STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: OCTOBER

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.

SAT, OCT 1

1838: “Trail of Tears” begins as Cherokee people are forcibly removed to Oklahoma

Oakland Black Cowboy Association

48th annual parade and festival

Live music, horse and pony rides! Prize for best dressed western. Vendors.

DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline St, Oakland

10AM-6PM

TUES, OCT 4

Wood Street Commons

Rally to support Councilmember Carroll Fife

Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza and pack the City Council meeting in support of Councilmember Fife’s item on making the Northgate Parcel available for Wood Street residents to relocate.

Oscar Grant Plaza (or Frank Ogawa Plaza): 436-476 14th St, Oakland

9AM rally, 10AM council meeting

WED, OCT 5

Love and Justice in the Streets

Wood Street eviction defense— support needed! (ongoing)

The third phase of the Caltrans sweep on Wood Street will begin on October 5. Volunteer support is needed to document the sweep and support residents. Bring food and drinks to share. Wear protective shoes. Support is needed all day from the 5th until phase 3 is finished—likely a period of about 1.5 weeks (M-F) . Come whenever your schedule allows and stay as long as you are able. Meetup location may change as the week goes on, check Instagram for updates (@loveandjusticeinthestreets)

Meet at the corner of Wood Street near West Grand in Oakland, in front of Soundwave Studios

6:30AM-4:30PM

FRI, OCT 7

Oakland First Fridays

Korean Culture Fest

A celebration of Korean art, culture and accomplishments by Oakland First Fridays, Oakland’s nonprofit signature monthly celebration of arts, culture, food and community. It happens on the first Friday of the month. Oakland First Fridays could end in October, 2022. They are fundraising to keep the event alive online here.

Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street, Oakland

5PM-9PM

SAT, OCT 8

Edutainment for Equity

The World Premier of Exhibit A Oakland

An interactive data exhibition on anti-Blackness in the City of Oakland. A futures fair to re-imagine what we want Oakland to be for Black people in 2042. Sponsored by Youth Speaks, Wakanda Dream Lab, Red Bay Coffee, and others.

DeFremery Park (aka Lil Bobby Hutton Park): 1651 Adeline St, Oakland

TUE, OCT 11

2011: Occupy Oakland encampment begins

THURS, OCT 13

Panther Skate Plaza

Thursday Night Panther Prowl

We host a free, family-friendly event every Thursday night at the DeFremery Park basketball courts. It’s an official Oakland Parks & Rec program where the community comes together to skate in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. There is a rotation of live DJs from the community providing the music and snacks and drinks are provided by members of the community to share with all at no cost.

DeFremery Park: 1651 Adeline Street, Oakland

6-9PM

SUN, OCT 15

1965: The first draft card is publicly burned by Catholic pacifist David Miller

Pacific Center for Human Growth

Coming out of the closet flea market

A resource/vendor flea market in honor of the fact that October is Coming Out Month! Donate clothes, buy clothes, buy items/products offered by vendors, and meet organizations! Email if you have any questions: kitty@pacificcenter.org

2712 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

10AM-3PM

SUN, OCT 16

Community Ready Corps Allies and Accomplices (CRCAA)

Divestment Workshop

White people are hoarding the vast majority of the world’s wealth and power, upholding white supremacy and extreme racial wealth inequality. As white people, and white wealthy people, in particular, it is our responsibility to change this reality. We need to turn the mirror on ourselves and get real with ourselves and each other about what we have, why we have, and what we are doing with it. But how? CRC’s method of divestment, the practice of redistributing and returning stolen wealth, land, and resources, gives us a concrete, disciplined framework for how to do this. No prior experience with CRCAA or divestment needed to attend this workshop. Newcomers are particularly welcome! This event will take place on Zoom. Closed captioning through Google slides and Zoom auto-captioning will be provided. If you have additional access needs in order to participate fully in this event, please email crcaainfo@gmail.com

Register online for the Zoom link (here).

1:00-3:30 PM

MON, OCT 17

Berkeley Copwatch

Police and Emergency Mental Health

Discussion will focus on Kayla Moore and Nadeem Farooqi. Guest speaker Dr Lisa Warhuus from Specialized Care Unit. This is part of the Berkeley Copwatch Decal, a UC Berkeley course that students can take for credit and that the public is welcome to join. Syllabus online here.

Non-students can register online here.

On Zoom and in person

UC Berkeley’s Valley Life Sciences Building #2032

Mondays 5-7PM

SUN, OCT 23

1956: Hungarian Revolution begins

Bay Area Sunrise

Movie night

Join us for a movie night! We will be watching Nae Pasaran, a 2018 documentary directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra about a group of workers at a Rolls-Royce factory in East Kilbride, Scotland, who refused to work on Chilean Air Force parts from 1974-78 due to the atrocities carried out in Chile by the Pinochet dictatorship.

3275 Peralta Street, Oakland

7:00-9:30PM

SAT, OCT 22

People’s Park Berkeley

Spokescouncil meetings

All are welcome to come and discuss the park and organizing to protect its future every Saturday. If you are part of an affinity group or other group, please make sure someone part of it is there to represent your group.

People’s Park, Berkeley

11AM

MON, OCT 24

Berkeley Copwatch

Berkeley’s Response to the Unhoused Community

Discussion will focus on Police harassment of the unhoused and harm reduction, and what happened at People’s Park (Video footage). This is part of the Berkeley Copwatch Decal, a UC Berkeley course that students can take for credit and that the public is welcome to join. Syllabus online at: bit.ly/fall22BCW. Non-students can register online here: forms.gle/zmDWPx7r14XnhNhu7

On Zoom and in person

UC Berkeley’s Valley Life Sciences Building #2032

Mondays 5-7PM

SUN, OCT 30

The Unity Council

Día de los Muertos Festival

For 27 years, the annual Oakland Día de los Muertos Festival has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the vibrant, culturally-rich Fruitvale neighborhood for a free, outdoor, family-friendly event taking place to commemorate the Mexican traditions around the Día de los Muertos. Enjoy music, family-friendly games, rides and activities, traditional Latin American artisans, and the stunning altares created by community members paying homage to los Muertos.

International Blvd between Fruitvale Avenue and 42nd Avenue, Oakland

10AM-5PM

RECURRING EVENTS AND RESOURCES

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA)

Tuesdays @ 6:30 – 8PM

Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)

Wednesdays @ 7 – 9 PM

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley NEED

Location #1: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA) on Sundays at 6 – 8 PM

Location #2: University & 9th, Berkeley, CA on Thursdays at 6 – 8 PM

Curbside Care Clinic

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Rain, Shine, Covid-19, or Smoke, we will always be there. Grab some food, narcan, syringes, hygiene (basic & menstrual), dog food, masks, and hand sanitizer!

Fixed location #1: 5th and Filbert @ West Oakland BART on Thursdays at 6-8PM

Fixed location #2: 35th and Peralta every 1st and 3rd Sunday at 3:30-5:30 PM

Women & Childrens Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

LIFE Adventist Church (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA)

Mondays at 6 – 9 PM

Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA)

Mondays at 6 – 9 PM

Sliding Scale Cafe

POOR Magazine

Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine

8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Thursdays 12-1PM

Free Food and Supply Distribution

East Oakland Collective

Come get free produce, dry goods, and catered meals from our food distro team. First come first served.

7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11AM-1PM