Trapped between cops and COVID

We ran this image as the center spread in the January paper so that it can be lifted out and used as a poster. The high quality image below can also be printed and used as a poster.

A poster with text at the top reading "trapped between cops and covid" In the middle of the image, a monster-like image with a COVID germ as its head runs from the left side of the page, carrying a torch and chases three Black people away from a series of tents and buildings. On the right side of the page, there are several police officers in riot gear, holding sticks, waiting for the people who are running from the virus. The colors in the image is are various shades of blue and brown. At the bottom of the image, there is text that reads "homelessness is not a crime, the pin us in cages calling it progress"