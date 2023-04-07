Street Spirit horoscopes: April 2023

Disclaimer: The horoscopes listed below will be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to thrive in a new world outside these systems of oppression. Under a colonizer world, the spirit is sick with the illusion of normalcy. Embrace your madness.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Explore what makes you confident. Explore what makes you fearless. You are close to your dreams and goals. So close that you can touch the stars. There might be hope for this month. Feed your vessel and travel across the roads. Your inner Aries is calling out for you to be adventurous.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This is a good time to reevaluate your relationship with change, as this month is a climactic moment for you. Making adjustments to your current habits is a must. Take the time to rest and to get to know yourself better. Get to know your pleasures and desires. Hold on to your visions and passions.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Work on your goals this month. Your dreams need a practical plan. There may be some opportunities coming. Don’t let arrogance get in the way of your dreams. At first you might feel lost or confused, but by the end of this month, you’ll have the insight on what you need to do with your life. Take the time to relax and feel at peace with your comforts.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Challenge yourself, an adventure is waiting for you. Awaken your spirit as this world burns with rage. Self-awareness is key to survival. Visualize your dreams beyond a colonized world. Travel to your ancestral homelands when it’s safe, and finally to the divine. Connect with your ancestors and know that spirits are near.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Nothing is set in stone. Sometimes life changes for the better or the worse. Adapting to your environment is important right now. Embrace your strengths and your vulnerabilities as they are the formula to your existence. Your desires make you live and breathe. Be determined to chase what you desire.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Break through the barriers! Break out of your shell! The vessel that carries you an essence needs breath. Your primordial soul needs to be fed. Accept changes this month and make some plans for travel. It shall be your time of finding the true essence of your spirit.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month, preserve your spirit for your dreams. Adapt to your surroundings as change occurs. It’s best to know how to plan out your goals. Focus and devote time to your hobbies! Know that shit will hit the fan in this colonized world, but you got this. Take the time to heal and relax.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Be devoted to working on your communication skills. Always speak with truth and clarity. Your relationships with your loved ones are precious. Think about and meditate on your dreams. Remember that you’re already on a good path. Motivate yourself to slay the self-doubt.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): You’ve been working so hard lately and now you need to rest. Be aware of your surroundings and unpack your fears. Work on your intuition. Your commitment to rest is being tested right now. While you’re resting, keep a journal by your nightstand and take notes. Keep a record of your dreams.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This month is all about going through the ebbs and flows of life. Lean towards your community, your friends, and loved ones. Except death and loss as a theme here, whether that be physical death or metaphysical death. There will be feelings of regret and stuckness. Go with the flow, and stay in motion. Enjoy the silence and the unknown.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You went through a lot last month. Take a long break. The end of a tough cycle is here. It is a good time to do some healing work. Reflect on your memories and your traumas. Don’t let the terrors consume your spirit. Immerse yourself in the pleasures of life.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Take some time this month to practice self-care. There may be moments of grief to process. Get in tune with your body through somatic work. There might be moments of loss in your life. Recognize the emotions that bring you sorrow. Rest and heal your heart.