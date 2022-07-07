Street Spirit horoscopes: July

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes, the horoscopes listed down below are going to be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world outside these systems of oppression. Have a wonderful month and remember that the American Dream is a lie!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): In this month, you’re in need of guidance around your relationship with time and space. You’re close to getting to your goals and dreams. You will see the end of the American illusion of individualism and see the beauty and medicine of community, family, and mutual aid.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): In this month, you’re in need of clarity on your vision for the future. There is an uncertainty as this colonized world could burn us into a crisp. There is uncertainty as the oppressive forces have an overwhelming presence in the societies we live under. You must try to step out of your comfort zone and be part of the revolution.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): Believe in the impossible. You are deserving of rejuvenation, and we all deserve access to rest beyond colonial time. Accept powerful change, survive and thrive for the sake of our ancestors, and create something new.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): The rebirth of your sexuality will be prominent in this current astral journey. The stars are waiting for you to embrace hedonism and pleasure. Emotions are running high and all you can do for now to go through it like a champ and just exist for once. Just be. The emotions are alive. Be alive!

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Somewhere in your subconscious, there have been events and moments in life that you’ve witnessed. Those moments are repressed in your memories. Take the time for yourself this month to explore those memories. Your journey of healing will be all worth it when you get older.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month might not be the best month for you. All you can do is to surrender to the divine. Be vulnerable with Mama Earth and the ancestors. They will be there for you. Keep up with that momentum of kinship. Make plans for the rest of this year. The conclusions to these dilemmas will come to you by the end of this month.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This is a good time to unpack your fears and come out of your spiky shell. Embrace people into your life. I know it can be scary. There will be changes, there will be deaths, and there will be rebirths. That is how your spirit grows.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): You deserve to be able to be at peace with yourself. When good memories come, let them be alive and well. Let your body succumb to relaxation. Practice self-care this month in its original context—this itself is revolutionary. Colonial stress will slowly kill your spirit.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Replace arrogance and ignorance with love and compassion. Your spirit will be more at peace with itself just knowing that it is ok to just exist. It’s a lot of emotional work. If you are struggling, ask for guidance from your elders and your ancestors.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Recognize that there is beauty within you and that you possess something worth sharing with the community and the world. Healing is key to understanding your own beauty. Be that warrior that you wish to be and listen to the call to action. Something needs to awaken within you right now.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This month, changes will come and go as they please. It’s going to be harder than you think. Change doesn’t always show mercy, it can only show the reality of the current situation. It will slow down and chill out soon, with time.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Envision the future that we all deserve and release those dreams into the stars. Rejoice, and remember that sorrow and grief will be part of the journey too. You are deserving of peace, and it is up to you to end the generational curses. Embrace the generations of mothers and grandmothers that came before you. They are the creators of the beauty that is your vessel.

Recommended book of the month

Murder Incorporated: Book 1 – Dreaming of Empire

Murder Incorporated: Book 2 – America’s Favorite Pastime

Murder Incorporated: Book 3 – Perfecting Tyranny

by Mumia Abu-Jamal and Stephen Vittoria

