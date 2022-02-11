We are launching an events calendar!

We are launching a calendar of community events in the Bay Area. Our goal is to provide an accessible space where individuals and organizations can publicize events they hold or services they provide. The events can be recurring or one time only. We would like to include:

• Events which provide resources to unhoused folks or those living in poverty, such as pop-up care villages or medical services.

• Community events like an art show or concert, highlighting local artists and organizers.

• We would also like to publicize protests or other moments of direct action, including volunteer opportunities. If you are interested in including an event in our calendar, please fill out our google form.

If you want to submit, please submit online using our google form by the 25th of the month prior to when the event is scheduled to take place: www.tinyurl.com/StreetSpiritEventsCal



Or, email: emma@youthspiritartworks.org