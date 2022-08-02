Street Spirit horoscopes: August

Disclaimer: The horoscopes listed below will be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in—and to thrive in a new world outside these systems of oppression. Have a wonderful month and remember to protect your disabled and chronically ill kin! Mask up for disability solidarity!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): There is strength in embracing conflict and taking accountability for your actions. Once you have embraced it, there will be many important changes, and a reincarnation will blossom within your soul. Be part of mutual aid and community, so that you and your loved ones will be nurtured when capitalism and colonialism crumble.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): There are drastic changes happening in this colonized world. It is time to take real action. It is the end of the colonized era. Release your warrior spirit and raise hell. It will end with a gentle pause and a time to mourn as a new beginning blossoms.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month, it is a good time to get creative while fighting against these oppressive entities. Make art to express your anger. Make music and sing your heart out! Expand your mind with whatever is around you. Get some rest to nurture your mind with wonder and bliss. Things will change. Trust the creative process within you.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): There will be sacrifices you have to make to create healthy social spaces. There will be people that you will have to let go. It will bring pain and sorrow to your heart. The healing begins once the letting go ends. Explore things that are outside of your comfort zone to begin a new you. Let go of things that bring you pain. Your strength is your own vulnerability.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Look within your inner subconscious and explore fantasies and dreams that are outside of your comfort zone. This may be healing: the subconscious harbors your trauma. Seek guidance from your ancestors as they have experiences to share. Be patient, you will know more about yourself as time goes on.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): There is a feeling in your body that you can’t explain. You feel stuck and lost. Arrogance is holding you back from embracing your inner desires. Think of home and what it means to you. Nothing is set in stone.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is a time where you might get clarity on the illusions that were created from systems of oppression. You have been lost because of these illusions. It’s time to liberate yourself and honor your fighting spirit. Bring love into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This month is a good time to seek guidance around breaking down barriers. You are in need of serenity. Seek advice and wisdom from your family as they might help you rip the shell off your body that holds you back from exploring the world around you. Focus on your senses. Let your senses be part of your sensuality.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Spend some quality time with your family and do something fun. Seek guidance from your mothers, your grandmothers, and your aunts. They will be there for you. Spending time with family can sometimes be draining so make a practical plan around nurturing yourself before, during, and after this time.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): This month is the beginning of breaking out of your shell. Embrace liminality and self-expression. There will be ebbs and flows to this change of identity. Embrace hedonism and embrace rest. Your body deserves the love that it needs. Your fear of change needs to be confronted once and for all.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There may be some baggage within the realm of your relationships that needs to be unpacked. Feelings of being stuck and lost, and a sense of regret need to be confronted. Cleanse yourself of the baggage and take care of yourself. You are good enough.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Look within yourself this month. Acknowledge the privileges that you have and be prepared to be part of a revolution where your skills and care are needed for the community. Coming to terms with your own positionality is a painful process. You may feel tired while doing the work but don’t give up!

Artwork by Simone and Talia Rotman.