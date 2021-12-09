A radical guide to supporting unhoused people during the cold season (and all the time)

As climate change and the winter cold set in, unsheltered people bear the brunt of the burden. Tents are not made for long-term habitation, and most are not designed for “bomb cyclones” and other extreme weather events. Keeping dry is an unending challenge during wet and rainy months.

While there is increased need in unsheltered communities during the winter months, support is also needed year-round. Homelessness does not stop when spring begins—your unhoused neighbors will still need your solidarity when the spirit of holiday giving evaporates with the winter rains. All of the organizations and individuals listed work hard year-round to uplift unsheltered communities and could always use a hand.

This guide was created to shed light on some ways you can support the homeless community in the Bay Area. The organizations listed work directly with unhoused people to meet their immediate needs, and many have homeless leadership. In the spirit of mutual aid, we have also included opportunities to support individuals who are fundraising for themselves, as well as ways to meet people and provide support in person. Working together as a community goes much further than simply providing charity from the comfort of home.

Mutual aid

Mutual aid is the unpaid, intentional, reciprocal exchange of resources and services for mutual benefit of all. It is people in a community taking care of each other. It requires one to build relationships and solidarity with those they seek to support. By giving directly to people in need with no strings attached, we build relationships and dismantle the assumption that poverty is the fault of the poor.

Mutual aid can take many forms. Below is a list of ways you can give directly to your homeless neighbors. It ranges from delivering supplies to homeless encampments, to donating to GoFundMe campaigns for individuals, to keeping cash and other useful supplies in your backpack for people you encounter on the street.

Encampment wish lists:

Here/There

About: Here/There is a sober homeless encampment in South Berkeley, where Adeline Street meets Alcatraz Avenue. The camp was founded in 2017 by First They Came For The Homeless, an homeless-led political organizing group. It currently houses 20-some people.

Needs: Four-person tents; tarps (10 mil, 12×16, or 14×16); sleeping bags; men’s winter jackets; gloves; beanies; socks; coolers; tupperware; door mats; restaurants mats; storage containers; bottled water.

37 MLK

About: 37 MLK is an encampment in Oakland on the corner of 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Way. It was founded in 2019 by activist Stefani Echeverría-Fenn and unhoused leader Skinny, who wanted to create a safe and stable environment for black homeless seniors in her neighborhood.

Needs: Big tarps to protect structures from leaks; heating devices (such as camping or patio heaters); butane fuel cans.

Berkeley Friends on Wheels

About: Berkeley Friends on Wheels is a community of vehicle residents which includes families, students, working professionals, senior citizens, individuals living with physical and mental disabilities, and resident’s animal companions. This community has existed, in the Gilman District of Berkeley, for just over 3 years. Friends on Wheels works cooperatively to provide and ensure all residents have food, medical care and medication, physical and mental assistance, heat, solar electricity, potable water, pet care, childcare, clothing, help connecting with social services, financial support, and basic shelter. Friends on Wheels is a vehicular community, known throughout the Bay Area, as a place where anyone encountering homelessness, food insecurity, and related issues, may come for relief.

Needs: Berkeley Friends on Wheels asks supporters to donate to Where Do We Go Berkeley (WDWGB), the non-profit advocacy organization listed in this guide. WDWGB frequently helps members of the Berkeley Friends on Wheels community purchase medication, solar panels, Lyft rides to appointments, laundry, pet supplies, and other essentials.

Paypal: bit.ly/WDWG-B

Donation campaigns for individuals in need:

TJ Johnston

TJ Johnston is a tireless San Francisco journalist who reports on poverty and homelessness. He is also the assistant editor of the Street Sheet, San Francisco’s street newspaper. His influential reporting is informed in part by his own experience as a homeless person in San Francisco.

TJ lost his bed at a local shelter when COVID-19 hit. He has since been able to find housing, but needs just a little help to get through the year with a stable place to stay. His community is fundraising to help him pay rent through the end of this year.

Contribute online here: bit.ly/housing-tj

Markaya Spikes

About: Markaya Spikes is a single mother who is crowdsourcing birthday presents for her 10 year old daughter, Za’Moria. Spikes writes:

“Za’Moria is a brilliant 10 year old who has faced a lot of difficult struggles, the main one was being unhoused in one of Oakland largest encampments for seven years. But she showed herself to be truly resilient to it all by keeping up her happy helpful spirit. In June, we finally obtained stable housing which is an awesome gift because Za’Moria will be able to spend her holidays and birthday, which is December 30th, in her new home.”

Support them by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist: bit.ly/za-moria

Derrick Soo

About: Derrick Soo is an uhoused activist who is planning to run in the Oakland Mayoral race in 2022. He is raising money to support his encampment community, the 77th Ave Rangers, in various ways.

The 77th Avenue Rangers is one out of 40 encampment communities in the City of Oakland that receives sanitation support and services from the city. The Rangers Community has the distinction of being Oakland’s only “Independent” self-governed site, says lead organizer Derrick Soo. Soo’s advocacy coupled with COVID interventions has reduced the Rangers Community from a Pre-COVID population of 32 down to a current population of 12.

On the encampment’s GoFundMe page, he is currently raising money to buy a Conestoga Hut Shelter, which will provide greater protection from the winter cold than store-bought tents. bit.ly/solar-huts

Additionally, they are putting together a winter wish-list, which can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sooderricks/

Soo notes that the Rangers Community receives shower and laundry services, paid for by the City of Oakland, every Sunday from 2pm-6pm. The services are open to the public and free for any person in need.

Volunteer

Volunteering your time is valuable and allows you to build relationships with unhoused people. This list comprises some of the volunteer opportunities that take place each week across the Bay Area.

Consider the Homeless

Needs: CTH is seeking volunteers to help with bagging groceries on Monday and Friday mornings from 8:30 am – 10:30 am. If you want to get involved, call Marcia Bohan: (510) 219-3155 or email volunteers@considerthehomeless.org

East Oakland Burrito Roll

Needs: East Oakland Burrito Roll is seeking volunteers to help with their distribution on December 4 and beyond. Sign up to help out online here: bit.ly/eobr-volunteer

Night on the Streets Catholic Worker

Needs: The Catholic Worker invites you to help serve their Sunday breakfast at People’s Park, in Berkeley. Arrive at 7:00 am to assist with serving, and get to know your homeless neighbors.

You can also help out on their soup routes on Friday nights during the winter months. The route starts around 7:00 and runs for about an hour and a half. For more information, call JC Orton: (510) 684-1892

“The greatest resource one can bring out is one’s self.”

People’s Park

Needs: There are a handful of ways to support People’s Park as a volunteer. Keep an eye on their Instagram for up-to-date ways to get involved: @peoplesparkberkeley

Rodgers and Rosewater

Needs: Rodgers and Rosewater seeks volunteers to help with their meal distribution on Wednesdays. Volunteers can help with:

Food preparation: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Outreach: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Arrive at 1924 Union Street, Suite 1, Oakland at the time of your desired volunteer shift.

Youth Spirit Artworks

Needs: YSA is starting a Mentorship Program for its youth participants. Some mentees need a buddy to talk with while others need more support because of past trauma, homelessness, instability, or other challenges. They are looking for people who are good listeners, cheerleaders, companions, role models (not psychologists or therapists or case managers).Mentors need to be able to commit to meeting with a mentee at least twice a month for a year or longer. YSA will provide training and support throughout your mentoring relationship.

If you are interested in applying, reach out over email at ysamentor@youthspiritartworks.org for more information.

You can also volunteer with YSA at one of the build days at their Tiny House Empowerment Village. Build days are on Saturdays from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, at 633-C Hegenberger Road in Oakland. Come wearing a mask, and be prepared to practice social distancing. They will provide individually packaged lunches, water, and snacks. They are especially in need of support from people who have experience with construction, but people of all skill levels are welcome to join. If you are planning on attending, email Jilly at jilly@youthspiritartworks.org.

Lastly, YSA is hiring a Live-Work Activities and Events Coordinator, who would receive free housing at the Tiny House Empowerment Village, as well as food, in exchange for working 16 hours per week to organize community arts activities and events. The YSA Tiny House Empowerment Village is located at 633C Hegenberger Road in East Oakland, near the Coliseum BART station. Move in: Negotiable. ASAP. Position start date: Jan 3, Winter 2022.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Sally Hindman, Executive Director of Youth Spirit Artworks: Sally@youthspiritartworks.org. You can also text (510) 282-0396 for information. More detailed position description available upon request.

Donate

There are many grassroots organizations in the Bay Area that are dedicated to helping unhoused people. The services they provide range from community outreach and distributing resources to advocating for policy change. Here are a handful of those organizations. All of the groups on this list invest all the donations they receive directly into the homeless community.

Berkeley Need

Needs: Berkeley NEED always accepts donations of clean (new or slightly used) socks, hygiene supplies, and blankets. Material donations can be delivered to any of their locations. Find information about their locations below. Additionally, they appreciate donations of pizza or sandwiches at their Thursday location.

Sundays: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Location: 2328 Durant Ave @ Dana (one block west of Telegraph), across the street from the Berkeley Free Clinic.

Tuesdays: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Location: Long Haul Infoshop at 3124 Shattuck Ave (2 blocks east of Ashby BART station).

Thursdays: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Location: Near 1007 University Ave. (University Ave. between Ninth and Tenth Streets; about one block west of San Pablo Avenue)

You can support their ongoing work by donating to their Paypal, which can be found at this link: bit.ly/berkeley-need

Coalition on Homelessness

Needs: The Coalition on Homelessness relies on individual donors to make up the vast majority of their budget. You can donate online at this link: bit.ly/c0h-sf

Checks can be sent to: Coalition on Homelessness, to 280 Turk St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Cob on Wood

Cob on Wood is fundraising to continue providing stipends to Wood Street residents. Money for stipends given directly to encampment residents can be donated on

GoFundMe at this link: bit.ly/cob-wood

Consider the Homeless

Needs: Sleeping bags and bottled water. Donations can be delivered to CTH headquarters in Berkeley. Get in touch with Marcia Bohan to coordinate your drop off: Call (510) 219-3155 or email volunteers@considerthehomeless.org

Checks can be sent to PO Box 2771 Berkeley, CA 94702

Online donations can be made here: bit.ly/CTH-give

East Bay Food Not Bombs

Needs: You can support the ongoing work of East Bay Food Not Bombs by donating to their GoFundMe at this link: bit.ly/eb-fnb

East Oakland Burrito Roll

Needs: Support the ongoing work of East Oakland Burrito Roll by donating online: bit.ly/eo-br

East Oakland Collective

​Needs: The East Oakland Collective is currently collecting warm winter gear, hygiene supplies, and toys. Drop off items at 7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

You can donate to their Feed The Hood program online at bit.ly/feedthehood

Buy items off their Amazon wishlist at bit.ly/eocamazonlist

For questions or more information, email info@eastoaklandcollective.com

Love and Justice in the Streets

Needs: You can support Love and Justice by purchasing basic survival items off their Target wishlist. When purchasing an item from the registry, please leave your full name & email address in the “Gift Note” section so that they can thank you for your gift and update you when the item arrives.

Wishlist items can be found here: bit.ly/LJ-IS

You can also contribute to their rapid response fund to directly resource unhoused individuals or curbside communities.

Find their rapid response fund on GoFundMe here: https://bit.ly/LJIS-rapid

Night on the Streets Catholic Worker

Needs: The Catholic Worker is currently accepting donations of sleeping bags, clothing, and blankets. You can drop donations off with JC Orton in downtown Berkeley. Find him in his blue VW van every morning from 7:00 – 9:00 am outside the Peet’s Coffee on Shattuck and Kittredge. To get in touch, call him at: (510) 684-1892

You can also write a check to “The Catholic Worker” and send it in the mail: PO BOX 11312

People’s Park

Needs: The People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group is currently fundraising for their legal fund to defend the park against UC Berkeley’s plans to build a 12-story student housing project. Their long range purpose is to establish a People’s Park Historic District to protect, preserve, and enhance public understanding of the irreplaceable open space and of the significant architectural and cultural landmarks and historic events unique to the Southside campus area of UC Berkeley.

You can donate to their legal fund on GoFundMe at: bit.ly/PP-legal

They are also fundraising for the continued growth and development of the gardens at the park. You can donate to their garden fund on GoFundMe at this link: bit.ly/PP-garden

Lastly, People’s Park organizers are collecting Christmas gifts to distribute to the people who live and spend time in the park. They are looking for anything that might make a nice gift, as well as socks, shoes, coats, tarps, and tents. Gifts can be dropped off in person (or mailed to):

Grassroots House

C/O People’s Park Council

2022 Blake St Suite A Berkeley CA, 94704

POOR magazine

Needs: You can support the work of POOR Magazine by contributing to their GoFundMe: bit.ly/poor-mag

Or by buying one of their books. They have eight new titles available for purchase online, such as The Homefulness Handbook, Chimali, Crip Lyrics, What’s My Address, and more. Find them online at www.poorpress.net

Rodgers and Rosewater

Needs: You can support the ongoing work of Rodgers and Rosewater by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist here: bit.ly/rr-wishlist

Or by contributing to their GoFundMe page: bit.ly/rr-fund

St. Mary’s Center

Needs: Since March, 2020 St. Mary’s Center has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering groceries to hundreds of seniors and families a month. Their pantry depends on the generosity of community members like you. Please email: jcastillo@stmaryscenter.org or text (510) 367-1717 to make an appointment to drop off donations.

This is a list of non-perishable food items that they need on a monthly basis:

Breakfast: Nutritional Drinks, Oatmeal, Cream of Wheat, Grits, Cereal, Breakfast Bars, Pancake Mix, Biscuit Mix and Syrup, Instant Coffee

Lunch and Dinner: (Canned or Packaged) (pop tops preferred) Chicken, Ham, Salmon, Tuna, Turkey, Vienna sausage, Spam, etc. Spaghetti Sauce, Pasta, Rice, Microwavable meals including rice packages, Peanut Butter, Jelly, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Ketchup Top Ramen, Cup of Noodles, Macaroni and Cheese Canned or Packaged Soups, Chili, Beans, Stew, etc. When possible, please purchase cans that do not need a can opener for disabled and homeless persons.

Snacks and other: Crackers, Cookies, Chips, Pudding, Jello, Applesauce, Canned or Dried Fruits, Drinks (not Keurig) Cold or Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Juices, Water

Non-food items: Socks size 9-12 Small Size Toiletries Towels (All Sizes) Twin size blankets Tents Tarps (All Sizes) Masks / Hand Sanitizer

Gift Cards: Target, PakNSave

The Village in Oakland

Needs: The Village is raising funds to replace one of their work trucks that was illegally impounded by the City of Oakland. Additionally, they are raising funds to pay for gas for their Feed the People program, which requires that they drive all over the East Bay to deliver hot meals to encampment communities.

You can donate to their new truck fund on GoFundMe using this link: bit.ly/village-truck

You can contribute to their gas fund or their overall work on PayPal or Patreon at the links below:

bit.ly/village-paypal

bit.ly/village-patreon

They are also in search of a brick-and-mortar office space to rent in Oakland. If anyone has leads, contact them on Instagram at: @villageoakland

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Needs: Punks With Lunch is currently collecting winter gear. In particular, they are accepting donations of tents, socks, rain ponchos, gloves, hand warmers, winter coats, lights, blankets, and tarps. For information about how to donate, visit www.punkswithlunch.org

They are also fundraising to buy a van for their harm reduction work. You can contribute to that effort on GoFundMe at: bit.ly/punks-van

Where Do We Go Berkeley

Needs: You can support the work of Where Do We Go Berkeley by donating to their paypal at the link below. All donations go directly to supporting houseless people in East Bay encampments and transitional housing. bit.ly/WDWG-B

Where Do We Go Berkeley is also collecting the following material items for distribution:

Tents (all sizes), Sleeping Bags, Socks (NEW), Clothing / Coats (new/used not damaged), Shoes and Boots (NEW), Medical Supplies (gauze, bandaids, neosporin, etc.), OTC Medicines (aspirin, etc.), Small Butane and Propane Tanks, Tarps, Plywood, “Hot Hands” Hand Warmers, Dog/Cat Food, Rope, Solar Panels / Batteries / Generators, Flash Lights, Shelf Stable Food, Can Openers, Camping Stoves, Sturdy Coats (Carhardtt etc.), Luminescent Work Vests, Anything Bicycle (Tire Pumps, Parts, Bikes etc.), Hand Sanitizer, Face Masks, Toothbrushes / Toothpaste, Soap / Shampoo / Conditioner, Feminine Hygiene Products, “Space Blankets” Silver Emergency Blanket, Gift Certificates, Coolers / Sealed Storage Containers, Blankets, Dog Leashes / Collars, “EZ-Up” Canopies, Reading Glasses, Reusable Water Bottles, Sewing Kits, Contractor Bags, Space Heaters, Empty Gas Canisters, Art Supplies, BART Cards and transit passes, bike Trailers, notebooks and pens.

Call (510) 575-1158 for info on where to donate.

Youth Spirit Artworks

Needs: You can support the ongoing work of Youth Spirit Artworks by donating online at this link: youthspiritartworks.org/donate

Checks can be sent to: 1740 Alcatraz Avenue, Berkeley CA 94703

About these organizations

Berkeley Need

Website: www.berkeleyneed.org/donate/index.php

About: Berkeley NEED (needle exchange emergency distribution) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides harm reduction services in Berkeley. They rely on donations to offer free, clean syringes to drug users, and conduct outreach, wound care, and other services.

Coalition on Homelessness

Website: www.cohsf.org

About: The Coalition on Homelessness (COH) is a non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of homeless people in San Francisco. Since 1987, they have organized grassroots campaigns to advocate for policy change and create permanent solutions to homelessness. Through outreach, they build community and work to protect the human rights of those forced to remain on the streets.

Cob on Wood

Instagram: @cobonwood

About: Cob on Wood is a project that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a group of volunteers built a community kitchen and a healing space at the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland. Joined by two other new projects—Artists Building Communities (ABC) and Essential Food and Medicine (EFAM)—They work to allow encampment residents to safely and comfortably prepare meals as well as have a warm space to eat communal dinners and seek health advice from holistic healers and medical professionals.

Consider the Homeless

Website: www.considerthehomeless.org

About: Consider the Homeless is a Berkeley-based non-profit community group of neighbors and friends who want to help those less fortunate. Since Thanksgiving, 2014, they have been delivering dinner and supplies directly to those huddled in doorways, on sidewalks, and in parks.

East Bay Food Not Bombs

Website: www.eastbayfoodnotbombs.org

About: East Bay Food Not Bombs serves vegan and vegetarian food to the people of the East Bay. They serve food in Berkeley and Oakland six days a week, and also do mobile food distribution to curbside communities several days a week. In the COVID-19 crisis, they have been an essential resource to many who rely on us for food.

East Oakland Burrito Roll

Website: www.eastoaklandburritoroll.org

About: East Oakland Burrito Roll’s mission is to deliver mutual aid resources to our unsheltered community members. They serve food and other resources to encampments across Oakland each week. They encourage all of us to get to know the residents of the curbside community closest to our homes and ask them what they need most (tent, blankets, camping stove, etc).

East Oakland Collective

Website: www.eastoaklandcollective.com

About: The East Oakland Collective (EOC) is a member-based community organizing group that serves deep East Oakland. Founded in 2016, EOC’s mission is to support underserved communities in East Oakland from the ground up. They do this through by advocating for representation in local government; working to increase individual and collective wealth in East Oakland; and addressing the immediate needs of homeless people across the city. Through their twice-weekly hot meal delivery and their bi-monthly event—Feed the Hood—they regularly provide food and hygiene kits to our unhoused brothers and sisters. Additionally, their Homeless Rapid Response Team (HRRT) is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide food, supplies, and crisis management to encampment residents in East Oakland.

Love and Justice in the Streets

Website: www.loveandjusticeinthestreets.com/

About: Love and Justice in the Streets is an all volunteer-run organization, committed to increasing the capacity of unhoused Oakland residents by providing direct material assistance to individuals and curbside communities in need. They have no overhead costs, so 100% of the donations to their project 100% go directly to meeting the urgent material needs of our unhoused neighbors in Oakland. They also provide advocacy when unsheltered people need support in finding housing, receiving healthcare, standing up for their rights.

Night on the Streets Catholic Worker

Website: sites.google.com/site/berkeleycatholicworker/

About: The Catholic Worker is a non-for-profit organization based in Berkeley. Founded in 1997, they have been serving several meals per week to homeless people for 22 years. They also provide a variety of other mail, legal, tax, and health services, as well as outreach that ranges from hospital and prison visits to advocacy for healthcare.

People’s Park

Website: www.peoplespark.org/wp/

About: People’s Park is a historic plot of land in South Berkeley that was occupied by community members, activists, UC Berkeley students, and others in 1969 to reclaim the park from UC development. Thanks to these efforts, the land was returned to the community and has been a radical community gathering place for the last 52 years. The park is fertile ground for political organizing and cultural change, a crucial site of refuge for unhoused people, and an important community gathering place for the neighborhood.

POOR magazine

Website: www.poorpress.net

About: POOR Magazine is a poor, Houseless, indigenous people led movement dedicated to creating art, education media and self-determined solutions to the crisis of homelessness. Find their recent book projects at the link above.

“Homefulness is a homeless, landless peoples solution to homelessness—we share the medicine of Homefulness with the world #HomefulnessTheWorld”

Rodgers and Rosewater

Website: www.rogersandrosewater.org

About: Rodgers and Rosewater delivers 300 meals to unhoused people in Oakland every week. Each meal contains a main course, a snack, a dessert, a juice, and a bottle of water. They also work to provide hygiene kits (toothbrush, soap, hand sanitizer, etc.) and weather protection, such as hats, rain ponchos, tents, and blankets.

St. Mary’s Center

Website: www.stmaryscenter.org

About: St. Mary’s Center is an independent non-profit social service organization that serves at-risk seniors and preschoolers in the heart of Oakland. They strive to improve quality of life through counseling, shelter, nutrition, advocacy and social support. They provide for the basic needs for more than 1,000 Seniors and 40 Preschool families every year.

The Village in Oakland

Website: thevillageinoakland.org

About: The Village in Oakland is a grassroots community group in Oakland that uses direct action to advocate for unhoused people. Since 2017, they have been building autonomous encampments on public and private land; distributing food and resources to 30 homeless encampments throughout Oakland; advocating for policy change; leading political education and media/leadership trainings for unhoused people; and more.

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

Website: www.punkswithlunch.org

About: West Oakland Punks With Lunch (PWL) is a guerilla not-for-profit Harm reduction outreach organization. Founded in 2017, they make and distribute about 150 lunches a week for people experiencing homelessness in West Oakland. They also distribute needle kits, hygiene packs, and miscellaneous items such as dog food and tarps.

Where Do We Go Berkeley

Website: www.wheredowegoberk.org

Where Do We Go Berkeley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2019 by a movement of people experiencing homelessness along the I-80 freeway in Berkeley CA. Following an onslaught of evictions by Cal-Trans and the California Highway Patrol, the residents (working alongside activist Andrea Henson) decided to commit an act of civil disobedience by refusing to leave their homes. A series of marches and protests ensued. Residents asked Henson “Where Do We Go?” and the movement soon became an organization.

Over the last year, they have repaired vehicles, helped people prepare for job interviews, handed out tents and other survival items, connected encampment residents with mobile outreach providers, moved unsheltered people into hotels, fought for the rights of unhoused people in court, and more.

Youth Spirit Artworks

Website: youthspiritartworks.org

About: Youth Spirit Artworks (YSA) is an interfaith “green” art jobs and job training program located in Berkeley, California. Founded in 2007, YSA is a non-profit organization that is committed to empowering homeless and low-income San Francisco Bay Area young people, ages 16-25. YSA’s mission is to use art jobs and jobs training to empower and transform the lives of youth, giving young people the skills, experience, and self-confidence needed to meet their full potential. YSA is also the publisher of Street Spirit!

Useful items to keep on hand (or in your garage) for distribution

Socks

New underwear

Long underwear and thermal shirts

Undershirts

Antibacterial for first aid

Duct tape

Batteries

Bottled water

Garbage bags

Loaded Clipper cards or gift cards to places like Target Home Depot, Shell, Chevron, Walmart, and McDonald’s

Dog Food

Tarps

Rain gear

Sleeping bags

Bleach

Clorox wipes

Push brooms

Bike locks

Coolers

Tents

Cots or reclining lawn chairs

Garbage cans

Storage containers

Foam mattress toppers

Butane cans for camping stoves

Fire extinguishers