STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: DECEMBER

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.

SAT, DEC 3

Labor Community Solidarity Rally

UC UAW

All workers join in to create a united front with striking UC academic workers. COLA and housing for all!

Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley

12PM-1:30PM

SUN, DEC 4

The Roosevelt Middle School All Stars & Alumni Band @ Youth Spirit Artworks

Alternating Currents-The Albany Bulb Event Series

Led by the inimitable Randy Porter, music director, composer, musician and educator—with guest artist Christopher Lowell Clarke. The band featuring current all stars and alums will present an eclectic range of contemporary tunes and jazz standards in a convivial outdoor setting. In the event of rain, the show will move to the following week, Sunday, December 11 at 3:15 pm.

1740 Alcatraz Ave, Berkeley

3:15-4:45 PM

Remember the dead, fight for the living

Mission defence SF

An invitation: we will be holding a community vigil and healing space in solidarity with survivors, missing and murdered Black and Indigenous women and children, sex workers, and those targeted by queerphobic and transphobic violence. Come connect with others resisting sexual and gendered violence in the Mission District and the larger Bay Area.

24th St. Plaza, San Francisco

6PM

TUE, DEC 6

Gender marker and name change clinic

Alameda County Library

We are hosting a virtual gender marker and name change clinic with Bay Area Legal Aid to support trans and gender non-conforming folks! Get help from attorneys and volunteers with completing name and gender marker change court paperwork and updating identity documents. Please email probono@baylegal.org to reserve your spot as space is limited! Help will be provided one-on-one via Zoom. Limited in-person computer access is available at the San Lorenzo library.

Reserve your place online: bit.ly/3zzgRI3

1:00-6:00 PM

THURS, DEC 8

Thursday Night Panther Prowl

Panther Skate Plaza

We host a free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. It’s an official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music, and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.

DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline Street, Oakland

6-9PM

FRI, DEC 9

Comedians with criminal records

HellaFunny

Crime is no laughing matter in San Francisco… unless it’s HellaFunny’s Comedians with Criminal Records – a unique showcase of some of the Bay Area’s top professional comics who’ve had a bit of trouble with the law in the past, but have hilarious stories to share with you because of it. Each week is a new handpicked lineup of top local comics (along with some visiting special guests)

Broadway Studios Venue: 435 Broadway, San Francisco

7:00 PM

Tickets $10

SAT, DEC 10

Wood Street Christmas party

Wood Street Commons

Come join Wood Street’s annual Christmas party! There will be a dessert potluck, so feel free to bring a sweet dish to share. There will also be music, an open bar, and Christmas tree decorating. Donations are appreciated, so bring cash tips for the bartenders if you can. And don’t forget to bring an ornament to put on the tree!

Wood Street Commons: 1707 Wood Street

4:00-7:00 PM

Panel discussion: Hookers in the House of the Lord

The US PROStitutes Collective

Join us to view historic film clips of the 1982 English Collective of Prostitutes’ occupation of the Church of Holy Cross, followed by a panel discussion. More women, particularly mothers are going into sex work to feed their children. Some then lose custody because they are falsely labeled unfit moms, particularly women of color. Mother-led campaigns are opposing this injustice.

St. Francis Lutheran Church: 152 Church Street, San Francisco

2:00-3:30PM

MON, DEC 12

Oakland Public Works Committee meeting

Public meeting

The City of Oakland Public Works Committee—a sub-committee of the city council that discuss matters related to public works, and schedules items for the full council—will meet to discuss the possibility of enacting “safe work zones” around city workers during encampment sweeps. If passed, encampment residents, advocates, and others would be at risk of arrest if they enter the zones. Sign up to make a public comment or just tune in to listen.

This meeting will take place on zoom. Check the City of Oakland’s calendar for public meetings closer to the 12th for the zoom link: oakland.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

10:30 AM

WED, DEC 14

Downtown Holiday Festival

Richmond Main Street and East Bay Center for the Performing Arts

We invite families from the Iron Triangle and surrounding communities to participate in a unique holiday celebration complete with festive music, “A Richmond Nutcracker” performances, goodie bag giveaways, and a memorable visit from Santa Claus.

339 11th Street

4:00-8:00 PM

THU, DEC 15

Slay Bells

Access Reproductive Justice

A festive night of drag, dancing, and fundraising for abortion access in California! With your sliding scale ticket, you’ll enjoy an evening of music, fine art, pro-abortion clothing, and handmade clothing for purchase from Venus in Cancer. Our program and featured performances will take place on El Rio’s outdoor patio.

El Rio: 3158 Mission St, San Francisco

5:00-8:00 PM

Tickets will be sold on a sliding scale and nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.

$0-$100

SAT, DEC 17

Winter care village

Punks With Lunch and Rogers and Rosewater

Come receive resources and services at our winter care village! We will have clothes, harm reduction supplies, hot food, haircuts, and more. We are looking for partner organizations to contribute to our care village. In particular, we are looking for folks who can contribute haircuts for femme textured hair, hot food, veterinary services, and chair massage, as well as a DJ to spin dope tunes, and an acupuncturist. If you are interested in contributing, send an email to punkswithlunch@gmail.com

Grove Shafter Park, Oakland

11:00 AM-4:00 PM

SAT, DEC 24

Free brunch on Christmas Eve

GLIDE Memorial Church

Joe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,000 guests in the outdoor-tented dining room.

330 Ellis St, San Francisco

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

SUN, DEC 25

Free meal on Christmas Day

GLIDE Memorial Church

Glide Memorial Church’s rousing Christmas Celebrations will take place on Christmas Day with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band. Nearly 2,500 Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings.

330 Ellis St, San Francisco

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

RECURRING EVENTS AND RESOURCES

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA)

Tuesdays @ 6:30 – 8PM

Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)

Wednesdays @ 7 – 9 PM

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley NEED

Location #1: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA) on Sundays at 6 – 8 PM

Location #2: University & 9th, Berkeley, CA on Thursdays at 6 – 8 PM

Curbside Care Clinic

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Rain, Shine, Covid-19, or Smoke, we will always be there. Grab some food, narcan, syringes, hygiene (basic & menstrual), dog food, masks, and hand sanitizer!

Fixed location #1: 5th and Filbert @ West Oakland BART on Thursdays at 6-8PM

Fixed location #2: 35th and Peralta every 1st and 3rd Sunday at 3:30-5:30 PM

Women & Childrens Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

LIFE Adventist Church (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA)

Mondays at 6 – 9 PM

Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA)

Mondays at 6 – 9 PM

Sliding Scale Cafe

POOR Magazine

Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine

8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Thursdays 12-1PM

Free Food and Supply Distribution

East Oakland Collective

Come get free produce, dry goods, and catered meals from our food distro team. First come first served.

7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11AM-1PM