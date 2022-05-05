Street Spirit events calendar: May

RESOURCES AND COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE EAST BAY. ALL FREE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.

Scroll to the bottom for additional details about recurring events and resources.

Sun, May 1

May Day – International Day of Workers’ Struggles

Paper Windows Closing Reception + Outdoor Art Market

Youth Spirit Artworks

Afternoon art market and the last day to see Paper Window, a group exhibit featuring 10 emerging Bay Area artists. Lots of local talent featured in this one day, outdoor/indoor art event event.

Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)

1-6pm

Mon, May 2

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Tues, May 3

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6:30-8pm

Thurs, May 5

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Sun, May 8

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Mon, May 9

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Tues, May 10

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6:30-8pm

Thurs, May 12

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Fri, May 13

1960: San Francisco police attack students protesting hearing of House Un-American Activities Committee

Sat, May 14

Berkeley High Studio Art Exhibit Opening Reception

Youth Spirit Artworks

Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)

6-9pm

Sun, May 15

510 Day

Lake Merritt

3-9pm

This is the seventh occurrence of the annual protest party, which will celebrate Oakland’s history and culture in the face of gentrification. There will be local artists selling their wares, musical performances,

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Mon, May 16

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Tues, May 17

1954: Brown v. Board of Education – school segregation is declared illegal

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6:30-8pm

Thurs, May 19

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Open Mic

Youth Spirit Artworks

Where: Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)

6-8pm

Sat, May 21

Queer Artz Party

QuARTz

Queer Arts Party with vendors, roller skating, djs, performances, and more! Come by to shop, play, and connect with community or join us as a vendor (no cost!) by getting in touch on Instagram @QuartzOakland

Defremery Park (1652 Adeline St., Oakland)

12-7pm

Sun, May 22

1930: Harvey Milk born, first openly gay supervisor in San Francisco

1969: Berkeley police arrest 482 protesting seizure of People’s Park

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Mon, May 23

1838: “Trail of Tears” begins, forced displacement of Native Americans

Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Grad School of Alternative Knowledge

Youth Spirit Artworks

Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley)

6-8pm

Tues, May 24

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6:30-8pm

Weds, May 25

2020: Minneapolis police murder George Floyd

Thurs, May 26

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Sun, May 29

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction

Berkeley Need

6-8pm

Mon, May 30

1969: 20,000 rally in Berkeley to oppose state suppression in People’s Park



Youth & LGBT+ (YQT+) Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Women & Children’s Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6-9pm

Tues, May 31

1921: Tulsa race riot, whites violently attack a Black community

General Clinic

The Suitcase Clinic

6:30-8pm

Recurring Events Key:

STI Testing – Berkeley Free Clinic: Street Medicine Team

Wednesdays 7-9pm

Description: HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Location: Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

Thursdays and Sundays 6-8pm

Thursday location: University and 9th, Berkeley, CA

Sunday location: Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

General Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

Tuesdays 6:30-8pm

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Location: First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Women & Children’s Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

Mondays 6-9pm

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

Location: LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)

Youth and LGBTQ+ Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

Mondays 6-9PM

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

Location: St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)