December horoscopes

Disclaimer: The horoscopes listed below will be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to thrive in a new world outside these systems of oppression. Have a wonderful month and don’t give in to consumerism! Burn Capitalism and its institutions to the ground!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Your vessel is the holy place where the truth lies within. There within the vessel is the flame that is blessed with righteous rage. You have reached a breaking point in your life. To heal your spirit is to destroy the very thing that is causing unending greed and suffering. This is the beginning of annihilation. Annihilating the colonizer, the one that eats your spirit.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Believe in the impossible now! Anything can be possible. Think outside of the box. This might involve being with your family this winter season. There might be some sacrifices you need to make in order to move forward in life. This is a time for ancestral healing, and it involves stepping out of your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This is a good time to relax and listen to your body. The end of a tough cycle is approaching. This moment of relaxation will help you reflect and look at the bigger picture of your struggles. There may be things you are currently trying to avoid, and you need to face them now. Be bold and courageous about your expression and boundaries. Have faith in yourself.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This month is the best time to receive wisdom from your elders. Provide love for your people. Fuck the expectations around gender and go wild with it. Nothing is set in stone; the journey is fluid. Arrogance is a violent strain on your spirit, it causes harm to you and the people it compares you with.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): What do you need to release into the universe this month? That is the biggest question. What do you need in the relationships that you’re a part of right now? Love comes in many forms. This is a way that you can move forward from here on out. It’s all about adapting to change and growth.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Think about the things that you’re looking forward to enjoying this winter. You are fearless and you can do almost anything you can set your mind and spirit to. Being clever is a way to navigate this path. Have faith in yourself.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Self-expression is the way to live your life. You may be experiencing conflict with your mental health. Go through the day at your own pace. Slow down. You are magic that shines like the North Star. You will find beauty in understanding how to move through the colonized world with resilience and unapologetic love for oneself.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): You are amazing and don’t you forget that. Show the world the real you. Don’t be afraid to embrace your true self. Do what you can to soothe yourself this month. You have a warrior spirit that is not to be messed with.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Your fears are lessons that you can feel. Whenever you are afraid, something needs to be addressed. Your existence feels beautiful yet terrifying at the same time. You are beautiful. Don’t’ be afraid to be beautiful by just simply existing. Be creative about your struggle.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): There will be a lot of changes in your life this winter. Spend time with your family, friends, and loved ones as much as you can. Be with your community. Your ancestral strength is within you, let it grow and radiate with liberation.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This is a time where you and loved ones will be blessed with a sense of community. Being with the people that you grew up with and that you can trust is an essential part of building connections. Survival can be stressful. You deserve relaxation. You are good enough. These times are scary, yet you will survive this world.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There’s always room for creating balance in your life. Take your time as much as you like. This month is all about new beginnings and embracing love into your life. It might be overwhelming and terrifying at first.Creating balance will make you feel at home once more.