Street Spirit horoscopes: June

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes. The horoscopes listed below are going to be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. If these readings do resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Have a wonderful month and remember to love yourself. Queerness is the Revolution.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Observe your moods and where your emotions flow in and out of your spirit. You are in need of guidance for getting to know your own emotions, and you are not alone. You’ve been working so hard to put yourself through the day. It’s time to rest and to heal as you move through the grief and pain that you’ve been holding in for so long.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Arrogance is an offense to the spirit. Embrace love into your life. Take your time with growth, as it is not linear. It is going to be an intense and sensitive month for reasons that will strike you when you’ll least expect it. Surround yourself with the people who heighten your spirits.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month is the time to acknowledge your sense of intuition. You’ve always had a sense of what might come next. Embrace your desires, it might help you build connections with other people that you’ll meet in your lifetime. Intensity is the theme of your struggle and journey as a person.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): Hang out with friends and loved ones that create a smile on your face and emit laughs from your own soul. Open and transparent communication is important when cultivating the relationship with those close to you. You are approaching the beginning of a burnout era that you need to be prepared for.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Take your time with getting to know your gender and sexuality. The exploration of the human experience is often delicate and the deep dive into the subconscious is needed. Accept powerful change this month, do what makes your spirit shine, and embrace guidance from those in your circle. The vessel is a powerful force of nature that needs time and patience.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This month is a time to find clarity within the relationships in your kinship circle. Know that you have worth and that you deserve love since your existence matters as you are the child of Mama Earth. Establish boundaries and that will bring important change and strengthen relationships in the long run.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): Life goes through changes, and so do you. There will be moments of grief when getting to know yourself. Fear and worry are a natural part of change, but that doesn’t mean you have to fear change. Accept change into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): This month is going to be an emotional time for you Scorpios! Commitment to cultivating the space for your emotions to exist is important. Healing should be your focus this month. Embrace people into your life and honor the wave of trust. Those who treat you with respect and compassion and love will stand by your side.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): This month is a time to honor your confidence and existence on Mama Earth. Find chosen family to connect with and discover what you can call home. Lastly, honor the elders in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Don’t always expect things to be great all the time. Life can be difficult. Community is an outlet for relief from the colonial chaos in the world right now. The systems of oppression are cruel enough as they are. Create the beauty and medicine within you and for the people around you.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Work through your fears to get to that sense of tranquility. Surround yourself with love and softness. It is scary to pass through these obstacles. Take the time you need to figure all of this out. You can do this.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): This month is a good time to practice communication and honor your boundaries. Cleanse the colonial negativity out of your life. Cleanse the generational curses out of your lineage. Look at the bigger picture of capitalistic and colonial chaos that causes our global suffering. Do what you can do to lessen this suffering.