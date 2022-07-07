Street Spirit events calendar: July

Resources and community events in the Bay Area, all free unless otherwise specified. Scroll the bottom for recurring resources, such as meals, clinics, and mutual aid pop-ups. Submit your event online here.

SUN, JULY 3

OMCA’s Free First Sundays

OAKLAND MUSEUM OF CALIFORNIA

The museum invites visitors to experience the history of California through interacting with art, becoming art, and rewriting history. Enjoy free admission on every first Sunday of the month.

1000 Oak St, Oakland

11AM-5PM (check their website as hours may change seasonally)

Suggested donation of $5 but no one turned away for lack of funds. Potential additional $5 charge for admission to special exhibits.

Flow

Queer expressions Oakland

A zine workshop and dance space for collective release and action. In the face of Row v. Wade being overturned, many of us are reaching the point of despair and rage that leads to burn out and depression. Join us in feeling and releasing any and all overwhelming emotions through movement, art (zine making), and direct action.

Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland)

12:30PM-4:30PM

$5-$20 sliding scale

TUES, JULY 5

Poverty Journalism Workshop

POOR Magazine

For poverty skolaz learning to write our own news

8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

9:30AM-10:30AM

Every Tuesday in July

WEDS, JULY 6

March to reclaim People’s Park

People’s Park Berkeley

UC Berkeley has started taking over People’s Park, a historic center of community, resistance, and mutual aid. March with us to reclaim the space and tell the UC: NO DEVELOPMENT ON PEOPLE’S PARK! 5:00 PM rally at MLK Civic Center Mark. March one mile to People’s Park. 7:30 live music and BBQ at People’s Park.

Meet at MLK Civic Center Park at 5:00 PM

THURS, JULY 7

Sliding Scale Cafe

POOR Magazine

Radical redistribution of fresh foods, healthy meals, supplies, and resources to our community, rain or shine

8032 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

12:00 PM-1:00PM

Every Thursday in July

Free first Thursdays at BAM

Berkeley Art Museum

Normally $10, the museum offers free admission to the art galleries and public programs on the first Thursday of every month (PFA Theater programs excluded).

2155 Center St, Berkeley

11AM-7PM

FRI, JULY 8

1954: National Congress of American Indians wins battle to prevent state jurisdiction over tribes

Three live bands

Art House Gallery & Cultural Center

Flamingos in the Tree is an indie/ bedroom pop band born out of a basement in Reno, Nevada.Trestles formed out of the ashes of our old high-school garage rock band, Sweetwalker. HaVay will also be playing. The show will be all ages and wheelchair accessible.

2905 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

7:00 PM-10:00 PM

$10-$25 donation

MON, JULY 11

1968: American Indian Movement (AIM) established

SAT, JULY 9

SLAP Oakland Ed Conf: Fight Against the Destruction of Public Education & Public Services

Schools and Labor Against Privatization (SLAP)

Our public schools and community colleges are undergoing many-sided attacks. School sites are being shut down and turned over to “charter schools.” Devastating class cuts in the community colleges have accelerated during the pandemic. Privatization is affecting public services and public workers as their jobs and the services they provide continue to be turned over to private contractors and non-profit organizations. The time has come for students, parents, educators, and school staff—all of us and all workers—to stand up and fight back! Schools and Labor Against Privatization (SLAP) will be holding a hybrid educational conference. Vaccination and masking is required to attend in person, vaccination status checked at the door. To participate on Zoom, email labormedia1@gmail.com to register.

ILWU Local 6, 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

10AM-5PM

SAT JUY 16

Pop-up party

QuArtz and Omni Commons

Come hang out and buy and/or sell art at our pop-up party!

4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Vendors set up at 12PM

Party 1PM-6-PM

$5-$20 suggested donation

SUN, JULY 17

Theatre of the POOR workshop

POOR Magazine

Unhoused Bay Area residents are invited to participate in auditions for the 2022 production of ‘Crushing Wheelchairs.’. Actors will be paid stipend. Auditions include food, childcare & small stipend. All actors must be houseless, formerly houseless, or housing insecure. Be on time or doors lock. Masks required.

2940 16th St, SF 3PM

MON, JULY 18

1964: Riots break out in Harlem, NY after police officer shoots unarmed Black youth

SAT, JULY 23

Art Market

Youth Spirit Artworks

YSA youth will showcase and sell their artwork along with vendors from all over the Bay Area. Come buy art and hang out in our gallery space. Check social media for event updates.

3324 Adeline St, Berkeley

2PM-6PM

Ashby Stage Indigenous Land Acknowledgement Mural Unveiling

Shotgun Players

Shotgun Players is proud to partner with local artist Geralyn Montano on a new neighborhood placemaking mural to illustrate their indigenous land acknowledgement. The public art mural will be installed outside on the west wall of The Ashby Stage, across the street from Ashby BART, in the traditional Lisjan Ohlone territory of Huichin. Shotgun Players will host a free public unveiling and celebration for this powerful artwork. Local community leaders will be on hand to talk about Indigenous land back & rematriation efforts. Refreshments and amaranth seed gifts will be available.

1901 Ashby Ave, Berkeley

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

SUN, JULY 24

Open Mic

Youth Spirit Artworks

Come and express themselves through music, poetry, and other performance arts. Check social media for event updates.

3324 Adeline St, Berkeley

2PM-5PM

“Rollin’ with the Homos” Roller Skating Party & Drag Shows

Nicki Jizz & Mama Celeste

Combine rollerskating with a drag show, and you are bound to have one hell of a good time. The outdoor show is hosted by drag queens Nicki Jizz and Mama Celeste. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the drag happens every hour. Expect plenty of good music by DJs Nate Manic and Charles Hawthorne, and performances by Polly Amber Ross, Ali Scat, and Holly Graphic. Every fourth Sunday. Follow the Rollin’ with the Homos crew on Facebook or Instagram to stay up-to-date with other events.

Township Commons at Brooklyn Basin, 288 9th Ave, Oakland

3:00PM-6:00PM

$7 suggested donation but no one turned away for lack of funds

TUE, JULY 26

1990: Americans with Disabilities Act becomes law

RECURRING EVENTS AND RESOURCES

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Tuesdays @ 6:30 – 8pm

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA)

Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Wednesdays @ 7 – 9 pm

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley NEED

Sundays @ 6 – 8 pm

Location #1: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA)

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley NEED

Thursdays @ 6 – 8 pm

Location #2: University & 9th, Berkeley, CA

Women & Childrens Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

Mondays @ 6 – 9 pm

LIFE Adventist Church (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA)

Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

Mondays @ 6 – 9 pm:

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA)

Downtown Streets Team Berkeley Success Meeting

Downtown Streets Team (DST)

The goal of these meetings is to share what DST does through its volunteer work-force development program for unhoused folks. Additionally, we will share resources for employment, housing, and social services. The meetings will serve as a space to grow our community and celebrate the successes of the week, as well as hold each other up through the challenges and hardships.

Wednesdays 12:30 PM

First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley (2407 Dana St., Berkeley). Check in with the front desk when you arrive.