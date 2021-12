(after Rumi’s ‘Of Being Woven’)

None of us are rugs

for others to stomp over

or shake to rid of dust.

Threads on the Loom,

we are frazzled yarn. But

aren’t all people variations

within the even & uneven

weaving called Life?

We weave, we are woven.

We stretch & we are

stretched thin.

Can we choose our own fabric,

our own warp & weft,

our own colorful designs,

assured they will

remain unchanged?