STREET SPIRIT EVENTS CALENDAR: AUGUST

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.

MON, AUG 1

Day of Action Against CARE Court

Western Center on Law and Poverty

The Assembly Appropriations Committee is set to hear SB 1338, a bill that we strongly oppose on Wednesday August 3. If the bill passes Appropriations, it is expected to head to a full vote by the Assembly shortly thereafter. We are calling on individuals, organizations and allies who OPPOSE Care Court to call their legislators to urge a NO vote on SB 1338 when the proposal comes before them for a vote. Here’s how you can help. Find your assembly representative and use this script to voice your opposition: bit.ly/NOCARECOURT

TUES, AUG 2

Black August Member Meeting

CURB prisons

Honoring political prisoners past and present. Join the discussion about California’s recently released Enacted Budget, and ways you can plug in and take action to build a safe, healthy, and equitable California for everyone.

RSVP online here for Zoom link: bit.ly/8-2Meeting

6PM

THURS, AUG 4

Free first Thursdays at BAM

Berkeley Art Museum

Normally $10, the museum offers free admission to the art galleries and public programs on the first Thursday of every month (PFA Theater programs excluded).

2155 Center St, Berkeley

11AM-7PM

SAT, AUG 6

Day of Dirt and Digging

Homeless Garden Project

Join Homeless Garden Project and the Santa Cruz Public Library for a workday on the farm, along with cooking demos, lunch, a panel discussion about affordable housing, and opportunities for engagement with local community organizations, all in service of creating more affordable housing and supporting individuals to transition into jobs and housing.

Homeless Garden Project Farm: 100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz

9:30 AM-1:30 PM

Art as a Tool: Beats & Rhymes

Community Ready Corps (CRC)

Join CRC for a free live music event! See Hieroglyphics Crew, Mistah Fab, Richie Rich, Locksmith, Sizwe, J Walt, The Omar Twinz, and The Turf Fienz

Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland (14th & Broadway, outside City Hall)

12-6PM

Grill the Rich

Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC)

Join TANC’s East of Lake BBQ social. Talk about tenant organizing and meet your neighbors.

San Antonio Park, Oakland

3-6PM

If possible, bring a side dish to share

Concert: Phil Marsh

Art House Gallery

Join Art House for an evening of music. Phil Marsh, Patti Maxine, Richard Saunders, and possible special guests will play on Saturday afternoon. Proof of vax requested.

2905 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

4PM

$15-$25 suggested donation

SUN, AUG 7

2008: US court awards native tribes $455 million for oil drilling royalties withheld since 1887

OMCA’s Free First Sundays

Oakland Museum of California

The museum invites visitors to experience the history of California through interacting with art, becoming art, and rewriting history. Enjoy free admission on every first Sunday of the month.

1000 Oak St, Oakland

11AM-5PM (check their website as hours may change seasonally)

Suggested donation of $5 but no one turned away for lack of funds. Potential additional $5 charge for admission to special exhibits.

Solidarity Sundays at Parker

Save Parker School

Every Sunday, join the organizers at East Oakland’s Parker School for an afternoon of political education and skills training.

7929 Ney Ave, Oakland

12:30 PM-3PM ish

MON, AUG 8

East Bay Permaculture Gild Potluck Meeting

East Bay Permaculture

Join us for our monthly Permaculture Guild potluck meeting at Ashby Community Garden, which happens on the 2nd Monday of the month, every month! Meet the people behind local projects and find others with similar passions. Find new ways to connect, collaborate, discuss and share resources. Bring a dish for the potluck (if you want to!)

Ashby Community Garden: 1300 block of Ashby Ave, Berkeley

6:30-8:30PM

If you can, bring a donation for the Ashby Community Garden (not required)

SAT, AUG 13

Feed the Hood 22

East Oakland Collective (EOC)

Join our community service day of giving back to our unhoused neighbors across Oakland. Pack bags of food and hygiene supplies and help distribute to encampments. This month, our event will happen in conjuction with Shock G Forever, a day of service.

Sign up to volunteer online: bit.ly/feedthehood22

EOC: 7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

9AM-1PM

People’s Climate Protest

CA Youth vs Big Oil, Sunrise, and more

Supreme Court decisions are obstructing federal climate action, oil and gas wells are leaking, and the climate crisis keeps getting worse by the day. We need California to step up and take real leadership. Gov. Newsom must phase out fossil fuels in California. We will demand real action from the Newsom Administration to protect our communities demanding an end to all new oil and gas drilling permits, phasing out oil and gas production in the state, rolling out a safety buffer, and stopping all new permits.

California Capitol West steps, Sacramento

12PM

Art Market and Poetry Open Mic

Youth Spirit Artworks

Buy or sell handmade clothes, jewelry, art, and more! Enjoy live music, poetry and performances! If you are interested in selling or performing, please reach out to: amiah@youthspiritartworks.org

Shanice Kiel Gallery: 3324 Adeline St, Berkeley

4:00-8:30PM

WED, AUG 17

Oakland Privacy: Fighting Against the Surveillance State

Oakland Privacy

Join Oakland Privacy to organize against the surveillance state, police militarization and ICE, and to advocate for surveillance regulation around the Bay and nationwide.

Please email contact@oaklandprivacy. org a few days before the meeting to get up-to-date location information or obtain Zoom meeting access info.

6:30 PM-8:30 PM

TUES, AUG 23

1989: Black Panther Party for Self- Defense founder, Huey P. Newton, is murdered

FRI, AUG 26

1970: Alice Doesn’t Day—women strike to demand reproductive freedom and an end to domestic violence

SUN, AUG 28

1963: Martin Luther King Jr. leads 250,000 in civil rights march on Washington DC, delivers “I have a Dream” speech

Panel: Art Activism and the Oakland Uprising

San Francisco Public Library

Hear from the artists, activists, and organizers who are working to archive the 1,000s of artworks found on the streets of Oakland after the June 2020 uprisings, which protested the murder of George Floyd. The talk centers on the art found in the book “Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the time of Rebellion” and accompanies an exhibition of reproductions in the African American Center.

San Francisco Main Library: 100 Larkin St, San Francisco (3rd floor)

1:00 PM-3:00 PM