STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: OCTOBER

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.
SAT, OCT 1
1838: “Trail of Tears” begins as Cherokee people are forcibly removed to Oklahoma
Oakland Black Cowboy Association
48th annual parade and festival
Live music, horse and pony rides! Prize for best dressed western. Vendors.
DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline St, Oakland
10AM-6PM
TUES, OCT 4
Wood Street Commons
Rally to support Councilmember Carroll Fife
Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza and pack the City Council meeting in support of Councilmember Fife’s item on making the Northgate Parcel available for Wood Street residents to relocate.
Oscar Grant Plaza (or Frank Ogawa Plaza): 436-476 14th St, Oakland
9AM rally, 10AM council meeting
WED, OCT 5
Love and Justice in the Streets
Wood Street eviction defense— support needed! (ongoing)
The third phase of the Caltrans sweep on Wood Street will begin on October 5. Volunteer support is needed to document the sweep and support residents. Bring food and drinks to share. Wear protective shoes. Support is needed all day from the 5th until phase 3 is finished—likely a period of about 1.5 weeks (M-F) . Come whenever your schedule allows and stay as long as you are able. Meetup location may change as the week goes on, check Instagram for updates (@loveandjusticeinthestreets)
Meet at the corner of Wood Street near West Grand in Oakland, in front of Soundwave Studios
6:30AM-4:30PM
FRI, OCT 7
Oakland First Fridays
Korean Culture Fest
A celebration of Korean art, culture and accomplishments by Oakland First Fridays, Oakland’s nonprofit signature monthly celebration of arts, culture, food and community. It happens on the first Friday of the month. Oakland First Fridays could end in October, 2022. They are fundraising to keep the event alive online here.
Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street, Oakland
5PM-9PM
SAT, OCT 8
Edutainment for Equity
The World Premier of Exhibit A Oakland
An interactive data exhibition on anti-Blackness in the City of Oakland. A futures fair to re-imagine what we want Oakland to be for Black people in 2042. Sponsored by Youth Speaks, Wakanda Dream Lab, Red Bay Coffee, and others.
DeFremery Park (aka Lil Bobby Hutton Park): 1651 Adeline St, Oakland
TUE, OCT 11
2011: Occupy Oakland encampment begins
THURS, OCT 13
Panther Skate Plaza
Thursday Night Panther Prowl
We host a free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. It’s an official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.
DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline Street, Oakland
6-9PM
SUN, OCT 15
1965: The first draft card is publicly burned by Catholic pacifist David Miller
Pacific Center for Human Growth
Coming out of the closet flea market
A resource/vendor flea market in honor of the fact that October is Coming Out Month! Donate clothes, buy clothes, buy items/products offered by vendors, and meet organizations! Email if you have any questions: kitty@pacificcenter.org
2712 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley
10AM-3PM
SUN, OCT 16
Community Ready Corps Allies and Accomplices (CRCAA)
Divestment Workshop
White people are hoarding the vast majority of the world’s wealth and power, upholding white supremacy and extreme racial wealth inequality. As white people, and white wealthy people, in particular, it is our responsibility to change this reality. We need to turn the mirror on ourselves and get real with ourselves and each other about what we have, why we have, and what we are doing with it. But how? CRC’s method of divestment, the practice of redistributing and returning stolen wealth, land, and resources, gives us a concrete, disciplined framework for how to do this. No prior experience with CRCAA or divestment needed to attend this workshop. Newcomers are particularly welcome! This event will take place on Zoom. Closed captioning through Google slides and Zoom auto-captioning will be provided. If you have additional access needs in order to participate fully in this event, please email crcaainfo@gmail.com
Register online for the Zoom link (here).
1:00-3:30 PM
MON, OCT 17
Berkeley Copwatch
Police and Emergency Mental Health
Discussion will focus on Kayla Moore and Nadeem Farooqi. Guest speaker Dr Lisa Warhuus from Specialized Care Unit. This is part of the Berkeley Copwatch Decal, a UC Berkeley course that students can take for credit and that the public is welcome to join. Syllabus online here.
Non-students can register online here.
On Zoom and in person
UC Berkeley’s Valley Life Sciences Building #2032
Mondays 5-7PM
SUN, OCT 23
1956: Hungarian Revolution begins
Bay Area Sunrise
Movie night
Join us for a movie night! We will be watching Nae Pasaran, a 2018 documentary directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra about a group of workers at a Rolls-Royce factory in East Kilbride, Scotland, who refused to work on Chilean Air Force parts from 1974-78 due to the atrocities carried out in Chile by the Pinochet dictatorship.
3275 Peralta Street, Oakland
7:00-9:30PM
SAT, OCT 22
People’s Park Berkeley
Spokescouncil meetings
All are welcome to come and discuss the park and organizing to protect its future every Saturday. If you are part of an affinity group or other group, please make sure someone part of it is there to represent your group.
People’s Park, Berkeley
11AM
MON, OCT 24
Berkeley Copwatch
Berkeley’s Response to the Unhoused Community
Discussion will focus on Police harassment of the unhoused and harm reduction, and what happened at People’s Park (Video footage). This is part of the Berkeley Copwatch Decal, a UC Berkeley course that students can take for credit and that the public is welcome to join. Syllabus online at: bit.ly/fall22BCW. Non-students can register online here: forms.gle/zmDWPx7r14XnhNhu7
On Zoom and in person
UC Berkeley’s Valley Life Sciences Building #2032
Mondays 5-7PM
SUN, OCT 30
The Unity Council
Día de los Muertos Festival
For 27 years, the annual Oakland Día de los Muertos Festival has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the vibrant, culturally-rich Fruitvale neighborhood for a free, outdoor, family-friendly event taking place to commemorate the Mexican traditions around the Día de los Muertos. Enjoy music, family-friendly games, rides and activities, traditional Latin American artisans, and the stunning altares created by community members paying homage to los Muertos.
International Blvd between Fruitvale Avenue and 42nd Avenue, Oakland
10AM-5PM
RECURRING EVENTS AND RESOURCES
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources
First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA)
Tuesdays @ 6:30 – 8PM
Street Medicine Team
Berkeley Free Clinic
HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care
Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)
Wednesdays @ 7 – 9 PM
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley NEED
Location #1: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA) on Sundays at 6 – 8 PM
Location #2: University & 9th, Berkeley, CA on Thursdays at 6 – 8 PM
Curbside Care Clinic
West Oakland Punks With Lunch
Rain, Shine, Covid-19, or Smoke, we will always be there. Grab some food, narcan, syringes, hygiene (basic & menstrual), dog food, masks, and hand sanitizer!
Fixed location #1: 5th and Filbert @ West Oakland BART on Thursdays at 6-8PM
Fixed location #2: 35th and Peralta every 1st and 3rd Sunday at 3:30-5:30 PM
Women & Childrens Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources
LIFE Adventist Church (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA)
Mondays at 6 – 9 PM
Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA)
Mondays at 6 – 9 PM
Sliding Scale Cafe
POOR Magazine
Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine
8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Thursdays 12-1PM
Free Food and Supply Distribution
East Oakland Collective
Come get free produce, dry goods, and catered meals from our food distro team. First come first served.
7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Tuesdays and Thursdays 11AM-1PM