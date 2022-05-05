Street Spirit events calendar: May

RESOURCES AND COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE EAST BAY. ALL FREE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
Scroll to the bottom for additional details about recurring events and resources.
Sun, May 1
May Day – International Day of Workers’ Struggles
Paper Windows Closing Reception + Outdoor Art Market
Youth Spirit Artworks
Afternoon art market and the last day to see Paper Window, a group exhibit featuring 10 emerging Bay Area artists. Lots of local talent featured in this one day, outdoor/indoor art event event.
Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
1-6pm
Mon, May 2
Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Women & Children’s Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Tues, May 3
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6:30-8pm
Thurs, May 5
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Sun, May 8
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Mon, May 9
Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Women & Children’s Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Tues, May 10
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6:30-8pm
Thurs, May 12
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Fri, May 13
1960: San Francisco police attack students protesting hearing of House Un-American Activities Committee
Sat, May 14
Berkeley High Studio Art Exhibit Opening Reception
Youth Spirit Artworks
Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
6-9pm
Sun, May 15
510 Day
Lake Merritt
3-9pm
This is the seventh occurrence of the annual protest party, which will celebrate Oakland’s history and culture in the face of gentrification. There will be local artists selling their wares, musical performances,
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Mon, May 16
Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Women & Children’s Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Tues, May 17
1954: Brown v. Board of Education – school segregation is declared illegal
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6:30-8pm
Thurs, May 19
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Open Mic
Youth Spirit Artworks
Where: Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
6-8pm
Sat, May 21
Queer Artz Party
QuARTz
Queer Arts Party with vendors, roller skating, djs, performances, and more! Come by to shop, play, and connect with community or join us as a vendor (no cost!) by getting in touch on Instagram @QuartzOakland
Defremery Park (1652 Adeline St., Oakland)
12-7pm
Sun, May 22
1930: Harvey Milk born, first openly gay supervisor in San Francisco
1969: Berkeley police arrest 482 protesting seizure of People’s Park
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Mon, May 23
1838: “Trail of Tears” begins, forced displacement of Native Americans
Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Women & Children’s Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Grad School of Alternative Knowledge
Youth Spirit Artworks
Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)
6-8pm
Tues, May 24
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6:30-8pm
Weds, May 25
2020: Minneapolis police murder George Floyd
Thurs, May 26
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Sun, May 29
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction
Berkeley Need
6-8pm
Mon, May 30
1969: 20,000 rally in Berkeley to oppose state suppression in People’s Park
Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Women & Children’s Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6-9pm
Tues, May 31
1921: Tulsa race riot, whites violently attack a Black community
General Clinic
The Suitcase Clinic
6:30-8pm
Recurring Events Key:
STI Testing – Berkeley Free Clinic: Street Medicine Team
Wednesdays 7-9pm
Description: HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care
Location: Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)
Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED
Thursdays and Sundays 6-8pm
Thursday location: University and 9th, Berkeley, CA
Sunday location: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)
General Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic
Tuesdays 6:30-8pm
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources
Location: First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)
Women & Children’s Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic
Mondays 6-9pm
Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources
Location: LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)
Youth and LGBTQ+ Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic
Mondays 6-9PM
Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources
Location: St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)