Street Spirit horoscopes: February 2023

Disclaimer: The horoscopes listed below will be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to thrive in a new world outside these systems of oppression. Black History Month is All Year Long Whyte Colonizer Wealth is Stolen. Redistribute it to Black Communities.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Ask yourself, “what is home to me?” Home is where your heart and spirit find comfort in community. Building community and creating networks of mutual aid are essential. This is a time of rebirth for your soul. Allow love into your life. Honor your warrior spirit.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This would be a good time to take care of your vessel. Be confident and travel outside your horizons. There shall be new beginnings and new loves coming your way. What comes anew will bring essential change to your habits and routines. Honor those changes.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month is a time for you to unpack your fears and insecurities Take a break from work. You’ll gain wisdom from knowing the meaning of rest. Hold on to your gifts and passions. After your rest, take action to unpack your trauma. Your ancestors and your loved ones will be on your side.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): There are things to be wary of this month. Be aware of changes in your life that might disrupt your everyday routine. Times will be stressful. You may feel stuck. Just know, you will survive.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Gender fluidity is your power move and your ultimate weapon towards the Colonizer World. Exist between the rivers of Transcendence. You shall survive. The questions in your head will be answered soon. Embrace gender fluidity and you shall be gifted with the wisdom of a thousand ancestors that existed before your lifetime. This has been within your spirit this entire time. Accept it.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month is a good time to explore your sense of spirituality and your sense of a good path. You’re doing what you can to understand yourself. Follow your intuition as it shall guide you to a path you need in your life. Lastly, look for something new and fresh. Get into hobbies and activities that you haven’t done before. Explore your horizons.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Be assertive this month. Don’t let anyone make you feel inferior. You are a being of imperfections and messiness. Accept the nuances and complexities within you. Do what brings you serenity. Your traumas are part of your experiences. Honor them. It is an essential time for healing. Your sexuality and desires are important aspects to explore.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Surrender to the divine. Talk to your ancestors. Explore what they’ve done to show respect for the earth and the universe. There is hesitation as you don’t know where to start. It takes time, love, patience, and of course letting go of your fears, your insecurities, and especially shame.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This month is a good time to explore the importance of boundaries and consent. Time to have difficult conversations with your loved ones. Violation of the vessel is the violation of human connection. Reflect about the times you felt that boundaries and consent were not present. Communication is key to mutual understanding.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This is a good time to practice mutual aid and community care. It is time to get creative and clever with your survival. Let that nurturing earth energy flow within you. Remember that communities thrive better while being there for one another.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Look at the bigger picture while this world crumbles before you. You will find tranquility when you find comfort, community, safety, and security. Hold on to that dream of being able to exist as you. Hold on to that vision of a better timeline for this world.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Explore your senses. Explore your intuition. Questioning reality is part of the journey. You’ll find what is really behind the mind’s eye. You’ll be in an adventure of a lifetime soon enough. Let yourself go into the void. Be there for others as much as you would be there for yourself. This is only the beginning.