Don’t look at the dying;

you’ll only encourage them.

The homeless, the hungry, the hurting,

they’re not really there

and it’s not polite to stare.

You’re driving your wallet

on the rush hour freeway

so don’t stop for empty pockets

or slow down to look at accidents

or the bogeyman’ll get you.

Pretty soon the cops’ll clear them

all away

anyway,

and your eyes will be safe.

And when you’re dying

(oh yes you will)

no one will look.

Julia Vinograd was Berkeley’s informal “poet laureate.” Her poems about Telegraph Avenue and life in Berkeley in the late 60’s and beyond were beloved by many. She died in December, 2018.