STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: APRIL 2023 

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.

Sat, April 1

March to End Homelessness

Housing Matters

A compassionate community coalition — led by local nonprofit providers, businesses and hundreds of community members— will march and rally near downtown Santa Cruz to end homelessness. This is a milestone event, the first of its kind in Santa Cruz County.

Meet at Cedar Street & Cathcart Street, Santa Cruz CA

10:00AM-2:00PM

SUN, APRIL 2

Free First Sundays

Oakland Museum of California (OMCA)

As the only museum to focus entirely on the art and history of California, the diverse collections on display in the 300,000 square foot building present the art and tell the history of California from many angles. The museum invites visitors to experience the history of California through interacting with art, becoming art, and rewriting history.

OMCA: 1000 Oak St, Oakland CA

11:00 AM-5:00 PM

TUE, APRIL 4

Walk the Lake!

Oakland Public Library

Come out to Lakeview branch library for an evening stroll around the lake! Socialize with new people while enjoying the afternoon sun, get to know your library staff, or take advantage of golden hour with some selfies in front of the simmering water. This event will also occur on April 18.

Lakeview Branch of the Oakland Public Library: 550 El Embarcadero, Oakland, CA

5:30-6:30PM

THURS, APRIL 6

Free First Thursdays

Berkeley Art Museum (BAMPFA)

The UC Berkeley Art Museum is the visual arts center of the University of California, Berkeley. Through art and film programs, collections, and research resources, the University aspires to be locally connected and globally relevant, engaging audiences from the campus, community, and beyond. Normally $10, the museum offers free admission to the art galleries and public programs on the first Thursday of every month.

BAMPFA: 2155 Center St, Berkeley, CA

BerkeleyEast Bay

11:00 AM-7:00 PM

FRI, APRIL 7

AARP Tax Help

Oakland Public Library

Get free tax preparation assistance from AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Registration is required. Please call the Eastmont Branch at 510-615-5726 to register in advance. (This year, taxes are due for U.S. taxpayers on April 18, 2023.)

Oakland Public Library, Eastmont Branch: 7200 Bancroft Ave #211, Oakland, CA

12:00-5:30 PM

THURS, APRIL 13

Thursday Night Panther Prowl

Panther Skate Plaza

We host a free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. It’s an official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.

DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline Street, Oakland

6-9PM

FRI, APRIL 14

AARP Tax Help

Oakland Public Library

Get free tax preparation assistance from AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Registration is required. Please call the Eastmont Branch at 510-615-5726 to register in advance. (This year, taxes are due for U.S. taxpayers on April 18, 2023.)

Oakland Public Library, Eastmont Branch: 7200 Bancroft Ave #211, Oakland, CA

12:00-5:30 PM

Open Mic

Youth Spirit Artworks

Come one come all to our monthly open mic! If you have a poem, song, piece of writing, or other talent to share, come out and join our community open mic. Or just sit back and listen to the youth in our program read alongside community members. This event happens on the third Friday of every month.

Shanice Kiel Gallery: 3324 Adeline Street, Berkeley CA

7:00PM-9:00PM

SAT, APRIL 15

QuArtz Art Market

QuArtz Art Collective

Hey gorgeous community! Come out to our monthly art market. Browse artwork and wares by queer Bay Area creators and get to know each other

Omni Commons: 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland CA

12PM-5PM

MON, APRIL 17

5 Methods Mondays

CRC Allies and Accomplices (CRCAA)

5 Methods Mondays are monthly virtual spaces facilitated by CRCAA to support white anti-racists in practicing and deepening our commitments to the 5 Methods. Unlike CRCAA webinars, 5 Methods Mondays are discussion-based; CRCAA facilitators bring the prompts, you bring your successes, your challenges, your questions about practicing the 5 Methods, and your friends! Held on the third Monday of every month. Open to ALL white folks, including those who have not previously attended a CRCAA educational event!

This event takes place on Zoom. Register online here.

6:00-7:00PM

THURS, APRIL 20

Movie Night in the Park

People’s Park Berkeley

Come hang out with us and enjoy a screening of The Grass is Always Greener (2019) at the Park.

8:00 PM start time

People’s Park: 2556 Haste St, Berkeley CA

SAT, APRIL 22

Earth Day San Francisco

Douglas Kolberg

Come to San Francisco’s annual Earth Day celebration, as we continue to raise awareness about our environment. This beloved and renowned street fair entertains while inspiring people to make more sustainable choices in the way we live and work. Enjoy live music, vegan food and fun.

San Francisco County Fair Bldg: 1199 9th Avenue, San Francisco CA

11:00AM-6:00PM

African American Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting

African American Quilt Guild of Oakland

Our mission is To preserve and continue the tradition of quilting To promote fellowship among interested persons in all aspects of quilting, To contribute to the knowledge and appreciation of fine quilting and quilts, To sponsor and support quilting activities through regular meetings and special events with the community. Today the Guild is composed of dozens multi-racial, multicultural women and men who live in several Bay Area counties. Membership is open to anyone interested in the purpose and objective of the guild. No discrimination is made with regard to race, color, creed, sex or national origin. Meetings happen on the fourth Saturday of every month. For more information visit the website at www.AAQGO.org.

Oakland Public Library, West Oakland Branch: 1801 Adeline St, Oakland CA

1:00-3:00PM

SUN, APRIL 23

54th Anniversary of People’s Park!

People’s Park Berkeley

After a year of fighting to protect this sacred community space, come celebrate the 54th anniversary of People’s Park! Join us for a day of music and community joy. For more information about the event, or how to sign up as a vendor. More info coming soon, details will be posted on Instagram: @peoplesparkberkeley

People’s Park: 2556 Haste St, Berkeley CA

All day

SAT, APRIL 29

Spring Care Village

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Come get a haircut, massage, hot food, and harm reduction supplies at our Spring care village. Additionally, we are still looking for partners for this event! If you or anyone you know wnats to help out, reach out to us before the event by sending us a DM on Instagram (@west.oakland.punks.eith. lunch) or emailing at oaklandpunkswithlunch@gmail.com.

Grove Shafter Park, Oakland CA

11:00 AM-4:00 PM

RECURRING EVENTS AND RESOURCES

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA)

Tuesdays @ 6:30 – 8PM

Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)

Wednesdays @ 7 – 9 PM

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley NEED

Location #1: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA) on Sundays at 6 – 8 PM

Location #2: University & 9th, Berkeley, CA on Thursdays at 6 – 8 PM

Curbside Care Clinic

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Rain, Shine, Covid-19, or Smoke, we will always be there. Grab some food, narcan, syringes, hygiene (basic & menstrual), dog food, masks, and hand sanitizer!

Fixed location #1: 5th and Filbert @ West Oakland BART on Thursdays at 6-8PM

Fixed location #2: 35th and Peralta every 1st and 3rd Sunday at 3:30-5:30 PM

Women & Childrens Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

LIFE Adventist Church (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA)

Mondays at 6 – 9 PM

Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA)

Mondays at 6 – 9 PM

Sliding Scale Cafe

POOR Magazine

Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine

8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Thursdays 12-1PM

Free Food and Supply Distribution

East Oakland Collective

Come get free produce, dry goods, and catered meals from our food distro team. First come first served.

7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11AM-1PM