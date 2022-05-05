Street Spirit events calendar: May

RESOURCES AND COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE EAST BAY. ALL FREE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.

Scroll to the bottom for additional details about recurring events and resources.

Sun, May 1

May Day – International Day of Workers’ Struggles 

Paper Windows Closing Reception + Outdoor Art Market 
Youth Spirit Artworks 
Afternoon art market and the last day to see Paper Window,  a group exhibit featuring 10 emerging Bay Area artists. Lots of local talent featured in this one day, outdoor/indoor art event event.
Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
1-6pm 

Mon, May 2 

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Tues, May 3

General Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6:30-8pm 

Thurs, May 5 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Sun, May 8

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction 
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Mon, May 9

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Tues, May 10

General Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6:30-8pm

Thurs, May 12

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Fri, May 13

1960: San Francisco police attack students protesting hearing of House Un-American Activities Committee 

Sat, May 14

Berkeley High Studio Art Exhibit Opening Reception 
Youth Spirit Artworks 
Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
6-9pm

Sun, May 15

510 Day
Lake Merritt
3-9pm
This is the seventh occurrence of the annual protest party, which will celebrate Oakland’s history and culture in the face of gentrification. There will be local artists selling their wares, musical performances, 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction 
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Mon, May 16

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Tues, May 17 

1954: Brown v. Board of Education – school segregation is declared illegal 

General Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6:30-8pm

Thurs, May 19 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Open Mic 
Youth Spirit Artworks 
Where: Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
6-8pm

Sat, May 21 

Queer Artz Party 
QuARTz 
Queer Arts Party with vendors, roller skating, djs, performances, and more! Come by to shop, play, and connect with community or join us as a vendor (no cost!) by getting in touch on Instagram @QuartzOakland
Defremery Park (1652 Adeline St., Oakland) 
12-7pm 

Sun, May 22

1930: Harvey Milk born, first openly gay supervisor in San Francisco 

1969: Berkeley police arrest 482 protesting seizure of People’s Park 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction 
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Mon, May 23 

1838: “Trail of Tears” begins, forced displacement of Native Americans

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Grad School of Alternative Knowledge
Youth Spirit Artworks 
Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
6-8pm 

Tues, May 24 

General Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6:30-8pm

Weds, May 25 

2020: Minneapolis police murder George Floyd 

Thurs, May 26 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Sun, May 29

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction 
Berkeley Need 
6-8pm 

Mon, May 30 

1969: 20,000 rally in Berkeley to oppose state suppression in People’s Park

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6-9pm

Tues, May 31

1921: Tulsa race riot, whites violently attack a Black community  

General Clinic 
The Suitcase Clinic 
6:30-8pm

Recurring Events Key: 

STI Testing – Berkeley Free Clinic: Street Medicine Team 
Wednesdays 7-9pm 
Description: HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care 
Location: Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.) 

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED 
Thursdays and Sundays 6-8pm 
Thursday location: University and 9th, Berkeley, CA
Sunday location: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.) 

General Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic 
Tuesdays 6:30-8pm 
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources 
Location: First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Women & Children’s Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic 
Mondays 6-9pm
Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources 
Location: LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)

Youth and LGBTQ+ Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic 
Mondays 6-9PM 
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources
Location: St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)