Street Spirit’s March horoscopes

Disclaimer: this is only for entertainment and recreational purposes, the

horoscopes listed down below are going to be manifested through my skill of divination which will involve the usage of my oracle cards. If these readings do resonate with you, that is awesome. If they do not, that is fine as well. It is your journey, and it is up to you to create the paths needed to survive this capitalist and colonialist world we all live in, and to be able to thrive in a new world created outside these systems of oppression. Have a wonderful month and remember that the Earth is your mother. Honor The Mothers That Came Before You.



Aries (March 21st to April 19th): This is a good month to build confidence around having direct and effective communication with your loved ones. Communication around intimacy and touch would be essential to your growth of these relationships. It would be good to be prepared for change and the end of things that needed to be let go. Lastly, there would be a fiery climax to this whole journey for you to uncover later this month of new beginnings.



Taurus (April 20th to May 20th): This month is a good time to initiate conversations with loved ones about sexuality and desire. There will be changes and transformations in relationships that would come from these conversations. There would be a fiery and passionate closure that would result from embracing these changes in your interpersonal life.



Gemini (May 21st to June 21st): This month would be an important time to reflect on your own childhood and how your family has treated you throughout your lifetime. If there was some level of trauma that developed from the family dynamic you grew up in, remember that you’re not alone and that you are good enough, you do have worth because you are human. Reflect on how you even navigate intimacy, sexuality, and relationships right now and how your upbringings could have influenced your current social life.

Cancer (June 22nd to July 22nd): This month, there will be the end of illusions that you’ve internalized throughout your upbringing. There is strength in recognizing and acknowledging those colonial lies. The lies of the American dream. Now, you must honor the commitments of dismantling those colonial lies and making your dreams a reality. Think about what those dreams are and write them down, keep them in your notes and remember them. You’ll never know if the hard work of dismantling those colonial lies will pay off if you don’t begin reaching to the stars where your ancestors reside.

Leo (July 23rd to August 22nd): For this month, please be gentle with yourself. Your ancestors will thank you for honoring your rest and patience with your own vessel and existence. Profound changes might also happen within your family and home sector of your own life.

Virgo (August 23rd to September 22nd): This is an important month to look at the bigger picture about the trauma that you’ve experienced. There will be times where things do come and go. Community is where the love and healing are. Be bold and make the first move to get the help that is needed now. There might be closure with family soon so that is something to keep in mind for this month.

Libra (September 23rd to October 22nd): For this month, it is a good time to be more intuited with your body and spirit since there has been moments of grief, loss, and sorrow in your life lately. It is time to be committed to your journey of healing and growth. Lastly, it is also important to explore your desires of what would you like to do in the present.

Scorpio (October 23rd to November 22nd): This month, it would be good to create an organic balance of dreams and reality. Relationships are an important piece of the puzzle we call life. Cultivating love in your communities may seem impossible in the eyes of power and domination but it is possible. It’s always possible when you embrace the true essence of love. Read bell hooks, you will appreciate the truth she has to provide about love itself.

Sagittarius (November 23rd to December 21st): This month is about being confident about going through the cycle of sacrifices that might bring sorrow into your life. It could be related to your upbringings with your own family and the nostalgia of growing up. After that is done and over with, you will have time to rest and soothe and heal.

Capricorn (December 22nd to January 19th): This month could be a fiery start to an amazing adventure and quite a rollercoaster of a lifetime. Being confident while moving forward with the journey of being gentle with yourself would be an important way to start a new chapter of your life. Lastly, have faith for yourself, eventually it will get better in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20th to February 18th): This month, there would be a chance that your levels of confidence might change over time. Ways to overcome this change is to do what you think soothes your soul and spirit. Talking to friends and other peers can be a healing experience when exploring your own confidence. Especially when you are searching the space to be vulnerable. You deserve a space to be vulnerable and that’s what is important.

Pisces (February 19th to March 20th): This month is an end of having to do a lot of hard work, and it will start with a passionate beginning of receiving knowledge around what you desire and what you need right now. However, there should be things to consider such as how you navigate the world around you or even what are your privileges in this capitalist and colonialist world. Before you seek your desires, what can you do for your community right now that you need to contribute or even redistribute?

Boudia’s recommended Book of the Month:

Women, Race, and Class by Angela Y. Davis

