dismantle the things that create harm. Be in the present and breathe into your body. Always be aware of your surroundings and don’t be distracted by the lies of white supremacy. This is also a time of abundance. Be open to opportunities and work coming your way.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): A fiery climax comes in your way as Mercury’s retrograde ends this month. Ask yourself during this climax: Is there something that is lacking in my life right now? Be assertive about what you need and what you want. Wander in the deserts to find your true source of abundance. Beware of mirages.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Look up to those who inspire you to exist and to pursue your passions. Look into the past where answers lie. Visualize the answers through a session of meditation. The flow of thought will come to you soon enough. Talk to elders for advice if you feel lost. You are on a right path.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Embrace the flame within your spirit and take action! Have patience with yourself as you experience grief. Be amongst the trees as they are the relatives who will listen to your sorrow. Soon enough, this cycle of grief will end with resolution. As you learn from grief, you will come to understand what will set you all free.

Recommended Book of the Month:

The End of This World: Climate Justice in So-Called Canada by Angela Alook, Emily Eaton, Joël Laforest,

Crystal Lameman, and Bronwen Tucker. If you can’t afford books but would like to get books, please contact Boudia on Instagram or Facebook for help with adding more to your book collection.

Happy reading!