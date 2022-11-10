View Articles in Other Categories

She sells flores | Flowers by the bus stop | La gente |

La basura | Walgreens is always open | All flores five

bucks | Her face is an umber daisy | Bus stop | People |

Garbage | Flowers son preciosas | Cinco dólares | She

sells flores | Flowers | Flores | How fast the cherry

blossoms came and left | Her flowers | Flores | Flowers

by the bus stop in their cut bouquets | She had to leave

her children behind | She remembers all the flores in

the market with her mother when she was small | Muy

lejos | El mercado they walked to arm in arm |

Chickens and mangoes and shoes | Abajo | The Earth is

round | A daisy disk | Cactus on the border in bloom |

The brick wall of Walgreens | People | La basura | Que

sonrisa | Her big white bucket is stained |