STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: AUGUST

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.
MON, AUG 1
Day of Action Against CARE Court
Western Center on Law and Poverty
The Assembly Appropriations Committee is set to hear SB 1338, a bill that we strongly oppose on Wednesday August 3. If the bill passes Appropriations, it is expected to head to a full vote by the Assembly shortly thereafter. We are calling on individuals, organizations and allies who OPPOSE Care Court to call their legislators to urge a NO vote on SB 1338 when the proposal comes before them for a vote. Here’s how you can help. Find your assembly representative and use this script to voice your opposition: bit.ly/NOCARECOURT
TUES, AUG 2
Black August Member Meeting
CURB prisons
Honoring political prisoners past and present. Join the discussion about California’s recently released Enacted Budget, and ways you can plug in and take action to build a safe, healthy, and equitable California for everyone.
RSVP online here for Zoom link: bit.ly/8-2Meeting
6PM
THURS, AUG 4
Free first Thursdays at BAM
Berkeley Art Museum
Normally $10, the museum offers free admission to the art galleries and public programs on the first Thursday of every month (PFA Theater programs excluded).
2155 Center St, Berkeley
11AM-7PM
SAT, AUG 6
Day of Dirt and Digging
Homeless Garden Project
Join Homeless Garden Project and the Santa Cruz Public Library for a workday on the farm, along with cooking demos, lunch, a panel discussion about affordable housing, and opportunities for engagement with local community organizations, all in service of creating more affordable housing and supporting individuals to transition into jobs and housing.
Homeless Garden Project Farm: 100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
9:30 AM-1:30 PM
Art as a Tool: Beats & Rhymes
Community Ready Corps (CRC)
Join CRC for a free live music event! See Hieroglyphics Crew, Mistah Fab, Richie Rich, Locksmith, Sizwe, J Walt, The Omar Twinz, and The Turf Fienz
Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland (14th & Broadway, outside City Hall)
12-6PM
Grill the Rich
Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC)
Join TANC’s East of Lake BBQ social. Talk about tenant organizing and meet your neighbors.
San Antonio Park, Oakland
3-6PM
If possible, bring a side dish to share
Concert: Phil Marsh
Art House Gallery
Join Art House for an evening of music. Phil Marsh, Patti Maxine, Richard Saunders, and possible special guests will play on Saturday afternoon. Proof of vax requested.
2905 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
4PM
$15-$25 suggested donation
SUN, AUG 7
2008: US court awards native tribes $455 million for oil drilling royalties withheld since 1887
OMCA’s Free First Sundays
Oakland Museum of California
The museum invites visitors to experience the history of California through interacting with art, becoming art, and rewriting history. Enjoy free admission on every first Sunday of the month.
1000 Oak St, Oakland
11AM-5PM (check their website as hours may change seasonally)
Suggested donation of $5 but no one turned away for lack of funds. Potential additional $5 charge for admission to special exhibits.
Solidarity Sundays at Parker
Save Parker School
Every Sunday, join the organizers at East Oakland’s Parker School for an afternoon of political education and skills training.
7929 Ney Ave, Oakland
12:30 PM-3PM ish
MON, AUG 8
East Bay Permaculture Gild Potluck Meeting
East Bay Permaculture
Join us for our monthly Permaculture Guild potluck meeting at Ashby Community Garden, which happens on the 2nd Monday of the month, every month! Meet the people behind local projects and find others with similar passions. Find new ways to connect, collaborate, discuss and share resources. Bring a dish for the potluck (if you want to!)
Ashby Community Garden: 1300 block of Ashby Ave, Berkeley
6:30-8:30PM
If you can, bring a donation for the Ashby Community Garden (not required)
SAT, AUG 13
Feed the Hood 22
East Oakland Collective (EOC)
Join our community service day of giving back to our unhoused neighbors across Oakland. Pack bags of food and hygiene supplies and help distribute to encampments. This month, our event will happen in conjuction with Shock G Forever, a day of service.
Sign up to volunteer online: bit.ly/feedthehood22
EOC: 7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
9AM-1PM
People’s Climate Protest
CA Youth vs Big Oil, Sunrise, and more
Supreme Court decisions are obstructing federal climate action, oil and gas wells are leaking, and the climate crisis keeps getting worse by the day. We need California to step up and take real leadership. Gov. Newsom must phase out fossil fuels in California. We will demand real action from the Newsom Administration to protect our communities demanding an end to all new oil and gas drilling permits, phasing out oil and gas production in the state, rolling out a safety buffer, and stopping all new permits.
California Capitol West steps, Sacramento
12PM
Art Market and Poetry Open Mic
Youth Spirit Artworks
Buy or sell handmade clothes, jewelry, art, and more! Enjoy live music, poetry and performances! If you are interested in selling or performing, please reach out to: amiah@youthspiritartworks.org
Shanice Kiel Gallery: 3324 Adeline St, Berkeley
4:00-8:30PM
WED, AUG 17
Oakland Privacy: Fighting Against the Surveillance State
Oakland Privacy
Join Oakland Privacy to organize against the surveillance state, police militarization and ICE, and to advocate for surveillance regulation around the Bay and nationwide.
Please email contact@oaklandprivacy. org a few days before the meeting to get up-to-date location information or obtain Zoom meeting access info.
6:30 PM-8:30 PM
TUES, AUG 23
1989: Black Panther Party for Self- Defense founder, Huey P. Newton, is murdered
FRI, AUG 26
1970: Alice Doesn’t Day—women strike to demand reproductive freedom and an end to domestic violence
SUN, AUG 28
1963: Martin Luther King Jr. leads 250,000 in civil rights march on Washington DC, delivers “I have a Dream” speech
Panel: Art Activism and the Oakland Uprising
San Francisco Public Library
Hear from the artists, activists, and organizers who are working to archive the 1,000s of artworks found on the streets of Oakland after the June 2020 uprisings, which protested the murder of George Floyd. The talk centers on the art found in the book “Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the time of Rebellion” and accompanies an exhibition of reproductions in the African American Center.
San Francisco Main Library: 100 Larkin St, San Francisco (3rd floor)
1:00 PM-3:00 PM