She sells flores | Flowers by the bus stop | La gente |
La basura | Walgreens is always open | All flores five
bucks | Her face is an umber daisy | Bus stop | People |
Garbage | Flowers son preciosas | Cinco dólares | She
sells flores | Flowers | Flores | How fast the cherry
blossoms came and left | Her flowers | Flores | Flowers
by the bus stop in their cut bouquets | She had to leave
her children behind | She remembers all the flores in
the market with her mother when she was small | Muy
lejos | El mercado they walked to arm in arm |
Chickens and mangoes and shoes | Abajo | The Earth is
round | A daisy disk | Cactus on the border in bloom |
The brick wall of Walgreens | People | La basura | Que
sonrisa | Her big white bucket is stained |