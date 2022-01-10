In 2022, we are going to start running letters to the Editor. If you have thoughts about an article or a topic you read about in Street Spirit, we want to know!

When necessary, your letter may be lightly edited for space, clarity, or spelling and grammar. Not all letters will be published, but each will be read.

Letters that contain hateful, anti-homeless language—or those that are otherwise hateful to members of marginalized groups—will not be considered.

Please submit letters of 200 words or fewer. Send them via email to : letters@youthspiritartworks.org

You may also mail us your reflections. Mailed letters can be sent to:

Youth Spirit Artworks

c/o Street Spirit Editor

1740 Alcatraz Avenue

Berkeley CA, 94703

We look forward to hearing from you!