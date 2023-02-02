Get your Street Spirit merch!

Arts and Culture, Features, News, Opinion

Do you want to represent your favorite alternative newspaper out there in the big wide world? You’re in luck! We’ve got merch for you.

We’re selling shirts on a sliding scale of $10-$30. If these prices are inaccessible to you, shoot us an email and we will work something out. Shirts come in black or green.

We’ve also got stickers, which we’re selling on a sliding scale of $3-$10. A note on size: the rectangular ones are about half the size of a traditional bumper sticker, and would fit perfectly on your laptop, bike, or car.

Make your order by emailing aboone@youthspiritartworks.org. In your message, please include your mailing address and the size and color t-shirt or sticker you would like to receive. We will guide you through the rest.