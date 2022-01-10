We ran this image as the center spread in the January paper so that it can be lifted out and used as a poster. The high quality image below can also be printed and used as a poster.
Trapped between cops and COVID
View Articles in Other Categories
Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. Est 1995. A publication of Youth Spirit Artworks.
We ran this image as the center spread in the January paper so that it can be lifted out and used as a poster. The high quality image below can also be printed and used as a poster.