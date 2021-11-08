Must I love my land?

Must I love the people,

The people took personhood,

The people colonize minds,

The people took their land,

The people stole from others,

The people killed civilians,

The people plant mines,

The people invite themselves to war,

The land buries their bodies,

The land welcomes bombshells,

The land lets them walk over it,

The land harbors the people,

The land adapts to what is asked,The land is selfless for the wrong reasons

The land refuses to rumble,

Who am I to love?

Who am I to love the land or the people?

Aceeyah Safi-Eddine is a Youth Spirit Artworks participant.