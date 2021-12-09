After Wood Street encampment sweep, homeless people stay

Homeless Oakland resident Jessie Parker stands on Wood Street in West Oakland on November 10. (Zack Haber)

On the morning of Monday November 8, members of Oakland’s Encampment Management Team, Public Works, and Police Department came to an area encompassing about 1/5 of a mile along Wood Street and between Grand Avenue and 26th Street with the stated goal of clearing the location of homeless people. But after the attempted clearance, homeless people remained in the area.“The objective was to move as many people as possible,” wrote Oakland Communications Director Karen Boyd in an email. “But that could not be accomplished without the full cooperation of the community.”

“You can’t push us back any further than this,” said homeless resident Jessie Parker, a 63-year-old lifelong Oaklander who came to live on Wood Street after being shot in the leg. The injury prevented him from being able to do the physical movement required for the construction and electrical work he had done in the past. Although, on November 4, the city put up pink notices informing him that starting in four days they would force him to vacate the area he’s lived in for about nine years, he, like dozens of others living in vehicles, tents, or makeshift homes along Wood Street, didn’t leave.

Parker’s statement references the fact that Wood Street is one of the westernmost streets in West Oakland. If you go a little further west from where Parker lives, you find land owned by Caltrans under the 880 overpass where still more homeless people live, as well as a 1.5 acre plot of land belonging to a company called GameChanger LLC. To the east are businesses and residential areas. After facing about two years in delays, and GameChanger eventually agreeing to lease its land to the city for a dollar a year, the city opened a Safe RV Parking site on July 7 on the company’s land through the non-profit Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency.

In the Safe RV Parking site, residents who own RVs and trailers can legally live in them and receive services. It’s unclear how long this parking site will last, as the lease between GameChanger and the city can expire by November of next year,making it no longer available for RVs and trailer dwellers. That same lease laid out plans to allow 75 RVs or trailers space to park, but while walking through the Safe RV Parking site on November 10, this writer counted 29 RVs and trailers while half of the site sat vacant. The site is not available for many residents, like Parker, who don’t have an RV or a trailer.

“I never received an offer to move in,” said Parker, who lives in a truck. “It’s for RVs only.”

The site opening has put other residents at risk of displacement who can’t or don’t want to access it. Since Oakland’s City Council unanimously passed its Encampment Management Policy in October of last year, despite protests and critical public comments during five hours of a meeting, city policy now states those living within 25 feet of such sites can face clearance.

Although their policy now allows it, the city had not attempted to move or even encouraged people who are living near the Safe RV Parking site to leave the area until the November 8 operation. But recent communications from Justin Tombolesi, who is the Constituent Liaison for District 3 Council Member Carroll Fife, has led advocates and homeless people to believe the company is now pressuring the city to force people to leave the area. In a text message to a homeless resident who lives near Wood Street, Tombolesi wrote “GameChanger is suing the city because people are too close to the RV site.”

GameChanger denies suing or pressuring the city. When asked if the company was suing or threatening to sue the city, the company’s lawyer, Pat Smith of Smith LLP, responded in an email, writing “Not at all — no thought of suing the city. The city is solely in charge of the site and ownership has no involvement or concern over how the city is handling things.”

In an email, Oakland Communications Director Karen Boyd wrote that “No filings or actions to terminate the lease have been served upon the city,” but that the city has “spoken with legal council representing GameChanger’s lot regarding the city’s plans to create compliance.”

The Safe RV Parking site that sits just west of Wood Street and between Grand Ave and 24th Street in West Oakland as it appeared on July 9, just after it opened. To the far right sits Wood Street, where people live in tents, and makeshift self-made homes just outside the Safe RV Parking site. (Zack Haber)

In another text message to the same resident, Tombolesi also claimed the city would allow residents living on Wood Street to move to a vacant portion of land off the street and just north of the Safe RV Parking site during the November 8 closure operation. No residents have moved into that location and residents, as well advocates who were onsite that day, claim no one was invited to do so. Boyd said the city offered nine spaces in the city’s Community Cabins and five spaces in a rapid rehousing program called The Holland. One resident accepted a space in the Community Cabins, which is a program that offers small unheated shelter in shed-like spaces made by the Tuff Shed company.

Advocates claim about a dozen of them showed up on November 8 to support residents. One of them, Annmarie Bustamente, said their presence “definitely helped the residents block the eviction” and that the residents were “tired of displacement and said no” to a member of Oakland’s Public Works Department encouraging them to move.

Although the closure operation was originally slated to occur over three days between Monday November 8 and Wednesday November 10, no one from the city came back after the first day.

“The ability to proceed Monday impacted the entire operation,” wrote Boyd in an email, “and activities for the following days were cancelled.”

Although homeless residents did not leave Wood Street, Oakland’s Police Department’s Public Information Officer Kim Armstead said the department did tow six vehicles on November 6 and 7 in the area in preparation for the closure. OPD could legally do this since these vehicles were reportedly all had expired registration that were at least six months past their registration due dates. According to Armstead, the department avoided towing vehicles that served as people’s homes, as the department, following the cities’ direction, has “agreed not to tow vehicles where there is clear evidence they are being used as shelter.” Armstead also said on November 8, OPD supported the city operation with two officers, one sergeant, and six police service techs who provided traffic control and security for city workers.

One homeless resident named Evangeline said the towing of her and her husband’s vehicle has made it difficult to go grocery shopping and to visit her mother, who just had a heart attack. The couple can’t afford to pay the fees to get the car back, so it will remain in the tow yard.

“We’re really stuck,” she said.

Although residents like Parker avoided being moved from Wood Street, it’s unclear when or if the city will come back to move them. According to Parker, a member of the nonprofit Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency has been working to secure some form of permanent housing for him, and he’s hopeful that the person will be successful.

“I’m a little older now so my peak interest is getting back into housing,” said Parker. ”If I get into housing, I’m sure I won’t go back to this. I can’t take these harsh elements no more.”

Note: This story originally appeared on the author’s Medium page. A similar version of this story also appeared online on the Post News Group’s website.