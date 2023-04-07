STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: APRIL 2023 

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.
Sat, April 1
March to End Homelessness
Housing Matters
A compassionate community coalition — led by local nonprofit providers, businesses and hundreds of community members— will march and rally near downtown Santa Cruz to end homelessness. This is a milestone event, the first of its kind in Santa Cruz County.
Meet at Cedar Street & Cathcart Street, Santa Cruz CA
10:00AM-2:00PM
SUN, APRIL 2
Free First Sundays
Oakland Museum of California (OMCA)
As the only museum to focus entirely on the art and history of California, the diverse collections on display in the 300,000 square foot building present the art and tell the history of California from many angles. The museum invites visitors to experience the history of California through interacting with art, becoming art, and rewriting history.
OMCA: 1000 Oak St, Oakland CA
11:00 AM-5:00 PM
TUE, APRIL 4
Walk the Lake!
Oakland Public Library
Come out to Lakeview branch library for an evening stroll around the lake! Socialize with new people while enjoying the afternoon sun, get to know your library staff, or take advantage of golden hour with some selfies in front of the simmering water. This event will also occur on April 18.
Lakeview Branch of the Oakland Public Library: 550 El Embarcadero, Oakland, CA
5:30-6:30PM
THURS, APRIL 6
Free First Thursdays
Berkeley Art Museum (BAMPFA)
The UC Berkeley Art Museum is the visual arts center of the University of California, Berkeley. Through art and film programs, collections, and research resources, the University aspires to be locally connected and globally relevant, engaging audiences from the campus, community, and beyond. Normally $10, the museum offers free admission to the art galleries and public programs on the first Thursday of every month.
BAMPFA: 2155 Center St, Berkeley, CA
BerkeleyEast Bay
11:00 AM-7:00 PM
FRI, APRIL 7
AARP Tax Help
Oakland Public Library
Get free tax preparation assistance from AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Registration is required. Please call the Eastmont Branch at 510-615-5726 to register in advance. (This year, taxes are due for U.S. taxpayers on April 18, 2023.)
Oakland Public Library, Eastmont Branch: 7200 Bancroft Ave #211, Oakland, CA
12:00-5:30 PM
THURS, APRIL 13
Thursday Night Panther Prowl
Panther Skate Plaza
We host a free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. It’s an official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.
DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline Street, Oakland
6-9PM
FRI, APRIL 14
AARP Tax Help
Oakland Public Library
Get free tax preparation assistance from AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Registration is required. Please call the Eastmont Branch at 510-615-5726 to register in advance. (This year, taxes are due for U.S. taxpayers on April 18, 2023.)
Oakland Public Library, Eastmont Branch: 7200 Bancroft Ave #211, Oakland, CA
12:00-5:30 PM
Open Mic
Youth Spirit Artworks
Come one come all to our monthly open mic! If you have a poem, song, piece of writing, or other talent to share, come out and join our community open mic. Or just sit back and listen to the youth in our program read alongside community members. This event happens on the third Friday of every month.
Shanice Kiel Gallery: 3324 Adeline Street, Berkeley CA
7:00PM-9:00PM
SAT, APRIL 15
QuArtz Art Market
QuArtz Art Collective
Hey gorgeous community! Come out to our monthly art market. Browse artwork and wares by queer Bay Area creators and get to know each other
Omni Commons: 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland CA
12PM-5PM
MON, APRIL 17
5 Methods Mondays
CRC Allies and Accomplices (CRCAA)
5 Methods Mondays are monthly virtual spaces facilitated by CRCAA to support white anti-racists in practicing and deepening our commitments to the 5 Methods. Unlike CRCAA webinars, 5 Methods Mondays are discussion-based; CRCAA facilitators bring the prompts, you bring your successes, your challenges, your questions about practicing the 5 Methods, and your friends! Held on the third Monday of every month. Open to ALL white folks, including those who have not previously attended a CRCAA educational event!
This event takes place on Zoom. Register online here.
6:00-7:00PM
THURS, APRIL 20
Movie Night in the Park
People’s Park Berkeley
Come hang out with us and enjoy a screening of The Grass is Always Greener (2019) at the Park.
8:00 PM start time
People’s Park: 2556 Haste St, Berkeley CA
SAT, APRIL 22
Earth Day San Francisco
Douglas Kolberg
Come to San Francisco’s annual Earth Day celebration, as we continue to raise awareness about our environment. This beloved and renowned street fair entertains while inspiring people to make more sustainable choices in the way we live and work. Enjoy live music, vegan food and fun.
San Francisco County Fair Bldg: 1199 9th Avenue, San Francisco CA
11:00AM-6:00PM
African American Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting
African American Quilt Guild of Oakland
Our mission is To preserve and continue the tradition of quilting To promote fellowship among interested persons in all aspects of quilting, To contribute to the knowledge and appreciation of fine quilting and quilts, To sponsor and support quilting activities through regular meetings and special events with the community. Today the Guild is composed of dozens multi-racial, multicultural women and men who live in several Bay Area counties. Membership is open to anyone interested in the purpose and objective of the guild. No discrimination is made with regard to race, color, creed, sex or national origin. Meetings happen on the fourth Saturday of every month. For more information visit the website at www.AAQGO.org.
Oakland Public Library, West Oakland Branch: 1801 Adeline St, Oakland CA
1:00-3:00PM
SUN, APRIL 23
54th Anniversary of People’s Park!
People’s Park Berkeley
After a year of fighting to protect this sacred community space, come celebrate the 54th anniversary of People’s Park! Join us for a day of music and community joy. For more information about the event, or how to sign up as a vendor. More info coming soon, details will be posted on Instagram: @peoplesparkberkeley
People’s Park: 2556 Haste St, Berkeley CA
All day
SAT, APRIL 29
Spring Care Village
West Oakland Punks With Lunch
Come get a haircut, massage, hot food, and harm reduction supplies at our Spring care village. Additionally, we are still looking for partners for this event! If you or anyone you know wnats to help out, reach out to us before the event by sending us a DM on Instagram (@west.oakland.punks.eith. lunch) or emailing at oaklandpunkswithlunch@gmail.com.
Grove Shafter Park, Oakland CA
11:00 AM-4:00 PM
RECURRING EVENTS AND RESOURCES
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources
First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA)
Tuesdays @ 6:30 – 8PM
Street Medicine Team
Berkeley Free Clinic
HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care
Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)
Wednesdays @ 7 – 9 PM
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley NEED
Location #1: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA) on Sundays at 6 – 8 PM
Location #2: University & 9th, Berkeley, CA on Thursdays at 6 – 8 PM
Curbside Care Clinic
West Oakland Punks With Lunch
Rain, Shine, Covid-19, or Smoke, we will always be there. Grab some food, narcan, syringes, hygiene (basic & menstrual), dog food, masks, and hand sanitizer!
Fixed location #1: 5th and Filbert @ West Oakland BART on Thursdays at 6-8PM
Fixed location #2: 35th and Peralta every 1st and 3rd Sunday at 3:30-5:30 PM
Women & Childrens Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources
LIFE Adventist Church (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA)
Mondays at 6 – 9 PM
Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA)
Mondays at 6 – 9 PM
Sliding Scale Cafe
POOR Magazine
Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine
8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Thursdays 12-1PM
Free Food and Supply Distribution
East Oakland Collective
Come get free produce, dry goods, and catered meals from our food distro team. First come first served.
7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Tuesdays and Thursdays 11AM-1PM