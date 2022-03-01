The following are a series of maps that are intended to bring to light different visions and memories of the Ashby/Shellmound encampment community. Though this land remains, the community that residents built there has largely disappeared due to a series of encampment sweeps by Caltrans and the city of Emeryville. However, the sense of place that residents found there remains in people’s minds. These maps are intended to help capture and preserve those memories—and share them with the wider world.
Transportation map of the Ashby/Shellmound interchange
Hand-drawn maps and personal landmarks
Text map, made up of quotes from the six participating artists