Our December cover was made by former YSA participant, Inti Gonzalez. You can find more of her art online at www.IntiGonzalez.com.
Our December cover
Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. Est 1995. A publication of Youth Spirit Artworks.
