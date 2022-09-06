Street album

May we all keep
a photograph
of the moment
someone’s eyes
meet our own
and linger—
that silvery silence
when both accept
our differences
and let be.
Claire J. Baker is a dedicated poet and a self-appointed peace activist.
Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. Est 1995. A publication of Youth Spirit Artworks.
May we all keep
a photograph
of the moment
someone’s eyes
meet our own
and linger—
that silvery silence
when both accept
our differences
and let be.
Claire J. Baker is a dedicated poet and a self-appointed peace activist.