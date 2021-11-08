Anniversary party at People’s Park

Drummers on stage,

circles of people whirling,

rags and feathers.

We’re a tribe, we’re on the cover

of National Geographic

where native women

carry baskets on their heads,

bare breasts swaying.

We don’t have any baskets,

we’ve got some basket cases

and a few girls shrug their shirts off

while freckles pour down from the sky.

A bottle of red wine goes around a circle of reddening faces,

brighter than blood.

Broken teeth grin.

Beer cans blossom.

Enough spills for our thirsty ghosts.

Lovers’ hands get big and blurry.

We’re a tribe,

we move in mystic circles,

like the drunk said when the cop

told him to walk a straight line.

Damp grass licks our feet

like a puppy’s tongue.

Half the people here

can’t do anything but magic

and magic dissolves in the rain.

It rained yesterday,

it will rain tomorrow

but today we’re having a party

in the hole of a hostile donut.

The thing about the park is

you can’t just go there

unless the park comes out to meet you.

Today it has.

We’re a tribe.

In spite of a sound system from hell

we’re using the music to

climb ourselves

like dancing up a rusty fire escape

to steal the fire.

Julia Vinograd was Berkeley’s informal “poet laureate.” Her poems about Telegraph Avenue and life in Berkeley in the late 60’s and beyond were beloved by many. She died in December, 2018.