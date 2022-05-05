Street Spirit horoscopes: May

These horoscopes are for entertainment and recreational purposes. They are going to be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. If these readings do resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Have a wonderful month and remember that we all deserve free housing, and condos are not the way to go. Free HomeFulness!

Aries (March 21 to April 19): This month, intensity will build in the areas of your confidence, and your drive and passion to pursue your goals. Remember that nothing is set in stone. Be ready to accept potential rejection, disappointment, and disintegration of those goals and dreams. Flow within and in between the rivers of life as Mama Earth nourishes you. You are a fearless babe who deserves to flourish. Live your life as time and space move in solidarity with you.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This is the time to end all harmful and oppressive patterns that come from the lineage of your ancestral trauma. Accept the powerful change that will begin with the healing of your blood and chosen families. Your spirit will move and flow like mud; it is the moving and ever-changing skin of Mama Earth. Communicating with your loved ones and holding each other accountable is key to healing the traumas that have impacted us for generations. It is also important to rest, as burnout starts to fizzle you out of constant energy.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21): This month, you must balance the navigation of this capitalist doom fest of a world with a practice of embracing your own human existence, recreation, and play. Give yourself grace and gentleness as you are doing your best to exist. The answers you seek will reveal themselves through play and community.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22): This month, you may spend time contemplating past regrets. This is a healing and growth journey you must go through. There should be a plan for holding yourself accountable. This is an intense process that all of us must go through. Keep in mind that it may involve reopening wounds as you explore the pain and discomfort of the decisions you’ve made in the past.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This is a good time to expand your exploration of fear and the subconscious. Discomfort in this area could have to do with your relationship with intimacy and sexuality. If there is someone you have your eyes on that you’re interested in exploring with, be bold and make the first move. If this exploration is getting too much to handle for your body, mind, or spirit, then find something that soothes your soul. It’s ok to take a break from the exploration of your desires.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): As life goes on, there’s always boredom. When there is boredom, there’s always the desire for distraction. What type of distractions are you using to cope with boredom and the mundane? Think about how they are impacting your life. Know that life goes through ebbs and flows. Make sure they don’t drain the essence of your existence. Embrace the mundane if you must.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This month is a time to be more sensitive about planning and scheduling. Yes, time is a social construct. Yes, colonial time makes it much more difficult to navigate life daily. Yet, it is important to practice decent time management to survive capitalism and colonialism. You deserve to deal with less stress and less pressure from oppressive forces. Don’t let the stress get to your spirit; it needs nurture, not disintegration.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22): Things might get intense for you soon. It would be wise to get and receive advice and support from your friends and family. Step out of your comfort zone and please ask for help. You deserve a life of tranquility. There may also be intensity within cultivating intimate relationships and don’t be afraid to be the one to reach out first. You won’t regret it, trust me, everyone deserves to connect and ask for help.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): Listen to what your ancestors have to say to your spirit. What needs to be released to the universe right now? You’ve been doing the work that is needed for this world and it’s been getting gradually more and more intense. What do you desire the most right now? What is it within your subconscious that is picking at you? Lastly, don’t let the intergenerational curses hold you back, your existence is worth continuing for the sake of Mama Earth.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): You may be feeling as though you’ve hit a brick wall. Depression dwells over your entire vessel. Try to soothe your spirit with what energizes your spirit. Your ancestors often soothed their spirits with music, dance, song, prayer, and spoken word. Your assignment for this month is to embrace the medicine of your ancestors.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): During this moment, there is an uncomfortable sense of uncertainty that fades in and out. Your spirit continues to hold onto a vision of a loving and nurturing world. It is a sensitive time for us but worry not, this too shall pass. There will be joy and liberation. It will be part of your life soon.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Right now is a sensitive time. You might feel lost in this world, and you don’t feel confident. You must keep moving forward to get to your goals and dreams that you’ve been cultivating for so long. Grief and sorrow are to be embraced; they are nothing to be afraid of. Your ancestors have been through it all. Understanding grief and loss is key to compassion and love.

Book of the month

Poverty Scholarship: Poor People-Led Theory, Art, Words and Tears Across Mama Earth by Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, Dee Garcia, and The Poor Magazine Family

If you can’t afford books but would like to get books, please contact me on Instagram or Facebook for help with adding more to your book collection.

Art by Simone and Talia Rotman