Pain – the feeling when

you’re stuck up in the rain – the

reason why my patna put a bullet in his brain

Pain – it ain’t a new feeling

it’s the same – it’s the reason why

my patna sticking needles

in his veins

Pain – now I feel when I think

sometimes – ingrained in my soul

that’s a reason I drink sometimes-

hit the store

but I’m still writing rhymes

grab a 40 watchin’ white girls

busting down lines –

call my mama in the morning

cause I’m too high –

Pain – you could see it in my eyes

you could hear it in my soul – this pain what keeping me alive –

all I know is to survive – got me

praying to allah

Anthony Calderon (NXSEAXNS) is a participant of the writer’s workshop at Youth Spirit Artworks’ Tiny House Empowerment Village (THEV). The THEV writing group arose out of the belief that everyone has a story to tell, and that telling our stories together furthers a sense of community. Since June 2021, facilitated by Zoe Mosko, the group has been meeting at the Village twice a month. Participants sit around and talk, enjoy snacks, write on suggested writing prompts, or free write and share what they’ve written.