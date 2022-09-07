Pain – the feeling when
you’re stuck up in the rain – the
reason why my patna put a bullet in his brain
Pain – it ain’t a new feeling
it’s the same – it’s the reason why
my patna sticking needles
in his veins
Pain – now I feel when I think
sometimes – ingrained in my soul
that’s a reason I drink sometimes-
hit the store
but I’m still writing rhymes
grab a 40 watchin’ white girls
busting down lines –
call my mama in the morning
cause I’m too high –
Pain – you could see it in my eyes
you could hear it in my soul – this pain what keeping me alive –
all I know is to survive – got me
praying to allah
Anthony Calderon (NXSEAXNS) is a participant of the writer’s workshop at Youth Spirit Artworks’ Tiny House Empowerment Village (THEV). The THEV writing group arose out of the belief that everyone has a story to tell, and that telling our stories together furthers a sense of community. Since June 2021, facilitated by Zoe Mosko, the group has been meeting at the Village twice a month. Participants sit around and talk, enjoy snacks, write on suggested writing prompts, or free write and share what they’ve written.