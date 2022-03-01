Street Spirit events calendar: March 2022

We are putting together a monthly events calendar to publish in Street Spirit. The goal of the calendar is to publicize community events hosted by organizations in the East Bay. We would like to include a variety of events, including but not limited to: events that provide resources for unhoused folks or those living in poverty, cultural events, volunteer opportunities, and protests or other moments of collective action.

If you would like to include your organization’s event in the calendar please submit to our online Google form by the 25th of the month prior to when the event takes place. The form can be found online, here.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022:

6:30-8PM: General Clinic – Suitcase Clinic

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Price: free

Wednesday, March 2, 2022:

7:00-9:00 PM: Berkeley Free Clinic – Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Price: free

Thursday, March 3, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

University and 9th, Berkeley, CA.

Price: free

Sunday, March 6, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

Price: free

Monday, March 7, 2022:

6-9PM: Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

Price: free

6:00-9:00 PM: Women & Childrens Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

Price: free

Tuesday, March 8, 2022:

6:30-8PM: General Clinic – Suitcase Clinic

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Price: free

Wednesday, March 9, 2022:

7:00-9:00 PM: Berkeley Free Clinic – Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Price: free

Thursday, March 10, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

University and 9th, Berkeley, CA.

Price: free

Sunday, March 13, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

Price: free

Monday, March 14, 2022:

6:00-9:00 PM: Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

Price: free

6:00-9:00 PM: Women & Childrens Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

Price: free

Tuesday, March 15, 2022:

6:30-8PM: General Clinic – Suitcase Clinic

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Price: free

Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

7:00-9:00 PM: Berkeley Free Clinic – Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Price: free

Thursday, March 17, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

University and 9th, Berkeley, CA.

Price: free

Saturday, March 19, 2022:

RESCHEDULED: 12:00-5:00 PM: Queer Art Market – QuARTz

Lake Merritt Pergola (599 El Embarcadero, Oakland, CA.)

Queer vendors selling their goods/services at Lake Merritt. All queer artists/ service providers/ sellers welcome to join day of and sell with us!

Price: free

NEW DATE AND TIME TBD

2:00-9:00 PM: Opening Reception for Paper Windows – Youth Spirit Artworks

Youth Spirit Artworks Shanice Kiel Gallery (3324 Adeline St., Berkeley, CA.)

Paper Windows is a showcase of artwork from nine emerging Bay Area artists. With works in a variety of media, each unique visual language is one to appreciate. Every piece is a window into the history, mythology, and absurdity found in the artist’s experience. Paper Windows is on exhibit from March 19th to May 3rd.

Price: free admission

Sunday, March 20, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

Price: free

Monday, March 21, 2022:

6:00-9:00PM: Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

Price: free

6:00-9:00 PM: Women & Children’s Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

Price: free

Tuesday, March 22, 2022:

6:30-8:00 PM: General Clinic – Suitcase Clinic

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Price: free

Wednesday, March 23, 2022:

7:00-9:00 PM: Berkeley Free Clinic – Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Price: free

Thursday, March 24, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

University and 9th, Berkeley, CA.

Price: free

Sunday, March 27, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

Across from Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

Price: free

Monday, March 28, 2022:

6:00-9:00 PM: Youth & LGBTQ+ (YQT+) Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

St. Mark’s Episcopal (2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, massage, needle exchange, recreation, counseling, housing resources

Price: free

6:00-9:00 PM: Women & Childrens Clinic – The Suitcase Clinic

LIFE Adventist (2236 Parker St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, childcare, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, nail painting, housing resources

Price: free

Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

6:30-8:00PM: General Clinic – Suitcase Clinic

First Presbyterian Church Courtyard (2407 Dana St., Berkeley, CA.)

Warm meals, health & hygiene supplies, haircuts, footwashing, massage, podiatry, housing resources

Price: free

Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

7:00-9:00 PM: Berkeley Free Clinic – Street Medicine Team

Berkeley Free Clinic (2339 Durant Ave., Berkeley, CA.)

HIV and Hep C rapid testing, other STI testing, flu vaccinations, harm reduction, wound care

Price: free

Thursday, March 31, 2022:

6:00-8:00 PM: Syringe Service and Harm Reduction – Berkeley NEED

University and 9th, Berkeley, CA.

Price: free