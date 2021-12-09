Our December cover

View Articles in Other Categories
News, YSA youth contributions

Our December cover was made by former YSA participant, Inti Gonzalez. You can find more of her art online at www.IntiGonzalez.com.

A digital image of an eye. The skin tone of the person whose eye it is is brown. The image uses bright colors of green, pink, blue, and yellow. Inside the eye, cartoonish representations of tents with people in them are reflected. A Christmas tree with a big star on top is also reflected. Below the eye there are stars and abstract shapes in yellow. There is text that reads "the cold season" beneath.